 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

What It's Like To Be Tired, But Still Deeply Care About Philippine Politics

Yoko Na Pagod Na Ko S05E10

Posted on
Isabelle Laureta
Isabelle Laureta
BuzzFeed Contributor

1. You check Facebook first thing in the morning and the first thing you see are political posts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

2. You tell yourself you'll behave but someone says something that triggers you.

Twitter: @MillennialOfMNL

3. And you always try to keep a positive ~vibe~ even though the world tests you.

ABS CBN / Isabelle Laureta / BuzzFeed

4. Sometimes, other people's statements are so illogical, it physically hurts your brain.

Twitter: @rbcccrstnrazon
Advertisement

5. And then, as if it's not enough, you see fake news being passed around.

Twitter: @meancalano

6. And you see a lot of people actually believing it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Star Cinema

7. It hurts when you find out you and your crush have different political views, but you'd rather ditch their ass.

Bayan bago landi.
Rombutan / Twitter: @rombutan

Bayan bago landi.

8. And it can be hard to keep up friendships when you both feel strongly about different things in politics. So you leave their ass, too.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV
Advertisement

9. You're just too tired of hearing Ad Hominems instead of logical arguments.

Although sometimes you just can&#x27;t help but throw in a few insults yourself.
ANC

Although sometimes you just can't help but throw in a few insults yourself.

10. But if there's one thing you can't take, it's the disgusting comments from perverts which doesn't even have anything to do with the issue at hand.

Facebook: misterdesantos

11. When friends of different nationalities ask how's it going in your country, you honestly don't know what to say.

Twitter: @daenewtrys

12. You're just so fed up with everything that it's affecting your personal life.

KAKASTRESS.
Twitter: @digitsinterval

KAKASTRESS.

Advertisement

13. As in ayaw mo na talaga, bes.

Twitter: @seanaghero

14. Bickering in the comments section can get old, so you just send a subtweet instead.

Twitter: @MillennialOfMNL

15. And then when someone still reacts, you're like STFU.

Twitter: @nclslngcrz

16. Yep, it can be so hard that you just wanna leave the country for a bit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Star Cinema
Advertisement

17. But then something really bad happens again and you're like BITCHHHH YOU DIDIN'TTTT.

facebook.com

18. Honestly, the only thing that's giving you hope and keeping your faith in humanity nowadays are like-minded people.

Twitter: @moki_doki

19. You know it can be tiring and heartbreaking...

Twitter: @jujumber

20. But you won't stop fighting for the Philippines.

Not ever.
Flickr: visualities

Not ever.

Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.

Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App