This Viral Tweet Has Revealed Just How Bad Price Gouging Is In Remote Aboriginal Communities

"Why is this the case? I don't know. People say it's because of transport costs, but it doesn't cost $30 to transfer a bottle of Vaseline from say, Adelaide to Ernabella. If they're taking heaps of stuff at the same time...it shouldn't be more than a $1 or $1.50 at the most to cover all the costs."

He continued, "The reason for it is pretty much price gouging. A lot of these communities have co-op shops set up, but they are administered and run by white people."