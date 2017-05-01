Edmonton Oilers Fans Belted Out The American Anthem After The Singer’s Mic Failed

Get Our App!
What a moment.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. When the microphone failed during the singing of the US national anthem this weekend, Edmonton Oilers fans stepped up and the whole arena belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

When the microphone failed during the singing of the US national anthem this weekend, Edmonton Oilers fans stepped up and the whole arena belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner."

NHL / Twitter

The Oilers hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday for a second-round playoff game.

2. Canadian country singer Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the anthem. Although his voice came across on TV, people at Rogers Place apparently couldn’t hear him. That’s when he asked the crowd to take over, and they happily obliged.

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the anthem. Although his voice came across on TV, people at Rogers Place apparently couldn't hear him. That's when he asked the crowd to take over, and they happily obliged.

NHL / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NHL

3. Here’s what it sounds like when 18,000 Canadians sing the American anthem to welcome the visiting team.

4. Tons of people were moved by the impromptu singalong.

6. Even the Anaheim Ducks showed their appreciation.

This was a pretty great moment! https://t.co/VFfXZgBdsS

— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks)

7. Kissel later explained what happened. “The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry!” he tweeted.

Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers!

— BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel)

8. 🇨🇦

Walt Disney Productions / Via Giphy

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
