This Teenager With Autism Just Got His First Professional Haircut And It's A Huge Deal

Kate Wells

Aidan has autism and an intellectual disability, which can make everyday tasks more difficult for him.

"His anxiety is very high," Kate said of her son.

Getting haircuts has always been tricky for Aidan, Kate said, because he doesn't like people getting in his personal space, especially with tools like scissors and hair clippers.

“When he was a toddler, he wouldn’t let anyone touch his head. You couldn’t even get near him to touch his head," she said. "What we’d have to do when he was a toddler was cut his hair when he was asleep."