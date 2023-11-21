Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Walmart Pieces To Buy If You Love Being Showered In Compliments

    Cue "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A turtleneck sweater dress that'll keep you warm and cozy while making it look like you run the coolest art exhibit in town. (Yes, that basically means channeling Charlotte York vibes — and we're here for it.)

    model wearing the dress in red
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four three colors)

    2. A square neck dress with billowed sleeves that will help you serve cottagecore vibes with a twist. The twist in question? Well, it's the unique pattern, which is pretty far from the gazillions of pastel dresses that are out there.

    Model wearing the feline print dress
    Walmart

    Price: $16 (originally $28.11; available in sizes XS–3X)

    3. A very chic blazer that is as versatile as it is cute. You can wear this over a bralette and glitzy shorts when going out with your friends, or wear it with a silk blouse and trousers during your next big meeting.

    Walmart

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $45; available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    4. A keyhole cropped top to add maximal ~groovy vibes~ to your 'fit. From its floral mod design and slight balloon sleeves to its ruffled hem, the only thing that's missing is a pair of vivid bell-bottom pants.

    a model wearing the top in orange
    Walmart

    Price: $19 (available in sizes XS–3X and in two colors)

    5. A pair of relaxed-fit yoga pants that'll feel cozy with their slight flare, whether you wear them to yoga, around the house, or while you run your errands.

    model wearing navy blue sweatpants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Bought them to wear around the house, and boy, are they perfect for that! Loose, soft, relatively thin (compared to regular sweatpants), and very comfy. Pockets are a plus. They run a little big, in my opinion, maybe because they stretch out after wearing them all day. Not a concern for me because I was going for big, baggy, loose sweatpants anyway." —Kim

    Price: $12.96 (available in sizes S–XXL, including petite fits, and three colors)

    6. A layered sweater dress so you can easily tap into the "quiet luxury" trend that's all over TikTok these days. This dress is great for anyone who loves the look of layering but doesn't actually want to wear multiple pieces at the same time.

    Walmart

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    7. A pair of straight slacks to make it look like you're wearing the bottoms of a suit without dropping some serious cash. You can go the preppy route with these and pair 'em with a frilly blouse, or tuck your favorite band tee inside for a ~chill~ vibe.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    8. A fit and flare dress, because everyone can use a fancy dress while transitioning seasons! During the warmer fall days, you can wear this with your favorite sneakers, and during the cooler weather, try wearing this with opaque tights and your go-to moto boots.

    model wearing the blue and white patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful dress omg! It's so comfortable and it's so elegant for the price! I loved it! Got so many compliments on it" —Gloria

    Price: $13.46 (originally $19.99; available in sizes 14–28)

    9. A pair of wide-leg pants aka one of those things that screams "boss babe" the moment you put them on. Seriously, you can wear any top imaginable with these pants and still make people wonder in awe, "Who is that? And where did they get those pants?"

    model wearing beige belted wide leg loose pants with heeled nude sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" —Alex

    Price: $16.67+ (originally $29.98; available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors)

    10. A seasonally appropriate PJ set, which honestly is the only thing you'll need to wear while watching your fave holiday re-runs. And if you're especially into cozying up this season, then you'll be glad to know that these are made from warm flannel!

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Looks very nice, is very comfortable and soft, not too thick so you can sleep in them if you choose." —DJanes

    Price: $24.49 (originally $34.99; available in sizes XS–4X and in five designs)

    11. A dreamy pastel cardigan that'll be your saving grace during those breezy office days (read: the AC is still blaring despite the dropping temps outside). Reviewers say that this sweater is pretty thick and cozy, too, so it can totally keep you warm well into the winter!

    a model wearing the cardigan in blue and pink cheetah
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I couldn’t love this sweater more! I expected it to be super itchy and thin, but it is neither! The length is great, it’s really soft, and I get compliments on it every time I wear it! I’ve never felt compelled to write a review before that wasn’t negative, but anyone looking to purchase this absolutely should! You won’t regret it!" —Katy

    Price: $16.98 (originally $22.09; available in sizes S–XL and in five colors)

    12. A layered look sweater dress because it's fall, and anything gingham goes this time of year — especially with a cut this cute and timeless.

    model wearing the black and white dress
    Walmart

    Price: $38 (available in sizes 14–28)

    13. A print puffer you can wear to every single fall (and winter!) event on your docket this year.

    Model wearing the print puffer in a field
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My very first Time and Tru jacket purchase and I will definitely look to this brand in the future for cold weather wear. What a Great quality coat with an Excellent price. I liked this coat so much, I purchased this exact jacket for my mother and daughters as well." —MaiWays

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and in four colors)

    14. A smocked peplum top, because 'tis the season of transitional clothing! This top will go perfectly with capris on warmer fall days — once the cold weather rolls in, though, you can totally layer this over your favorite long-sleeve T-shirt.

    a model wearing the peplum top in green
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. Size is true to size. No stretch in this fabric, so I went up a size because I like my clothes loose." —Eaglesfan4lyfe32

    Price: $28 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    15. A button-up shirt that will instantly make you feel like that person who looks chic in every situation — from attending cool events to stuff that's more low-key, like heading to the coffee shop in the morning.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a great bargain. Shirts fit great." —TikiWiki

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and four colors)

    16. A sleeveless dress, because there's no reason you *shouldn't* look like you're dressed to the nines, even if you're only going to the grocery store.

