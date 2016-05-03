 back to top
14 Photos That Show How Different Philippine And US Elections Are

Politics: More fun in the Philippines?

Isabelle Laureta
1. Campaigns in the US:

John Minchillo / AP

Campaigns in the Philippines:

Rappler / Via giphy.com

2. Presidential supporters in the US:

Matt Stopera / BuzzFeed

Presidential supporters in the Philippines:

https://www.facebook.com/rj.karunungan/media_set?set=a.10153638111543865.1073741916.635843864&type=3
https://www.facebook.com/rj.karunungan/media_set?set=a.10153638111543865.1073741916.635843864&type=3
3. Politicians in the US being funny:

edition.cnn.com

Politicians in the Philippines being "funny":

ABS CBN / Via youtube.com

4. Wives of presidential candidates in the US:

nytimes.com

Wives of presidential candidates in the Philippines:

instagram.com
5. US presidential candidates being sassy:

Cute, beh.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Cute, beh.

Philippine presidential candidates being sassy:

Acute, beh.
mb.com.ph

Acute, beh.

6. Campaign merchandise in the US:

shop.donaldjtrump.com

Campaign merchandise in the Philippines:

youtube.com

Uhh. No, tenks.

7. Celebrity political endorses in the US:

ew.com

Celebrity political "endorsers" in the Philippines:

PEP PH

8. Political debates in the US:

CNN

Political debates in the Philippines:

Sisihan pa more.
ABS CBN

Sisihan pa more.

9. Politician look-alikes in the US:

shitdonaldtrumplookslike.tumblr.com

Politician look-alikes in the Philippines:

Twitter: @noelvpascual

10. Plans on foreign policy in the US:

politico.com

Plans on foreign policy in the Philippines:

TV 5
TV 5

Obyus ba???

11. Questions Americans have for their candidates:

FOX

Questions Filipinos have for their candidates:

ABS CBN

12. Presidential candidates' vision for the US:

wmur.com

Presidential candidates' vision for the Philippines:

💅💅💅ANG GANDA 💅💅💅
rappler.com

💅💅💅ANG GANDA 💅💅💅

13. American candidates' top priorities if elected president:

wsj.com
wsj.com

Filipino candidates' top priorities if elected president:

Twitter: @dreocalonzo

14. How American candidates answer debate questions:

CNN
CNN

How Filipino candidates answer debate questions:

ABS CBN
ANG KULIT.
ABS CBN

ANG KULIT.

Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.

Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

