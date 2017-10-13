Identify Fake News From Real News And We'll Tell You If You Can Share Shit On Social Media

-
Is this real or fake news?
Pinoy Trending News is an unverified news source and is even included in CBCP's list of fake news sites.
-
How about this one?
Thinking Pinoy is a website run by a pro-administration blogger, so it's not really a legit news site.
-
What do you think of this one?
PhilStar is the digital arm of STAR Group of Publications, one of the leading publishers of newspapers in the country. It was established in 2000.
-
Truelaloo or wititit??
Duterte Defender isn't a legit news source, but a site to... well... defend Duterte.
-
Is this real na real??
Inquirer is one of the longest-running verified news sources in the Philippines.
-
REAL OR FAKE?!?!
Rappler is an online news site and was founded by former ABS CBN journalists Maria Ressa and Cheche Lazaro.
-
True or false??
GMA News Online is the digital portal of GMA News, one of the oldest and most popular news sources in the country.
-
What about this one?
Get Real Philippines isn't a news site and this article is more of an opinion piece than news.
-
Hmmm this is a tough one.
From the poor grammar and speculative intent, it's easy to see how this article cultivates misinformation.
-
Okay, last one:
Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.
Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.