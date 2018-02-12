Curling kicks extreme amounts of ass, but a lot of people have to rediscover that every four years.
1. It will hook you before you know what's happening.
2. They're spellbound.
3. Some are total haters.
4. Others try to understand, but they simply can't.
5. But it's really not that complicated, folks.
6. Every four years!
7. Don't fight it.
8. Curling can be relaxing...
9. But also really nerve-racking.
10. People are imagining ways to make it even more exciting.
11. And dangerous.
12. "It is the second-greatest justification for getting drunk in the winter, after ice fishing."
13. Also, curling has some very exciting storylines.
14. Seriously, how can you beat this level of drama?
15. Curling rocks, that's why.
16. Even Mr. T is getting into it.
17. HURRY HARD!
