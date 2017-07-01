Do You Know What Indigenous Territory These 9 Canadian Cities Are Built On?

-
Canada's capital sits on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe people. The name Ottawa itself comes from the Algonquin word “adawe,” which means “to trade.” In 2016, the Algonquin Anishinabe First Nation filed a land claim in Ontario Superior Court seeking title over much of Ottawa, including Parliament Hill.
Halifax is located in the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq, which covers Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and part of Newfoundland.
The capital of the Northwest Territories is located on Dene territory. The name Yellowknife may have arisen out of a misunderstanding by explorer Alexander Mackenzie, who believed that was what locals called themselves. According to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, however, "Elders today believe their ancestors and the interpreter were actually informing Mackenzie about the copper knives they held in their hands at the time."
Present-day Montreal sits on the traditional territory of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) nation. The area has long been a meeting place for different peoples.
Toronto has been the site of human activity for thousands of years and many Indigenous peoples have lived in the area at various times, but it is most recently connected with the Mississaugas of New Credit. In 2010, the New Credit First Nation reached a $145-million land claim settlement with the federal government, more than 200 years after the British Crown first acquired the land in the controversial Toronto Purchase.
Saskatoon is located on Treaty 6 land, the traditional territory of the Cree peoples and the homeland of the Métis Nation. The city is named after the berry, which comes from the Cree word misâskwatômina.
Vancouver is located on the territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations — all part of the Coast Salish peoples of the Pacific Northwest. In 2014, Vancouver's city council officially acknowledged that the city was built on unceded territory.
Winnipeg is located in Treaty 1 territory, on the traditional lands of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, and Dene peoples. It is also the "birthplace of the Métis Nation and the Heart of the Métis Nation Homeland," according to the Manitoba Métis Federation.
Calgary is located in Treaty 7 territory, on the traditional lands of the Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Nakoda (Stoney), and Tsuut'ina (formerly known as the Sarcee) peoples. The Tsuut'ina Nation is located just southwest of Calgary.
