This Was The Terrifying Scene As A Couple Drove Through The BC Wildfires

"It was alarming but you can't panic."

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is what it's like driving through the raging BC wildfires, which have consumed about 70,000 hectares in the province so far this year.

University of British Columbia professor Sally Aitken and her husband drove through the fire near Williams Lake earlier this week. She later shared this video of their narrow escape down Highway 20.

The fires burned on both sides of the road as they drove.

Although it was still light out, the thick smoke made it look like nighttime "in the belly of the beast," Aitken tweeted.

Aitken told the Canadian Press that she and her husband left their cabin in the BC interior even though there was no mandatory evacuation order. They had been without power for several days and decided to get out while they could.

"It was alarming but you can't panic because you've got to get out of the situation and you've got to think clearly," she said.

There are over 200 fires currently burning throughout BC, including 22 "wildfires of note" — ones that are highly visible or that could pose a threat to public safety.

About 14,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The scale of the wildfires prompted the province to declare a state of emergency on July 7, the first provincial state of emergency since 2003.

People can donate to relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross website.
The scale of the wildfires prompted the province to declare a state of emergency on July 7, the first provincial state of emergency since 2003.

People can donate to relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross website.

