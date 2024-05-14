30 Things From Wayfair For Anyone Looking To Refresh Their Living Room's Vibe

1. A boucle swivel accent chair that's extra wide — meaning you ABSOLUTELY can curl up while enjoying your morning coffee or enjoying a light post-dinner read.
2. A full-length mirror, because everyone needs a full-length reflection when checking out their outfit in the morning. Plus! Full-length mirrors are an excellent way to create the illusion of more space in even the tiniest of living rooms.
3. An abstract canvas triptych that mixes and matches different paintings for you. Instead of searching for three different prints that'll fit your palette, you can buy this and place them next to each other, or around your living room!
4. And you won't want to purchase art without this overhead wall-mounted picture light. This will turn any print or painting in your home into a piece worthy of being in a museum.
5. A gray corduroy couch that has looooong seats to make getting into cozy mode as easy as pie. Seriously, you may feel so comfy here, you'll look forward to nights where you "accidentally" fall asleep on the couch.
6. A faux leather bin set, because living an #organizedlife sometimes means having a place to put all your knickknacks, extra magazines, or surplus of remotes (seriously, does everyone have a billion random remotes? Or is it just me?). This is great for ridding clutter in a flash!
7. A boucle bench just in case you want a ~proper~ living room set up, but don't have the space for various couches, loveseats, and chairs. This bench tucks into any corner of your space nicely and adds an immediate Instagram-worthy vibe to your space.
8. A pack of ten stainless steel bar knobs, because it's the easiest way to up the ante on any 'ole cabinet, armoire, or TV stand. Think of hardware like a good piece of jewelry — you may have a minimal outfit, but statement earrings can undoubtedly be the star of the show.
9. A hammock chair that you'll want to melt into at the end of every day. This will 1.) up the coastal vibes in your living room, and 2.) make EVERYONE jealous of your dreamy reading nook.
10. A cozy lumbar pillow, because maintaining lower back support is super important if you're sitting up for an extended period of time. While this pillow isn't busy looking chic on your couch, you can use it for extra support whenever you sit!
11. A plug-in sconce will up the ante on your MCM-inspired home while giving you the perfect amount of light for reading!
12. A Bissell steam mop, because sometimes a good cleaning is all you need to make your space look like new. While mopping is generally simple to do, dealing with mop water can sometimes feel like a hassle (hello, finding a spout large enough to fill up the bucket, concocting your perfect mix of detergent, and hauling the water around the house while hoping not to tip it over). This lightweight steam mop only needs water in its tank (!!) to get your floors clean, sanitized, and shiny!
13. A convertible daybed if you love having guests stay the night but have the finite square footage of a city apartment. This daybed can easily act as your couch day in and day out while extending into a queen-sized mattress for guests to snooze away comfortably.
14. Or! A Novogratz convertible sofa to be the main focus of your living room. This sofa turns into a bed, which is ideal for those who always seem to have guests staying over.
15. A pet hair robotic vacuum cleaner, since, let's face it, we all wish we could permanently forget about cleaning up crumbs and pet dander. This two-in-one vacuum and mop will make sure your floors remain extra shiny practically 24/7, which is an upgrade worth celebrating.
16. A curtain of fairy lights that you can hang on your window or above your couch, just in case you want your living room to look like the set of a Taylor Swift music video.
17. A set of floating shelves with ends that prevent your books or knickknacks from falling off the sides! Shelves are great to add to any wall in high-traffic areas since they double as storage.
18. A steel ladder bookcase that hooks onto the wall and provides a traditional bookcase's look (and functionality!). And thanks to its slim design, it even works in tiny apartments!
19. A set of blackout curtains, because what's an at-home cinema experience without the coziness of a dark movie theater? Cover your windows with these, get the popcorn and plush blanket ready, and you'll forget that you are, in fact, streaming on your living room TV and NOT in an IMAX theater.
20. A TV stand that's as sleek and chic as the rest of your space. If you're over the clunky TV stands with multiple drawers and doors but still need a place to hide your backup candles, you can procure a trendy basket to store on these shelves.
21. A classic white down-filled couch so that you can bring a light and airy vibe to your humble abode. What's great about this couch's down filling is that it'll fluff *basically* until the end of time, which means no sagging after a few months of use!
22. A square wall mirror, because the secret to nailing industrial-style decor is by using as many warehouse-y decor pieces as possible. This will make the space above your couch look like it's in a loft in a flash.
23. An oversized wall clock so that you can commit to your "no screen" hours — which includes picking up your phone or smartwatch to check the time! This clock is pretty big, so it's a great one-and-done purchase for a wall that's extra bare right now.
24. A cute sideboard that will immediately make your room look like it's a set on HGTV. This piece is great for families since there's space for everyone's things, from your most cherished magazines to the kid's toys that somehow ALWAYS end up splayed on the living room floor.
25. A bar cart so that you can show off your mixology skills without having to move the ENTIRE party from the living room to the kitchen. If you and your friends aren't big into mixed drinks, you can also use this as a shelf in your reading nook!
26. A velvet storage ottoman that you can use to rest literally anything from your feet to your laptop, or even your TV dinner (we don't judge, because, same). This is great for hiding those various charging cords that, despite your best efforts, always end up in a pile on your TV stand.
27. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper if you don't have the time to whip out a can of paint, but want to do something different with your walls. This is great for adding both a new color and texture!
28. A small three-tiered shelf, just in case you've Marie Kondo'd your book collection but still want to display your prized hardcovers. This also works great as a bathroom shelf to hold extra TP and towels, just sayin'.
29. A wall-mounted electric fireplace, because, hello! Does anything say "I'm fancy" much more than an electric fireplace? It's great if you just mounted your TV and want something to fill the empty wall underneath.
30. And a sleek wall planter so that you can display your plant babies with pride. If you're not one for plants, these planters also work well with potpourri or dried grass.
