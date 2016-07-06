Literally Just 17 Photos Of The New Philippine Administration That'll Make You Laugh

1. When you have a tight schedule:
2. When your parents are on your side:
3. A guide to finding "the one":
4. 'Pag may chismosa pero wapakels:
Advertisement
5. When you ate too much, too soon.
6. When you gotta take every opportunity to have a connection with your crush:
7. When you're hanging out with a couple:
8. When your friend supports you in all your kalandian:
Advertisement
9. So you support them too in any way you can:
10. When you attend mass and immediately regret it:
11. There's always that one guy in class...
12. When rules aren't your strongest suit:
Advertisement
13. When family reunions are the bane of your existence:
14. When you get blessed with the right groupmates:
15. This terrible but quite fitting pun:
16. Another pun that's so obvious but subtle at the same time:
17. And finally, this extremely accurate analogy:
Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.
Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.