Members of a prominent anti-immigrant Facebook group in Norway were outraged after mistaking these empty bus seats for women in burqas.
Although Fedrelandet viktigst is a closed group, the post went viral after someone took screenshots of the discussion.
Someone even used the same bus photo to troll a different anti-immigrant group in Sweden, with similar results.
Beyer told BuzzFeed News he learned about the Norwegian group a few months ago and joined out of curiosity, and he has been disturbed by what he's seen. "This is a closed group, and I believe there is a reason for that," he said.
H/T The Local
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.