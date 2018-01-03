Employees at a Canada-based Tim Hortons location felt blindsided after being told their benefits were getting cut by at least half, with the owners blaming a minimum wage increase for the sudden changes.

In a letter from the owners of the franchise located in Cobourg, Ontario, workers found out last month they were losing paid breaks, health benefits, and other previous guarantees starting on Jan. 1.

The letter blamed the changes on the increase in Ontario's minimum hourly wage from $11.60 to $14 on Jan. 2, and which is set to rise by another dollar in 2019. The owners also blamed "the lack of assistance and financial help from our Head Office and from the Government."

According to the letter, employees with five years or more of service will now be responsible for 50% of their previously guaranteed health and dental benefits. Employees with under five years must pay 75% out of pocket.