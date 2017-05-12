A Real Bear Interrupted Practice Of A Rugby Team Called The Bears

Lee Garrett

Lee Garrett, the head coach of the Banff Bears men's rugby team and one of the coaches of the high school girls' team, was leaving practice early when he almost ran right into the grizzly.

Garrett told BuzzFeed Canada he was walking to his car when a woman nearby yelled to warn him.

"So my first reaction was definitely shock as I thought I had a lot more time than I did when the lady notified me of its presence," he said. "Turns out it was quite close."

Finding himself without much protection, Garrett ran to his car about 20 metres away. Once he was safe, he yelled out to the teams to warn them of the visitor.