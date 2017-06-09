Sections

This Very Good Dog Got An Honorary Degree From A University

Good boy, Cashmere.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The University of Calgary just gave an honorary degree to a guide dog for being a very good boy. While Tiana Knight got a Juris Doctor degree, her furry pal walked away with a "Juris Dogtor."

According to CTV Calgary, this is the second time a guide dog has gotten an honorary degree from the University of Calgary.Knight and Cashmere got a huge round of applause from all the other graduates when they crossed the convocation stage together.
Cashmere even had a doggy graduation gown.

But — always the pro — he stuck to his job and didn't get distracted by all the commotion. According to Knight, the 90-pound Labrador cross is the perfect companion. "The guide schools do a great job of matching people with dogs who are like them," Knight told the university. "He's funny and quirky and serious when he is working, but he can be a real puppy as well and he likes to play." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Knight has already secured an articling position at a Calgary law firm. Cashmere will be along for the ride.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

