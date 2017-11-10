This Facebook Page Told People To Stop Posting GIFs And You Already Know What Happened Next

A Facebook news page that asked people to stop posting GIFs because they were "very annoying" has been inundated with thousands of GIFs, because of course.
This obviously had the opposite effect. The post has been shared thousands of times and gotten almost 60,000 comments. Most of them are GIFs.
And yes, there are quite a few "rude and graphic" ones in there.
Everyone is being really mature about this.
What even...?
Yep, this is about what you'd expect.
Good job, internet.
