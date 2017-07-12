Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The Canadian Who May Have Admitted To Killing His Girlfriend On Reddit Was Just Arrested In Texas

Ager Hasan has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melinda Vasilije.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An Ontario man who may have admitted to killing his girlfriend in a post on Reddit was just arrested in Texas, almost three months after the death of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, Ager Hasan was arrested by the US Secret Service on Tuesday in San Antonio, during a traffic stop as part of an unrelated investigation.The 24-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Vasilije's death. She was found stabbed to death in her home in Kitchener, Ontario, on April 28.
imgur

According to Waterloo Regional Police, Ager Hasan was arrested by the US Secret Service on Tuesday in San Antonio, during a traffic stop as part of an unrelated investigation.

The 24-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Vasilije's death. She was found stabbed to death in her home in Kitchener, Ontario, on April 28.

According to police, Hasan crossed the border into the US just hours after Vasilije's death. About a week later, a Reddit user claiming to be Hasan wrote a detailed account of a fight that allegedly resulted in Vasilije's death.

According to the Reddit post, Hasan and Vasilije had agreed to meet at her apartment to talk about a recent breakup and possibly getting back together. However, the post stated that an argument broke out between the two that turned violent.The redditor claimed he acted in self-defence when he grabbed a knife."I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didn't know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening," the post stated."When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran."The redditor claiming to be Hasan said he intended to turn himself in, but he remained on the lam even after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him.
Reddit

According to the Reddit post, Hasan and Vasilije had agreed to meet at her apartment to talk about a recent breakup and possibly getting back together. However, the post stated that an argument broke out between the two that turned violent.

The redditor claimed he acted in self-defence when he grabbed a knife.

"I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didn't know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening," the post stated.

"When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran."

The redditor claiming to be Hasan said he intended to turn himself in, but he remained on the lam even after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him.

Shortly before Hasan's arrest, an Instagram account believed to belong to him suggested he was ready to give himself up.

"I'm coming home. It's time to end the dark path I've been traveling and give people the closure they deserve," the comment on the post stated.At a news conference on Wednesday, Waterloo police said they are still investigating whether the Instagram and Reddit accounts actually belong to Hasan. Canadian authorities are working with their American counterparts to get Hasan extradited back to Canada.
Instagram / Via instagram.com

"I'm coming home. It's time to end the dark path I've been traveling and give people the closure they deserve," the comment on the post stated.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Waterloo police said they are still investigating whether the Instagram and Reddit accounts actually belong to Hasan.

Canadian authorities are working with their American counterparts to get Hasan extradited back to Canada.

A Canadian Murder Suspect May Have Admitted To Killing His Girlfriend On Reddit

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/ager-hasan-melinda-vasilije-reddit-post?utm_term=.cnOEmKGpR#.chvq7NOkW

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews