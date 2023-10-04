BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Pieces Of Walmart Clothing That Will Make People Assume You Spent Much More Than You Did

    Go on, let 'em think you paid the big bucks for these pieces.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A tie-back print midi dress, because is it just me, or do all fancy boutiques sell tons of printed dresses?! If you're after something that looks like you bought it while on a super luxe vacation, this dress is just the thing you need.

    model wearing the green, black and yellow patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful print, and perfect warm weather dress! Was a bit hesitant to buy from the website pictures, but saw it on someone on Instagram and thought I'd try it. Glad I did! I can already think of a few occasions I can wear it to." —Patricia

    Price: $27.91 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    2. A very chic blazer that is as versatile as it is cute. You can wear this over a bralette and glitzy shorts when going out with your friends, or wear it with a silk blouse and trousers during your next big meeting.

    Walmart

    Price: $39.99 (originally $45; available in sizes 14–28 and in three colors)

    3. A square neck dress with billowed sleeves that will help you serve cottagecore vibes with a twist. The twist in question? Well, it's the unique pattern, which is pretty far from the gazillions of pastel dresses that are out there.

    Walmart

    Price: $26.07 (available in sizes XS–3X and two colors)

    4. A pair of relaxed-fit yoga pants that'll feel breezy with their slight flare, whether you wear them to yoga, around the house, or while you run your errands.

    model wearing navy blue sweatpants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Bought them to wear around the house, and boy, are they perfect for that! Loose, soft, relatively thin (compared to regular sweatpants), and very comfy. Pockets are a plus. They run a little big, in my opinion, maybe because they stretch out after wearing them all day. Not a concern for me because I was going for big, baggy, loose sweatpants anyway." —Kim

    Price: $12.96 (originally $15.96; available in sizes S–XXL, including petite fits, and three colors)

    5. A keyhole cropped top to add maximal ~groovy vibes~ to your 'fit. From its floral mod design and slight balloon sleeves to its ruffled hem, the only thing that's missing is a pair of vivid bell-bottom pants.

    a model wearing the top in orange
    Walmart

    Price: $19 (available in sizes XS–3X and in two colors)

    6. A layered sweater dress so you can easily tap into the "quiet luxury" trend that's all over TikTok these days. This dress is great for anyone who loves the look of layering but doesn't actually want to wear multiple pieces at the same time.

    Walmart

    Price: $34+ (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    7. A pair of straight slacks to make it look like you're wearing the bottoms of a suit without dropping some serious cash. You can go the preppy route with these and pair 'em with a frilly blouse, or tuck your favorite band tee inside for a ~chill~ vibe.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    8. A fit and flare dress, because everyone can use a fancy dress while transitioning seasons! During the summer, you can wear this with your favorite sandals, and during the fall, try wearing this with opaque tights and your go-to booties.

    model wearing the blue and white patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful dress omg! It's so comfortable and it's so elegant for the price! I loved it! Got so many compliments on it" —Gloria

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes 14–28)

    9. A pair of wide-leg flowy pants aka one of those things that screams "boss babe" the moment you put them on. Seriously, you can wear any top imaginable with these pants and still make people wonder in awe, "Who is that? And where did they get those pants?"

    model wearing beige belted wide leg loose pants with heeled nude sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" —Alex

    Price: $17.66+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors)

    10. A seasonally appropriate PJ set, which honestly is the only thing you'll need to wear while watching your fave Spooky Season re-runs.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are most favorite pj's. I would give 10 stars if I could. They are so soft and I love the colors and prints on them. Plus, they have pockets. They're true to size. I highly recommend!!" —HalloweenQueen

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and in four Halloween-themed designs)

    11. A dreamy pastel cardigan that'll be your saving grace during those breezy summer evenings. Reviewers say that this sweater is pretty thick and cozy, too, so it can totally keep you warm well into the fall!

    a model wearing the cardigan in blue and pink cheetah
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I couldn’t love this sweater more! I expected it to be super itchy and thin, but it is neither! The length is great, it’s really soft, and I get compliments on it every time I wear it! I’ve never felt compelled to write a review before that wasn’t negative, but anyone looking to purchase this absolutely should! You won’t regret it!" —Katy

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in six colors)

    12. A sleeveless plaid dress because it's fall, and anything plaid goes this time of year — especially with a silhouette this cute and timeless.

    model wearing sleeveless mini gray plaid dress
    Walmart

    Price: $28.99 (originally $35.99; available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    13. And a textured midi dress you can wear to every single fall (and winter!) wedding on your docket this year.

