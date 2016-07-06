 back to top
Literally Just 17 Photos Of The New Philippine Administration That'll Make You Laugh

Politics can be funny.

Isabelle Laureta
1. When you have a tight schedule:

Rey Baniquet / EDP Malacanang / BuzzFeed

2. When your parents are on your side:

philstar.com / BuzzFeed

3. A guide to finding "the one":

#DuBredo
Twitter: @DubredoArmy

#DuBredo

4. 'Pag may chismosa pero wapakels:

Twitter: @DubredoArmy
5. When you ate too much, too soon.

NO RAGRETS.
Twitter: @kctangcalagan

NO RAGRETS.

6. When you gotta take every opportunity to have a connection with your crush:

rappler.com / BuzzFeed

7. When you're hanging out with a couple:

I KENNAT.
Twitter: @DubredoArmy

I KENNAT.

8. When your friend supports you in all your kalandian:

Twitter: @BuzzFeedPH
9. So you support them too in any way you can:

Twitter: @BuzzFeedPH

10. When you attend mass and immediately regret it:

ABS CBN

11. There's always that one guy in class...

Twitter: @BuzzFeedPH

12. When rules aren't your strongest suit:

Twitter: @rapplerdotcom / BuzzFeed
13. When family reunions are the bane of your existence:

Courtesy of Malacañan Palace

14. When you get blessed with the right groupmates:

Twitter: @ddanre_

15. This terrible but quite fitting pun:

Twitter: @isvvbelle

16. Another pun that's so obvious but subtle at the same time:

Twitter: @soveraine

17. And finally, this extremely accurate analogy:

Twitter: @headturnerdj

Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.

