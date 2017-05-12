Sections

A Real Bear Interrupted Practice Of A Rugby Team Called The Bears

She couldn't bear to be left out.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

High school rugby teams known as the Bears had a practice interrupted this week by a real goddamn bear. Here's what that looked like.

Lee Garrett

Banff, Alberta, is no stranger to grizzly bear sightings. In fact, that's probably why the men's rugby program and both the boys' and girls' teams at the high school are all known as the Banff Bears.

But this time it was still scary enough that it caused some panic among the students, who ran screaming from the pitch.

"Hey guys, can I join?"

Lee Garrett

Lee Garrett, the head coach of the Banff Bears men's rugby team and one of the coaches of the high school girls' team, was leaving practice early when he almost ran right into the grizzly.

Garrett told BuzzFeed Canada he was walking to his car when a woman nearby yelled to warn him.

"So my first reaction was definitely shock as I thought I had a lot more time than I did when the lady notified me of its presence," he said. "Turns out it was quite close."

Finding himself without much protection, Garrett ran to his car about 20 metres away. Once he was safe, he yelled out to the teams to warn them of the visitor.

"Some panic ensued with the kids but the other teaching and coaching staff calmed the kids and got them together in a large group," Garrett said.

Lee Garrett

The adults herded the kids to the opposite side of the field until the grizzly lost interest.

"The bear hung around a few minutes sniffing out equipment and the kids bags," he said.

Here's the grizzly bear doing some laps on the track.

Lee Garrett

"Thankfully the bear wasn't interested in anything and continued to move on," Garrett said.

The same bear, known to Parks Canada staff as Bear 148, had chased some hikers and their dog through the woods just two days earlier, according to the Crag and Canyon newspaper. But according to people who know her, she's actually a sweetheart.

"She has literally hundreds of encounters every year with visitors and has not had a single contact charge or really negative encounter with people," Bill Hunt, manager of resource conservation with Banff National Park, told Postmedia recently.

Although the encounter was a little scary, Garrett said people in Banff know they're in the bears' home — not the other way around.

Garrett, seen on the far left in this photo, said the wildlife is actually one of the perks of living there.'Banff is a national park and the town is built within it,' he said. 'Locals are aware of the bear presence and quite often we see it as a unique experience of living here.'He also said there's room on the team, if the bear's interested. 'Our front row was definitely light last weekend. It would make a great addition to the scrum!'I'm actually the assistant coach for the girls high school team and head coach of the men's team, our front row was definitely light last weekend.
Lee Garrett

Garrett, seen on the far left in this photo, said the wildlife is actually one of the perks of living there.

"Banff is a national park and the town is built within it," he said. "Locals are aware of the bear presence and quite often we see it as a unique experience of living here."

He also said there's room on the team, if the bear's interested.

"Our front row was definitely light last weekend. It would make a great addition to the scrum!"

I'm actually the assistant coach for the girls high school team and head coach of the men's team, our front row was definitely light last weekend.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

