According to a statement from Calgary Pride, law enforcement members who want to participate will have to do so without uniforms, weapons, vehicles, "or any forms of institutional representation." That includes a ban on police floats in the parade, and applies to Calgary Police as well as RCMP and corrections officers.

"We acknowledge the historical oppression and institutionalized racism faced by queer/trans people of colour and Indigenous persons, and the potentially negative association with weapons, uniforms, and other symbols of law enforcement," the organization said.

Police will still provide security for the Calgary Pride Festival, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin told the Calgary Herald the force was "obviously disappointed" by the decision, but said it would not undo "decades of progress between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community in Calgary.”

“We have a far better relationship with the LGBTQ community now than we did even 10 years ago and we want to keep that forward momentum," he said.