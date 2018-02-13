22 Effective Tips That'll Help You Stay In Shape While Working Full-Time

"The thing that works best for me is going in the morning because by the afternoon I’ve spent the whole day talking myself out of exercising. I wake up and tell myself, 'Just get out of bed and go for a walk. No need to run - just walk and clear your head.' But by the time I get outside, I always end up running because, hey, I'm already up."

– caitlino476d6a542

– emmah4964b3bf3