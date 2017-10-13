 back to top
Identify Fake News From Real News And We'll Tell You If You Can Share Shit On Social Media

Do you have what it takes???

Isabelle Laureta
  1. Is this real or fake news?

    pinoytrendingnews.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Seems legit!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No way.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Pinoy Trending News is an unverified news source and is even included in CBCP's list of fake news sites.

  2. How about this one?

    thinkingpinoy.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oh God, no.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Looks real to me.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Thinking Pinoy is a website run by a pro-administration blogger, so it's not really a legit news site.

  3. What do you think of this one?

    philstar.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    That's as real as it can get!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hmm, seems BIASED
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    PhilStar is the digital arm of STAR Group of Publications, one of the leading publishers of newspapers in the country. It was established in 2000.

  4. Truelaloo or wititit??

    dutertedefender.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Truelaloo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wititit!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Duterte Defender isn't a legit news source, but a site to... well... defend Duterte.

  5. Is this real na real??

    newsinfo.inquirer.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Inquirer is one of the longest-running verified news sources in the Philippines.

  6. REAL OR FAKE?!?!

    rappler.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    That's legit!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Photoshopped lang 'yan!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rappler is an online news site and was founded by former ABS CBN journalists Maria Ressa and Cheche Lazaro.

  7. True or false??

    gmanetwork.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's a legit source!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    BIAS MEDIA!!!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    GMA News Online is the digital portal of GMA News, one of the oldest and most popular news sources in the country.

  8. What about this one?

    getrealphilippines.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Now that's what I call news!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uhm, who said that?
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Get Real Philippines isn't a news site and this article is more of an opinion piece than news.

  9. Hmmm this is a tough one.

    pinoytrending.altervista.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uhm, ya it's perfect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uhm, wtf no.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    From the poor grammar and speculative intent, it's easy to see how this article cultivates misinformation.

  10. Okay, last one:

    globalnation.inquirer.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lol that's not true...

Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.

Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.

