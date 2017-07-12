Reddit

According to the Reddit post, Hasan and Vasilije had agreed to meet at her apartment to talk about a recent breakup and possibly getting back together. However, the post stated that an argument broke out between the two that turned violent.

The redditor claimed he acted in self-defence when he grabbed a knife.

"I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didn't know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening," the post stated.

"When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran."

The redditor claiming to be Hasan said he intended to turn himself in, but he remained on the lam even after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him.