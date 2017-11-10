 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Facebook Page Told People To Stop Posting GIFs And You Already Know What Happened Next

Good job, internet.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Facebook news page that asked people to stop posting GIFs because they were "very annoying" has been inundated with thousands of GIFs, because of course.

The Red Deer News & Area page shares news and links related to Red Deer, Alberta, and has more than 57,000 fans and followers. This week, the page administrator asked his readers to stop commenting with GIFs because they were cluttering up and slowing down the page. "Some are very rude and graphic," the note said.
Facebook

The Red Deer News & Area page shares news and links related to Red Deer, Alberta, and has more than 57,000 fans and followers.

This week, the page administrator asked his readers to stop commenting with GIFs because they were cluttering up and slowing down the page. "Some are very rude and graphic," the note said.

This obviously had the opposite effect. The post has been shared thousands of times and gotten almost 60,000 comments. Most of them are GIFs.

The page administrator Richard, who did not want to give his full name, told BuzzFeed Canada that his page was "under attack" from everyone posting nothing but GIFs.He said he had "lost control" of the page due to the avalanche of GIFs, which show no signs of stopping.
Facebook

The page administrator Richard, who did not want to give his full name, told BuzzFeed Canada that his page was "under attack" from everyone posting nothing but GIFs.

He said he had "lost control" of the page due to the avalanche of GIFs, which show no signs of stopping.

And yes, there are quite a few "rude and graphic" ones in there.

Facebook
Advertisement

Everyone is being really mature about this.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook

What even...?

Richard said he had been frustrated by "all the very rude GIFs being posted" on his page and the inability to disable them. "So I thought I would ask nicely if people would stop posting them," he said.Richard acknowledged that his polite request "didn’t work well." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook

Richard said he had been frustrated by "all the very rude GIFs being posted" on his page and the inability to disable them.

"So I thought I would ask nicely if people would stop posting them," he said.

Richard acknowledged that his polite request "didn’t work well."

Yep, this is about what you'd expect.

Facebook

Good job, internet.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement