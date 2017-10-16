 back to top
21 Times Filipino Twitter Roasted The Shit Out Of The Government

"Sometimes landslides are disasters."

Isabelle Laureta
Isabelle Laureta
1. Pointing out the not-so-subtle dissonance:

Twitter: @helloitsmigs

2. Calling out the bullshit:

Twitter: @anjpessumal

3. Noticing the important details:

Twitter: @robcham

4. Literally cheering for a fatal disease to end this misery:

Twitter: @jobdeleon
5. Best in looking for and keeping receipts:

Marriage is between a man and a woman and a woman and a w-
. @AtomSiraullo

Marriage is between a man and a woman and a woman and a w-

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. Protecting our stan from all the evil things in this world:

Twitter: @itsMariaAngela

7. Remembering special occasions:

Twitter: @GarrovillasJ

8. Where is the lie??? HERE IT IS:

Twitter: @jiangomez
9. Seeing the silver lining in every cloud:

Twitter: @AaronSumayo

10. Speaking the truth when needed:

Twitter: @StuffDwightSays

11. Oh, and speaking of landslides, LMAO:

Twitter: @TeamBeaJho

12. Giving no-bullshit pieces of advice:

Twitter: @pinoymommy
13. Making on-point Mean Girls references:

Twitter: @apaagbayani

14. Literally taking no crap:

Twitter: @allyomiranda

15. Stating the irony of jailed corrupt politicians posting bail:

Twitter: @jdsalinger

16. Ridiculing the absurdity of a 1000-peso annual budget for the Commission on Human Rights:

Twitter: @reinneverstops
17. Knowing history better than government officials:

Twitter: @saabmagalona

18. Schooling senators why we need a well-funded human rights agency:

Twitter: @immanuellakant

Like, guuuurrlll GET REKT:

Twitter: @immanuellakant

19. And yeah, speaking of human rights and those who disregard it:

Twitter: @leiron

20. Conducting surveys that matter:

Twitter: @pipdecena

21. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Twitter: @raibosomes

