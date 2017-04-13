The Liberal government tabled a bill on Thursday to legalize recreational marijuana, fulfilling one of Justin Trudeau's key election promises from 2015. Here are the details.
1. Pot will be legal for all adults over 18... sort of.
2. It will be legal for people to have up to 30 grams of dried marijuana on them.
3. Where pot is sold will be up to provinces and territories.
4. Selling to minors will carry a huge penalty.
5. Impaired driving is still a no-no.
6. Canada will be only the second country to legalize marijuana.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.