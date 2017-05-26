Christina Heyding

A petition calling on the discount retailer to stop "appropriating Indigenous culture" has gotten more than 2,000 signatures on Change.org, and it's still gathering steam.

Liane Zafiropoulos started the petition after she and her boyfriend, Jamie McGean, visited Dollarama and found dreamcatchers with a stereotypical depiction of an Indigenous man for sale.

"What was disturbing was that, in addition to them being hung in the Canada Day stuff, is that there's a Canada Day flag with tacky tassles right on the dreamcatcher itself," Zafiropoulos told BuzzFeed Canada. "The tag actually says 'celebrating 150.'"