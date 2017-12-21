 back to top
Brampton Has Absolutely No Chill About Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy News

"Petition to name the baby Brampton Kardashian"

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Khloe Kardashian's announcement that she's pregnant has one place in particular extremely excited: Brampton, Ontario.

Khloe's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was born in Toronto and grew up in Brampton. So naturally his hometown is celebrating this in the funniest way possible.

1. People are shook.

1. People are shook.

A Brampton man is having a Kardashian baby that's wilddddd
Nans @Nana_Aidoo

A Brampton man is having a Kardashian baby that’s wilddddd

2. Truly, what a time to be alive.

a kardashian baby is seriously going to be 50% brampton genetics
Ja$$ @jasminepxthoor

a kardashian baby is seriously going to be 50% brampton genetics

3. They're already claiming naming rights.

Petition to name the baby Brampton Kardashian @khloekardashian
fran @francescaa88

Petition to name the baby Brampton Kardashian @khloekardashian

4. And mapping out little Brampton Kardashian's future.

imagine north west havin play dates with brampton kardashian
2sheenz @sheenzus

imagine north west havin play dates with brampton kardashian

5. Let the celebrations begin.

5. Let the celebrations begin.

Brampton got a Kardashian pregnant. 🇨🇦 Congrats guys! The celebration starts tonight at Bramalea City Centre food…
Peter Kash @PeterKash

Brampton got a Kardashian pregnant. 🇨🇦 Congrats guys! The celebration starts tonight at Bramalea City Centre food… https://t.co/MXAAHDPSmO

6. Move over, Drake.

6. Move over, Drake.

I know everyone says Drake put Canada on the map but Tristan Thompson really just came in and stole that title by b…
blair waldorf. @feriakh

I know everyone says Drake put Canada on the map but Tristan Thompson really just came in and stole that title by b… https://t.co/zKzzzo5RkR

7. A new era has begun.

7. A new era has begun.

A brampton man is breeding a kardashian, so all brampton slander is cancelled for the new year - thanks, management
ki @kiaana_

A brampton man is breeding a kardashian, so all brampton slander is cancelled for the new year - thanks, management

8. Get your think pieces ready.

8. Get your think pieces ready.

A half Brampton man half Kardashian baby gonna be the most problematic being on Earth
CAM @caaaaameron

A half Brampton man half Kardashian baby gonna be the most problematic being on Earth https://t.co/mOZG9FuraN

9. Seriously, Brampton has no chill about any of this.

BRAMPTON IS NOW HOME TO A KARDASHIAN HAHA
JV$0N @jvmrng

BRAMPTON IS NOW HOME TO A KARDASHIAN HAHA

10. Brampton has a lot riding on this.

10. Brampton has a lot riding on this.

if Khloe Kardashian's baby doesn't say "ahlie" straight out the womb then Tristan Thompson ain't from Brampton
Romina @romeshallan

if Khloe Kardashian’s baby doesn’t say “ahlie” straight out the womb then Tristan Thompson ain’t from Brampton

11. "We live in a very strange world."

11. "We live in a very strange world."

A Brampton man knocked up one of the Kardashian's. We live in a very strange world.
Investor @Investorpreneur

A Brampton man knocked up one of the Kardashian’s. We live in a very strange world.

12. Anything is possible, folks.

12. Anything is possible, folks.

A Brampton man really impregnated a Kardashian...wow...anything is possible ladies and gentlemen, anything is possible
Nina @NiiiNAXO

A Brampton man really impregnated a Kardashian...wow...anything is possible ladies and gentlemen, anything is possible

13. Anything.

13. Anything.

A Brampton man actually knocked up a Kardashian. Secure the bag bruh. Anything is possible.
El Chapo 🥀 @TshaChante

A Brampton man actually knocked up a Kardashian. Secure the bag bruh. Anything is possible.

14. OK, that's another way to put it.

A Brampton man got trapped by a kardashian anything is possible
tash @natashaond

A Brampton man got trapped by a kardashian anything is possible

15. Pray for Brampton.

15. Pray for Brampton.

We bout to have a Canadian Kardashian that goes to brampton for Christmas every year, pray for that city please the…
harsh @IamHarshDave

We bout to have a Canadian Kardashian that goes to brampton for Christmas every year, pray for that city please the… https://t.co/XxIsrP0pKI

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

