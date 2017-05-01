Edmonton Oilers Fans Belted Out The American Anthem After The Singer’s Mic Failed

1. When the microphone failed during the singing of the US national anthem this weekend, Edmonton Oilers fans stepped up and the whole arena belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
NHL / Twitter
The Oilers hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday for a second-round playoff game.
2. Canadian country singer Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the anthem. Although his voice came across on TV, people at Rogers Place apparently couldn’t hear him. That’s when he asked the crowd to take over, and they happily obliged.
NHL / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NHL
3. Here’s what it sounds like when 18,000 Canadians sing the American anthem to welcome the visiting team.
4. Tons of people were moved by the impromptu singalong.
6. Even the Anaheim Ducks showed their appreciation.
7. Kissel later explained what happened. “The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry!” he tweeted.
8. 🇨🇦
Walt Disney Productions / Via Giphy
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
Connect With CanadaLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing