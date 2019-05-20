BuzzFeed Search

The James Charles And Tati Westbrook Drama Has Finally Ended And I Am Sister Shaking

Is it..is it finally over?

Posted on
Isha Bassi
Isha Bassi
Post Writer

By now I'm sure you're well aware of everything that's happened in the James Charles and Tati Westbrook feud. There's been video after video, tweet after tweet and more tea (and memes) than the YouTube community could handle.

YouTube: Tati / Via youtube.com

The latest update in this drama-filled situation was Jeffree Star's video where he ended up apologising to James after threatening to expose him earlier.

YouTube: Jeffree Star / Via youtube.com

After Jeffree's video, Tati soon followed suit with an apology to James and her audience, and a promise to put this matter to rest.

💔
Tati Westbrook @GlamLifeGuru

💔

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I have been in communication with James Charles...and we believe that it is in the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest."

YouTube: Tati / Via youtube.com

"In my original video, I felt the need to publicly break up with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear."

YouTube: Tati / Via youtube.com

"Although I do not regret raising my concerns, I completely regret the way I went about saying them. I could have and should have found a better way."

YouTube: James Charles / Via youtube.com

And the beauty guru at the centre of everything, James Charles, issued a similar apology, thanking Jeffree and Tati for their sentiments.

Thank you @jeffreestar &amp; @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️
James Charles @jamescharles

Thank you @jeffreestar &amp; @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now you may be asking yourself if this really is the end of a scandal that sent everyone, beauty gurus included, into a meltdown.

YouTube: Shane Dawson / Via youtube.com

While there's no clear answer for that, it's worth noting that Tati has removed "Bye Sister...", the video that started this feud and had over 52 million views, from her channel.

Surely this suggests an end to the drama, right?
YouTube: Tati / Via youtube.com

Surely this suggests an end to the drama, right?

Alright everyone. Let's get some sleep and food, because lord only knows there's going to be another beauty guru scandal soon.

Tazo Tea / Via giphy.com

Advertisement

Connect With Australia

back to top