    Model wearing the blue dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Cute, inexpensive dress. Fits great. True-to-size." —Patricia

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and in black)

    14. A smocked peplum top, because 'tis the season of transitional clothing! This top will go perfectly with white shorts on warm early fall days — once the cold weather rolls in, though, you can totally layer this over your favorite long-sleeve T-shirt.

    a model wearing the peplum top
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. Size is true to size. No stretch in this fabric, so I went up a size because I like my clothes loose." —Eaglesfan4lyfe32

    Price: $28 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    15. A button-up shirt that will instantly make you feel like that person who looks chic in every situation — from attending cool events to stuff that's more low-key, like heading to the coffee shop in the morning.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a great bargain. Shirts fit great." —TikiWiki

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and three colors)

    16. A sleeveless dress, because there's no reason you *shouldn't* look like you're dressed to the nines, even if you're only going to the grocery store.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute casual summer dress. It fit a little loose, but I think that's the style. I think it's meant to fit a little relaxed, but if you tighten the hem tie, you can get a little more shape." —Lexi

    Price: $7.40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    17. A white floral jumpsuit that has a muted pattern, just in case you don't want to let go of your minimalist clothing palette just yet.

    Model wearing the jumpsuit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this jean jumpsuit! It is soft and very comfortable! I did size up one due to it being a junior's size. It fits like a glove. Very easy to put on and take off which is important for jumpsuits! Buy this one! You won't regret it!" —Kimberly

    Price: $24.50 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    18. A pair of corduroy pants with a balloon silhouette that'll look chic with anything — even a plain white tee — while feeling like you're wearing sweats.

    a model wearing the yellow corduroy pants
    Walmart

    Price: $39.52 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 colors)

    19. A long sleeve maxi dress because, surprisingly for fall, florals *can* work. This bright color combo might seem out of place for this season — but pair this with brown leather boots and a gray blazer, and you'll see what all the hype is about.

    A long sleeve maxi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

    Price: $36.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors)

    20. A pair of fit and flare pants you can wear to trick everyone into believing that you buy your athleisure pieces from boutique shops. These pants have a great flared bottom to keep you on the current pant trend, and their deep red color will add spice to any outfit.

    model wearing red wide leg yoga pants with white sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I ordered these for work hoping they wouldn't feel too confining and move with me. I am not disappointed! They are comfortable around the waist and allow completely free movement. Buttery soft fabric is a bonus!" —Misti

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and six colors)

    21. A mini polo dress because black is a classic fall color, and this fun silhouette adds a preppy flair to the otherwise moody hue.

    A model wearing a black dress
    Walmart

    Price: $7.04+ (originally $28.97+; available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    22. A sleeveless dress so you can look like a Grecian goddess as you continue through your wedding season marathon. This is the perfect wedding guest dress since its bright color is chill enough for daytime weddings, while its floor-length skirt will totally be appropriate for black tie events.

    A yellow sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

    Price: $5.37+ (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    23. A lightweight quilted barn jacket, because fall really is only a short jaunt away! This jacket is the perfect layering piece since it isn't too thick, but will still provide you a cool outer layer while you're apple-picking with loved ones.

    a model wearing the jacket in red, opened
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love this jacket! The belt gives it a dressier look. Very good metal zipper and snaps. It's the perfect weight for spring and fall season use and is well-made. It's like a very, very lightweight puffer jacket, only quilted nicely. Hopefully, this is helpful." —Kcooksdaily

    Price: $39.96 (originally $100; available in sizes S–XL and in six colors)

    24. A ribbed knit dress ideal for fancy dinners, and here's why: It's cozy enough to wear for extended periods of time while looking chic enough to serve looks on the 'Gram.

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    25. A wrap sweater dress that'll keep you warm and cozy while making it look like you run the coolest art exhibit in town!

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect for fall/winter. You will be warm. Love the rhubarb color in person." —Antwanelle

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 14–28 and in three colors)

    26. A pair of classic cargos, because cargo pants are *still* back — and they're still the easiest way to tap into an edgy skater look.

    model wearing blue denim cargo pants with white sneakers and a striped sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these pants! You can dress them up or wear casual. Classy! They look more expensive! —Carla

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    27. A ruched bodycon dress about to become *everything* for your new fall color palette, which includes earthy yet bold colors!

    the dress in dusty green, pink, and orange on the model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very fun dress, tons of compliments!" —Holly

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    28. An asymmetrical slip dress, because the fall doesn't warm up *too* much in some parts of the country! If you don't see the weather dropping below 70 degrees until winter, grab a hold of this cute number that aligns with your fall color palette.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "WOW! Prepare to stop traffic in this dress, no matter what color you get. I bought the chocolate brown which is rich and exquisite! Also got it in hot red! 💃🏻" —P

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    29. An open-front chiffon cardigan with a gorgeous pattern that'll go with anything! Plus, this is perfect if you need something to transition from the blaring summer AC to those brisk fall days.

    Walmart

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in three colors)

    30. And a long-sleeve dress meant for lounging around the house while looking and feeling as cozy as ever. Pair this with a mug of hot cocoa for some hot Friday night plans...at home catching up on your latest shows. (TBH, nothing sounds better than that after a long work week. 😭💞)

    Walmart

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.