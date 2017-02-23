2. Why is everyone talking about this now?

John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The epicentre of this phenomenon is the Manitoba border town of Emerson, with a tiny population of 700, which has seen a sharp rise in the number of asylum seekers in the last several months.

In January, two refugees originally from Ghana suffered severe frostbite after making the trek across the border in –18 C temperatures. Both had fingers amputated as a result, leading to a wave of news stories and national attention on the issue.

The border crossings have continued, with the Manitoba RCMP picking up 22 refugee claimants just this past weekend. Many are also crossing the border into Quebec.