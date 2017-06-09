This Very Good Dog Got An Honorary Degree From A University

The University of Calgary just gave an honorary degree to a guide dog for being a very good boy. While Tiana Knight got a Juris Doctor degree, her furry pal walked away with a "Juris Dogtor."
Cashmere even had a doggy graduation gown.
Knight has already secured an articling position at a Calgary law firm. Cashmere will be along for the ride.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
