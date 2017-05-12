A Real Bear Interrupted Practice Of A Rugby Team Called The Bears

High school rugby teams known as the Bears had a practice interrupted this week by a real goddamn bear. Here's what that looked like.
"Hey guys, can I join?"
"Some panic ensued with the kids but the other teaching and coaching staff calmed the kids and got them together in a large group," Garrett said.
Here's the grizzly bear doing some laps on the track.
Although the encounter was a little scary, Garrett said people in Banff know they're in the bears' home — not the other way around.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.