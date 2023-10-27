If You Want To Make Your Life A Little Easier, Check Out These 15 Things

1. A Stagg electric kettle, because you shouldn't have to fumble with boiling a pot whenever you want to make a cup of tea or coffee. This electric kettle boils water in what feels like seconds and even holds the temperature until you're ready to pour.
2. A face scrub made from repurposed coffee grounds! While its sustainability is enough to make anyone hit add to cart, this scrub also works wonders at sloughing off dead skin cells while boosting softness and moisture with shea butter and coconut oil. You'll wonder how you ever exfoliated your naturally dry skin before this little fella.
3. A Royce & Rocket expandable carry-on that has SHELVES inside?! This is perfect for anyone who lives out of their suitcases whenever they travel but wants at least a little organization — NOT clothes flung everywhere.
4. A night cream packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to plump up your skin and diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation in record time. Just slather this onto your skin before bed every night and wake up with a pillowy-smooth complexion!
5. A Snooz white noise sound machine if you have trouble sleeping and would just love to catch some Zzzs for once!! This is perfect if you want something that looks chic on your bedside table while not taking up too much room for your other nighttime necessities. Plus, since it's so sleek, you can easily grab it and pack it when you're off on vacation!
6. A mindful focus hourglass because being brought out of meditation from a blaring phone alarm can be... stressful. This hourglass takes five minutes to empty from chamber to chamber, and you can gently open your eyes throughout your meditation to know when your time is up. (Pro tip: you can also use this to journal in the a.m!)
7. An Everist Haircare Concentrates starter kit that, get this, includes all the ingredients of a great plant-based shampoo and conditioner — hello, aloe vera and amla extract — without any of the water! In these (super travel-friendly) tubes, you'll find concentrated cleansing and moisturizing properties that activate with the water in your shower.
8. A Beast Blender waaay worth the investment — I use mine every day for protein shakes, and I love that the blending vessel comes with a to-go cap. And this makes more than shakes — I've used mine to create salad dressings, pestos, and even puree individual servings of soup!
9. An agave leaf-cleansing cloth if you want to find a zero-waste alternative to cleansing brushes. This cloth is totally plastic-free and is made from natural agave fibers. It gently buffs dead skin cells from the surface with its hand-woven* texture.
10. A Payot Paris body oil with thyme inside, because although you'd likely use this herb in your favorite stocks and sauces, it's actually really amazing for the skin, too! Thyme has antifungal and antibacterial benefits, while sunflower oil and olive fruit oil moisturize the skin.
11. A travel belt, because running to your gate is enough of a stressor when trying to catch a plane — and adding on a personal bag that's constantly falling off your carry-on sounds like a nightmare. Save your nerves with this belt that keeps your bag securely on your luggage.
12. A set of mesh reusable produce bags so you can easily organize your produce while grocery shopping without reaching for single-use plastic bags! Plus, these bags close securely — no apples rolling out of your grocery bag here — while still letting fresh produce breathe with its mesh texture.
13. A vibrant wall planner to kill two birds with one stone. Add a touch of color to your walls while also keeping track of all your meetings, appointments, and happy hours coming up.
14. A silk sleep mask that's super helpful if you and your partner are on opposite sides of the "night light vs. total darkness" debate. If you prefer to sleep in a pitch-black room, use this eye mask that'll block out the light while causing very little friction on your skin.
15. And an Indie Lee brightening cleanser so you can rid your skin of the daily grime (haha, get it, like daily grind). Anyway... this cleanser is a powerhouse — it cleans the skin with sunflower oil, brightens with lycopene, and contains strawberry seed oil, tomato extract, and hydrolyzed wheat protein for added antioxidant benefits!
Reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.