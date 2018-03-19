Canada Wants To Sell Legal Weed In The World's Most Boring Packaging

As Canada moves closer to legalizing cannabis, the federal government wants to reiterate that WEED IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE FUN, EVER.

Health Canada just announced new regulations that will guide how weed will be grown and sold in Canada.

Here's what the federal government envisions as packaging for weed in stores.

According to the proposed rules, only one "brand element" will be allowed on the packaging and it can't be any bigger than the giant THC stop sign that will be affixed to all products.



Packages will also need a whole bunch of other information, including the all-caps warning "KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN."