The Edmonton Oilers have turned some women's bathrooms into men's bathrooms at Rogers Place during the NHL playoffs. Needless to say, many women are pretty unhappy about it.
The move, which was supposed to shorten line-ups for men, has caused "chaos" for the women attending the games.
People are NOT happy.
"One women's bathroom for the entire end of the arena... come on now!"
Also, women have to deal with this bullshit all the time. Maybe the men should just toughen up a bit.
Some people are trying to come up with creative solutions to the mess.
Of course, there's a really obvious solution here that nobody at Rogers Place seems to have considered...
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.