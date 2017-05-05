A Canadian Murder Suspect May Have Admitted To Killing His Girlfriend On Reddit

Reddit

"I understand the early judgements made by society, distancing myself makes it seem like I am trying to escape a crime," the post by Reddit user Redasblue101 read. "Im not. Im only trying to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in."

According to the post, Hasan went to Vasilije's apartment that night in order to patch things up between them. The post said that after reconciling, an argument broke out between the two that turned violent.

"Wouldnt say a word and just kept slapping me with tears in her eyes. Slaps turned into hits. I told her I was sorry but if she didnt stop Id do something back," Redasblue101 said. "She didnt stop. I then stupidly pushed her, harder than I expected. She fell against the sink."

According to the Reddit post, Vasilije came at Hasan with a knife, at which point he also allegedly grabbed a knife and fought back.

"I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didnt know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening," the post said.

"When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran. I didnt [know] for sure she had died until the next day. I honestly had no intentions of ever doing that to her , I was protecting myself."