22 Effective Tips That'll Help You Stay In Shape While Working Full-Time

Recently we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their best tips and tricks for staying fit while balancing a full-time job. Here are some of the most helpful responses.
1. Take the no-excuses approach and change into your gym clothes before you leave work.
Advertisement
2. Take walks wherever and whenever you get the chance.
3. If possible, switch up your office equipment to maximise your fitness goals.
4. Find a workout buddy that will keep you accountable.
5. And instead of calling it a "workout session", think of it more as spending quality time with a good friend.
6. Make a decent workout playlist that will get you pumped up and energised.
Advertisement
7. Find and fall in love with a workout routine that boosts your mood.
8. Kickstart your mornings by switching up your sleeping patterns.
9. And even if you're not a morning person, try working out at that time to see if it makes a difference.
10. Plan when and where you'll be working out in advance to avoid excuses.
11. Make working out a part of your daily routine by investing in a planner.
Advertisement
12. Although it may take some time, try and get past the mentality of "I'll just do it tomorrow."
13. Make your health and fitness a priority.
14. And remind yourself that any exercise is better than no exercise.
15. Take advantage of any and all the stairs in your office building.
16. Make exercise a non-negotiable part of your working day.
Advertisement
17. Find out if your workplace offers discounts or subsidies with local gyms.
18. But if you can't afford a gym membership, make use of all the free workout tutorials on YouTube.
19. Take any small moment to do something active.
20. Try working out during your lunch hour to give your mind and body a mid-day boost.
21. Make exercising a social activity by joining a sports team.
22. And finally, be proud of your accomplishments and never, ever beat yourself up for failing.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.