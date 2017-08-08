This Reporter Called Out Some Creep Who Tried To Kiss Her On Live TV

"I wish I could find the best words to express the regret and the shame that I have been feeling following yesterday's events," the man told Bain, according to a note she republished on her Facebook page.

The man, who said he is a father to two girls, said he had fallen short of the example he wants to set for his children. He said he was deeply ashamed of normalizing sexual harassment.

"Another thousand apologies. I can't find any words that justify my action," he said. "I'm sorry."