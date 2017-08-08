This Reporter Called Out Some Creep Who Tried To Kiss Her On Live TV

A man who tried to kiss a Quebec reporter while she was on live TV has apologized to her after she called him out publicly for his "unacceptable" behaviour.
Bain pushed the man away and told him to take a hike. She then calmly finished the rest of her report.
"It's not acceptable to kiss me just because you see me on the street or anywhere," Bain said. "It's not suddenly acceptable to kiss a woman just because she's reporting live on television."
Bain, who has worked for Radio-Canada for over a decade, said the man reached out to her a day later and apologized for his awful conduct.
Bain's Facebook posts about the incident have been shared thousands of times, with many commenters praising her for standing up against sexual harassment.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.