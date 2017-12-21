Khloe Kardashian's announcement that she's pregnant has one place in particular extremely excited: Brampton, Ontario.
1. People are shook.
Advertisement
2. Truly, what a time to be alive.
3. They're already claiming naming rights.
4. And mapping out little Brampton Kardashian's future.
5. Let the celebrations begin.
6. Move over, Drake.
Advertisement
7. A new era has begun.
8. Get your think pieces ready.
9. Seriously, Brampton has no chill about any of this.
10. Brampton has a lot riding on this.
11. "We live in a very strange world."
12. Anything is possible, folks.
13. Anything.
14. OK, that's another way to put it.
15. Pray for Brampton.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.