This Grandma Is Finishing High School At 77 And She Couldn't Be More Excited

supplied

It was a lifelong dream of Trottier's to get her high school diploma. Growing up in Montreal in the 1940s and '50s, Trottier said she struggled in school, especially with reading.

"They just classified me 'stupid.' I did finish Grade 5, and I decided that was enough of that because I just couldn't get anywhere," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

"By the time I was 14, my mom and dad said, 'If you're not going to go to school then you're going to go to work.' That's what I did."