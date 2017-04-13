Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Here's What Weed Legalization Will Look Like In Canada

The Liberal government introduced legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana use by July 1, 2018.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Liberal government tabled a bill on Thursday to legalize recreational marijuana, fulfilling one of Justin Trudeau's key election promises from 2015. Here are the details.

1. Pot will be legal for all adults over 18... sort of.

The minimum age in the bill is set at 18. However, just as with alcohol, individual provinces and territories will have the ability to set a higher legal age if they want. The Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Psychiatric Association have both recommended a higher legal age of 21, arguing that regular cannabis use can harm brain development at lower ages.
Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The minimum age in the bill is set at 18. However, just as with alcohol, individual provinces and territories will have the ability to set a higher legal age if they want.

The Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Psychiatric Association have both recommended a higher legal age of 21, arguing that regular cannabis use can harm brain development at lower ages.

2. It will be legal for people to have up to 30 grams of dried marijuana on them.

The bill also allows people to grow their own weed at home, although there is a strict limit of four plants per person. Leaving the country with weed is still going to be illegal, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

The bill also allows people to grow their own weed at home, although there is a strict limit of four plants per person.

Leaving the country with weed is still going to be illegal, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

3. Where pot is sold will be up to provinces and territories.

Much like liquor sales, it will be up to each jurisdiction to figure out how to sell the stuff. Some provinces may choose to sell weed only through government-owned businesses, while others may embrace private sellers.
J.p. Moczulski / The Canadian Press

Much like liquor sales, it will be up to each jurisdiction to figure out how to sell the stuff. Some provinces may choose to sell weed only through government-owned businesses, while others may embrace private sellers.

4. Selling to minors will carry a huge penalty.

According to Prime Minister Trudeau, one of the government's main motivations for legalization is to make weed harder to access for young people. Selling weed to minors will carry a penalty of up to 14 years. The bill also prohibits marketing to youth. Depending on what regulations come later, weed could also be mandated to come in plain packaging only. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

According to Prime Minister Trudeau, one of the government's main motivations for legalization is to make weed harder to access for young people. Selling weed to minors will carry a penalty of up to 14 years.

The bill also prohibits marketing to youth. Depending on what regulations come later, weed could also be mandated to come in plain packaging only.

5. Impaired driving is still a no-no.

The government plans to put a system in place before the bill is passed into law to give police the power to conduct roadside saliva tests. If cops suspect impairment, they may also ask for blood samples.The change in impaired driving laws will also give police more power to do roadside breathalyzer testing for alcohol. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
catnipsum.com / Via Giphy

The government plans to put a system in place before the bill is passed into law to give police the power to conduct roadside saliva tests. If cops suspect impairment, they may also ask for blood samples.

The change in impaired driving laws will also give police more power to do roadside breathalyzer testing for alcohol.

6. Canada will be only the second country to legalize marijuana.

Uruguay become the first country to legalize recreational marijuana in 2013. Since then, several US states including Colorado and Washington have legalized the drug. A Canadian task force that studied legalization relied heavily on those examples to figure out its own approach.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Uruguay become the first country to legalize recreational marijuana in 2013. Since then, several US states including Colorado and Washington have legalized the drug. A Canadian task force that studied legalization relied heavily on those examples to figure out its own approach.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews