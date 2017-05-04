Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

This Sports Arena Changed Women’s Bathrooms To Men’s For The NHL Playoffs

Bladder control has never been more important.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Edmonton Oilers have turned some women's bathrooms into men's bathrooms at Rogers Place during the NHL playoffs. Needless to say, many women are pretty unhappy about it.

Two women’s bathrooms were converted for use by men during the playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks. Oilers management said it merely reflected the demographics of those attending the games. “As we’ve done for many concerts here at Rogers Place where the crowd skews one gender or the other, the demographics — certainly we’ve seen, at concerts like John Mayer, the Lumineers, Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, where it’s a predominantly female crowd — we’ve switched washrooms from male to female,' Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group told Global News.
CP

Two women’s bathrooms were converted for use by men during the playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks. Oilers management said it merely reflected the demographics of those attending the games.

“As we’ve done for many concerts here at Rogers Place where the crowd skews one gender or the other, the demographics — certainly we’ve seen, at concerts like John Mayer, the Lumineers, Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, where it’s a predominantly female crowd — we’ve switched washrooms from male to female," Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group told Global News.

The move, which was supposed to shorten line-ups for men, has caused "chaos" for the women attending the games.

Thanks @RogersPlace for screwing the females with the bathroom change. This is chaos.
Cee @hunny_goose

Thanks @RogersPlace for screwing the females with the bathroom change. This is chaos.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are NOT happy.

@EdmontonOilers @RogersPlace TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE THAT YOU HAVE CHANGED HALF THE WOMENS BATHROOM INTO MEN #stupid
Cheryl Stuart @Lundyhistorian

@EdmontonOilers @RogersPlace TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE THAT YOU HAVE CHANGED HALF THE WOMENS BATHROOM INTO MEN #stupid

Reply Retweet Favorite
wait a second, men complained about waiting in bathroom lines, so they converted some of the women's to men's...… https://t.co/MzljTPGu1i
Taryn Brandell @tarynbrandell

wait a second, men complained about waiting in bathroom lines, so they converted some of the women's to men's...… https://t.co/MzljTPGu1i

Reply Retweet Favorite

"One women's bathroom for the entire end of the arena... come on now!"

@RogersPlace @EdmontonOilers heads up on bathroom changes would be nice! One women's bathroom for the entire end of the arena...come on now!
Stacey Brennan @12sbrennan

@RogersPlace @EdmontonOilers heads up on bathroom changes would be nice! One women's bathroom for the entire end of the arena...come on now!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, women have to deal with this bullshit all the time. Maybe the men should just toughen up a bit.

lmao @ the oilers god forbid men have to wait two minutes to piss try being any women at any big event or lbr an airport is bathroom hell
rae @hockeyspace_rae

lmao @ the oilers god forbid men have to wait two minutes to piss try being any women at any big event or lbr an airport is bathroom hell

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people are trying to come up with creative solutions to the mess.

I have two solutions for this bathroom malarkey at @RogersPlace 1. Allow men to use women's washrooms after line's done 2. Catheters
Dani @penalty17

I have two solutions for this bathroom malarkey at @RogersPlace 1. Allow men to use women's washrooms after line's done 2. Catheters

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, there's a really obvious solution here that nobody at Rogers Place seems to have considered...

The washroom discussion for @RogersPlace is moronic. Maybe we need to grow up and just make all washrooms gender-neutral?
Kim Jong-Oiler @kimjongoiler

The washroom discussion for @RogersPlace is moronic. Maybe we need to grow up and just make all washrooms gender-neutral?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yep.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews