Do You Know What Indigenous Territory These 9 Canadian Cities Are Built On?

Test your knowledge.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Canada's capital sits on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe people. The name Ottawa itself comes from the Algonquin word “adawe,” which means “to trade.” In 2016, the Algonquin Anishinabe First Nation filed a land claim in Ontario Superior Court seeking title over much of Ottawa, including Parliament Hill.

  2. 2.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Halifax is located in the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq, which covers Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and part of Newfoundland.

  3. 3.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The capital of the Northwest Territories is located on Dene territory. The name Yellowknife may have arisen out of a misunderstanding by explorer Alexander Mackenzie, who believed that was what locals called themselves. According to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, however, "Elders today believe their ancestors and the interpreter were actually informing Mackenzie about the copper knives they held in their hands at the time."

  4. 4.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Present-day Montreal sits on the traditional territory of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) nation. The area has long been a meeting place for different peoples.

  5. 5.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Toronto has been the site of human activity for thousands of years and many Indigenous peoples have lived in the area at various times, but it is most recently connected with the Mississaugas of New Credit. In 2010, the New Credit First Nation reached a $145-million land claim settlement with the federal government, more than 200 years after the British Crown first acquired the land in the controversial Toronto Purchase.

  6. 6.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Saskatoon is located on Treaty 6 land, the traditional territory of the Cree peoples and the homeland of the Métis Nation. The city is named after the berry, which comes from the Cree word misâskwatômina.

  7. 7.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Vancouver is located on the territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations — all part of the Coast Salish peoples of the Pacific Northwest. In 2014, Vancouver's city council officially acknowledged that the city was built on unceded territory.

  8. 8.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Winnipeg is located in Treaty 1 territory, on the traditional lands of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, and Dene peoples. It is also the "birthplace of the Métis Nation and the Heart of the Métis Nation Homeland," according to the Manitoba Métis Federation.

  9. 9.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Calgary is located in Treaty 7 territory, on the traditional lands of the Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Nakoda (Stoney), and Tsuut'ina (formerly known as the Sarcee) peoples. The Tsuut'ina Nation is located just southwest of Calgary.

Do You Know What Indigenous Territory These 9 Canadian Cities Are Built On?

Dropout

You need some more education.

Dropout Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy
Pretty Good

Not bad, but you can always learn more.

Pretty Good Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy
Expert

Well done. Keep on learning!

Expert Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy
Learn more:

Interactive Map of Traditional Indigenous Territories

https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74679X1524629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fishmaeldaro%2Fdo-you-know-what-indigenous-territory-these-9-canadian&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnative-land.ca%2F&xcust=4552962%7CBFLITE&xs=1

Indigenous And Northern Affairs Maps

https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74679X1524629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fishmaeldaro%2Fdo-you-know-what-indigenous-territory-these-9-canadian&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca%2Feng%2F1100100021015%2F1100100021021&xcust=4552962%7CBFLITE&xs=1

8th Fire Maps Of Indigenous Histories

https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74679X1524629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fishmaeldaro%2Fdo-you-know-what-indigenous-territory-these-9-canadian&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbc.ca%2F8thfire%2Fmap.html&xcust=4552962%7CBFLITE&xs=1

