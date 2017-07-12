This Was The Terrifying Scene As A Couple Drove Through The BC Wildfires

This is what it's like driving through the raging BC wildfires, which have consumed about 70,000 hectares in the province so far this year.
The fires burned on both sides of the road as they drove.
Although it was still light out, the thick smoke made it look like nighttime "in the belly of the beast," Aitken tweeted.
There are over 200 fires currently burning throughout BC, including 22 "wildfires of note" — ones that are highly visible or that could pose a threat to public safety.
About 14,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.