    Model wearing the cerulean dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute casual summer dress. It fit a little loose, but I think that's the style. I think it's meant to fit a little relaxed, but if you tighten the hem tie, you can get a little more shape." —Lexi

    Price: $7.40 (originally $12.60; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    17. A white floral jumpsuit that has a muted pattern, just in case you don't want to let go of your minimalist clothing palette just yet.

    Model wearing the jumpsuit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this jean jumpsuit! It is soft and very comfortable! I did size up one due to it being a junior's size. It fits like a glove. Very easy to put on and take off which is important for jumpsuits! Buy this one! You won't regret it!" —Kimberly

    Price: $24.50 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    18. A zebra print coat, because animal print is back, but not in the 2000s hot-pink-and-black type of way. This elevated take on zebra is great for people who want to add just a bit of pizzazz to their minimalist palette — its neutral colors will go with practically anything while adding a fun (and adult) edge to any 'fit!

    sofia vergara wearing the coat
    Walmart

    Price: $59 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    19. A pair of corduroy pants with a balloon silhouette that'll look chic with anything — even a plain white tee — while feeling like you're wearing sweats.

    a model wearing the yellow corduroy pants
    Walmart

    Price: $39.50+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 colors)

    20. A long sleeve maxi dress because, surprisingly for fall, florals *can* work. This bright color combo might seem out of place for this season — but pair this with brown leather boots and a gray blazer, and you'll see what all the hype is about.

    A long sleeve maxi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors)

    21. A pair of fit and flare pants you can wear to trick everyone into believing that you buy your athleisure pieces from boutique shops. These pants have a great flared bottom to keep you on the current pant trend, and their deep red color will add spice to any outfit.

    model wearing red wide leg yoga pants with white sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I ordered these for work hoping they wouldn't feel too confining and move with me. I am not disappointed! They are comfortable around the waist and allow completely free movement. Buttery soft fabric is a bonus!" —Misti

    Price: $17.99 (originally $19.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    22. A tie-back print midi dress, because is it just me, or do all fancy boutiques sell tons of printed dresses?! If you're after something that looks like you bought it while on a super luxe vacation, this dress is just the thing you need.

    model wearing the green, black and yellow patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful print, and perfect warm weather dress! Was a bit hesitant to buy from the website pictures, but saw it on someone on Instagram and thought I'd try it. Glad I did! I can already think of a few occasions I can wear it to." —Patricia

    Price: $22.19 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    23. A lightweight quilted barn jacket is the perfect layering piece since it isn't too thick but will still provide you with a cool outer layer while you're apple-picking with loved ones.

    a model wearing the jacket in red, opened
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love this jacket! The belt gives it a dressier look. Very good metal zipper and snaps. It's the perfect weight for spring and fall season use and is well-made. It's like a very, very lightweight puffer jacket, only quilted nicely. Hopefully, this is helpful." —Kcooksdaily

    Price: $39.96 (originally $100; available in sizes S–XL and in two colors)

    24. A mini polo dress because black is a classic fall color, and this fun silhouette adds a preppy flair to the otherwise moody hue.

    A model wearing a black dress
    Walmart

    Price: $7.04+ (originally $28.97+; available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    25. A ribbed knit dress ideal for fancy dinners, and here's why: It's cozy enough to wear for extended periods of time while looking chic enough to serve looks on the 'Gram.

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    26. A pair of classic cargos, because cargo pants are *still* back — and they're still the easiest way to tap into an edgy skater look.

    model wearing green denim cargo pants with white sneakers and a white tank top
    Walmart

    Price: $48 (available in sizes 3–13 and in three colors)

    27. A ruched bodycon dress about to become *everything* for your new fall color palette, which includes earthy yet bold colors!

    the dress in dusty green, pink, and orange on the model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very fun dress, tons of compliments!" —Holly

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    28. A scuba midi dress, because you'll need something to wear to every winter wedding you have this year. This is also the perfect dress for any winter occasion, whether you're showing up to your work's NYE party or are attending a chic holiday soiree.

    a model wearing the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    29. An open-front chiffon cardigan with a gorgeous pattern that'll go with anything! It's perfect for those days where can't be bothered to switch out of your leggings and tee, but still want to look like you put in tons of effort.

    a person wearing the cardigan in black and floral
    Walmart

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

    30. And a long-sleeve dress meant for lounging around the house while looking and feeling as cozy as ever. Pair this with a mug of hot cocoa for some hot Friday night plans...at home catching up on your latest shows. (TBH, nothing sounds better than that after a long work week. 😭💞)

    Walmart

    Price: $41.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and four colors)

    Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

    illustrated app banner
    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.