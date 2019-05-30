Netflix's "The Society" Is So Damn Good And Here Are The Memes To Prove It

Breathe if you agree that Grizz's man bun is iconic.

Posted on
Isha Bassi
Isha Bassi
Post Writer
Taking inspiration from Lord of the Flies, The Society is perfect for those who love a teen drama with an edgy twist. It deals with a bunch of kids who are forced to become the leaders of their town after their parents mysteriously vanish. While that may sound like fun and games, it quickly descends into chaos and makes for some addictive watching. Here are some Tumblr posts that perfectly sum up the series...
Netflix

Taking inspiration from Lord of the Flies, The Society is perfect for those who love a teen drama with an edgy twist. It deals with a bunch of kids who are forced to become the leaders of their town after their parents mysteriously vanish. While that may sound like fun and games, it quickly descends into chaos and makes for some addictive watching. Here are some Tumblr posts that perfectly sum up the series...

1.

View this post on

2.

View this post on

3.

View this post on

4.

View this post on

5.

View this post on

6.

View this post on

7.

View this post on

8.

View this post on

9.

View this post on

10.

View this post on

11.

View this post on

12.

View this post on

13.

View this post on

14.

View this post on

15.

View this post on

16.

View this post on

17.

View this post on

18.

View this post on

19.

View this post on

20.

View this post on

21.

View this post on

22.

View this post on

23.

View this post on

24.

View this post on

25.

View this post on

26.

View this post on

27.

View this post on

28.

View this post on

29.

View this post on

30.

View this post on

31.

View this post on

Check out more of our TV & Movies coverage here!

Advertisement

Connect With Australia

back to top