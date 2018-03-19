 back to top
Canada Wants To Sell Legal Weed In The World's Most Boring Packaging

Like David's Tea, for weed.

Ishmael N. Daro
As Canada moves closer to legalizing cannabis, the federal government wants to reiterate that WEED IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE FUN, EVER.

Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Health Canada just announced new regulations that will guide how weed will be grown and sold in Canada.

Here's what the federal government envisions as packaging for weed in stores.

Health Canada

Here's another example.

Health Canada

According to the proposed rules, only one "brand element" will be allowed on the packaging and it can't be any bigger than the giant THC stop sign that will be affixed to all products.

Packages will also need a whole bunch of other information, including the all-caps warning "KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN."

Basically, legal weed is going to look like bags of DavidsTea.

This is just a week after Ontario showed off its incredibly bland name and logo for its government-run cannabis stores.

Twitter

People are pointing out the apparent double standard when it comes to alcohol, which is much more harmful than weed.

alcohol is statistically the most dangerous drug when harms to both user &amp; others are combined — far, far worse than cannabis — yet it's not required to be sold with "plain packaging" or have bright warning labels. https://t.co/OIEH4LtOXr
James Wilt @james_m_wilt

alcohol is statistically the most dangerous drug when harms to both user &amp; others are combined — far, far worse than cannabis — yet it's not required to be sold with "plain packaging" or have bright warning labels. https://t.co/OIEH4LtOXr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then again, it's what's inside the package that counts.

The same Health Canada document also uses the dimensions of a hockey rink to explain how big an area of 200 square metres is, because...of course.

Canada released a report on legal weed today. The authors needed a way to compare the maximum size of a licensed "micro-cultivation" area. And lo, in all its Canadian glory: https://t.co/6LXInrOzuX
Josh Wingrove @josh_wingrove

Canada released a report on legal weed today. The authors needed a way to compare the maximum size of a licensed "micro-cultivation" area. And lo, in all its Canadian glory: https://t.co/6LXInrOzuX

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is what happens when the normies take over.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

