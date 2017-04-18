Get Our App!
People Are Flocking To See This Massive Iceberg Off The Coast Of Newfoundland

It is mighty.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A massive iceberg floating off the eastern coast of Newfoundland is drawing hundreds of people who want to see it.

Paul Daly / THE CANADIAN PRESS

People have been heading to Ferryland in the southeast corner of the island to get a good look at the white behemoth.

One resident told CBC News that the iceberg is 46 metres tall at its highest point.

2. Look at this monster towering over the town.

3. It really is a sight to behold.

4. To get a sense of scale, just look at how small that helicopter landing on the right side of the iceberg is.

Rhonda O’Keefe Arsenault / Via Facebook: FerrylandCottage

Reminder: About 90% of an iceberg’s mass is underwater.

5. It’s truly awe-inspiring.

facebook.com

6. The iceberg drew so many curious visitors that it caused a traffic jam over the Easter long weekend, according to a Canadian Press report.

#Iceburg out in Ferryland today. #nlwx #IrishLoop @NLtweets

— Gordon Little (@gordlittle)

7. And because it’s in shallow water, the iceberg doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Wow! RT @KarppiJ: @IcebergTweets Ferryland

— Iceberg Finder (@IcebergTweets)

8. All hail our new iceberg overlord!

Ferryland Cottage / Facebook / Via Facebook: FerrylandCottage

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
