Do You Know What Indigenous Territory These 9 Canadian Cities Are Built On?

Correct! Wrong!

The capital of the Northwest Territories is located on Dene territory. The name Yellowknife may have arisen out of a misunderstanding by explorer Alexander Mackenzie, who believed that was what locals called themselves. According to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, however, "Elders today believe their ancestors and the interpreter were actually informing Mackenzie about the copper knives they held in their hands at the time."