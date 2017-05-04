CP

Two women’s bathrooms were converted for use by men during the playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks. Oilers management said it merely reflected the demographics of those attending the games.

“As we’ve done for many concerts here at Rogers Place where the crowd skews one gender or the other, the demographics — certainly we’ve seen, at concerts like John Mayer, the Lumineers, Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, where it’s a predominantly female crowd — we’ve switched washrooms from male to female," Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group told Global News.