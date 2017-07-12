An Ontario man who may have admitted to killing his girlfriend in a post on Reddit was just arrested in Texas, almost three months after the death of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije.
According to police, Hasan crossed the border into the US just hours after Vasilije's death. About a week later, a Reddit user claiming to be Hasan wrote a detailed account of a fight that allegedly resulted in Vasilije's death.
Shortly before Hasan's arrest, an Instagram account believed to belong to him suggested he was ready to give himself up.
A Canadian Murder Suspect May Have Admitted To Killing His Girlfriend On Reddit
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/ager-hasan-melinda-vasilije-reddit-post?utm_term=.cnOEmKGpR#.chvq7NOkW
