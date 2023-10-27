BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Want To Make Your Life A Little Easier, Check Out These 15 Things

    Because existing is already hard enough, let these products from our Goodful shop help you.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Stagg electric kettle, because you shouldn't have to fumble with boiling a pot whenever you want to make a cup of tea or coffee. This electric kettle boils water in what feels like seconds and even holds the temperature until you're ready to pour.

    Goodful

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this kettle, not only does it look amazing on the counter it works extremely well. The "Hold" feature is very useful and the kettle holds the right amount for that pot of drip coffee that we love." —Christine G.

    Price: $195 (available in 11 colors)

    2. A face scrub made from repurposed coffee grounds! While its sustainability is enough to make anyone hit add to cart, this scrub also works wonders at sloughing off dead skin cells while boosting softness and moisture with shea butter and coconut oil. You'll wonder how you ever exfoliated your naturally dry skin before this little fella.

    a person holding the face scrub
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This coffee scrub is by far one of the best I've ever had. You can just tell by the way is feels on your face that it's entirely natural and good for your skin (and your soul!). I love the fact that I can get rid of unwanted blackheads without feeling like I'm sucking all the moisture out of my skin. And, its made up of repurposed coffee grounds which is such a great way of being more sustainable in your everyday life!" —Michelle V

    Price: $22 

    3. A Royce & Rocket expandable carry-on that has SHELVES inside?! This is perfect for anyone who lives out of their suitcases whenever they travel but wants at least a little organization — NOT clothes flung everywhere.

    Goodful

    Price: $415

    4. A night cream packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to plump up your skin and diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation in record time. Just slather this onto your skin before bed every night and wake up with a pillowy-smooth complexion!

    a person laying down while holding the night cream
    Goodful

    Price: $26

    5. A Snooz white noise sound machine if you have trouble sleeping and would just love to catch some Zzzs for once!! This is perfect if you want something that looks chic on your bedside table while not taking up too much room for your other nighttime necessities. Plus, since it's so sleek, you can easily grab it and pack it when you're off on vacation!

    Goodful, instagram.com

    Promising review: "This is now my 5th SNOOZ product (one in every bedroom and one for travel). The product is simple + intuitive, and looks great everywhere. There's also app support which is actually a killer feature. 1000% recommend!!!" —Alex

    Price: $99.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A mindful focus hourglass because being brought out of meditation from a blaring phone alarm can be... stressful. This hourglass takes five minutes to empty from chamber to chamber, and you can gently open your eyes throughout your meditation to know when your time is up. (Pro tip: you can also use this to journal in the a.m!)

    Goodful

    Price: $25

    7. An Everist Haircare Concentrates starter kit that, get this, includes all the ingredients of a great plant-based shampoo and conditioner — hello, aloe vera and amla extract — without any of the water! In these (super travel-friendly) tubes, you'll find concentrated cleansing and moisturizing properties that activate with the water in your shower.

    Goodful

    Most shampoos and conditioners include roughly 70% water in their formulas; the thought behind these products, though, is that your hair is already wet in the shower, so all that extra water that's just sitting in packaging is pretty wasteful. The result? A formula that's way more concentrated than other shampoos and conditioners of its size, and it's all housed in an environmentally-friendly aluminum container!

    Promising review: "Just one wash/condition with Everist and my hair was so soft and smooth and not at all weighed down. As someone with fine, color-treated hair, I was really pleased. A clean product that is environmentally friendly (and travel-friendly!), I’m a convert. I won’t be going back to my old bottles." —J. Stone

    Price: $54 (originally $56)

    8. A Beast Blender waaay worth the investment — I use mine every day for protein shakes, and I love that the blending vessel comes with a to-go cap. And this makes more than shakes — I've used mine to create salad dressings, pestos, and even puree individual servings of soup!

    the blender with fruits and vegetables in front of it
    Goodful

    Promising review: "It is powerful, quick and attractive. It WORKS, and I can leave it out on my counter top." —Carrie 

    Price: $148 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    9. An agave leaf-cleansing cloth if you want to find a zero-waste alternative to cleansing brushes. This cloth is totally plastic-free and is made from natural agave fibers. It gently buffs dead skin cells from the surface with its hand-woven* texture.

    the cleansing cloth in beige in front of leaves and a flower
    Goodful

    *Oh, and these cloths are handspun, handwoven, and harvested by a women's fair trade co-op in Mexico!! These cloths are completely biodegradable, mold-resistant, and antibacterial — and it'll last you about three to five months with regular daily use.

    Price: $14

    10. A Payot Paris body oil with thyme inside, because although you'd likely use this herb in your favorite stocks and sauces, it's actually really amazing for the skin, too! Thyme has antifungal and antibacterial benefits, while sunflower oil and olive fruit oil moisturize the skin.

    the body oil in its packaging in front of flowers
    Goodful

    Price: $43

    11. A travel belt, because running to your gate is enough of a stressor when trying to catch a plane — and adding on a personal bag that's constantly falling off your carry-on sounds like a nightmare. Save your nerves with this belt that keeps your bag securely on your luggage.

    the belt around a cream bag and a cream suitcase
    Goodful

    Price: $39.99

    12. A set of mesh reusable produce bags so you can easily organize your produce while grocery shopping without reaching for single-use plastic bags! Plus, these bags close securely — no apples rolling out of your grocery bag here — while still letting fresh produce breathe with its mesh texture.

    the bags in three sizes on a counter
    Goodful

    Price: $12.99

    13. A vibrant wall planner to kill two birds with one stone. Add a touch of color to your walls while also keeping track of all your meetings, appointments, and happy hours coming up.

    the 12 colorful wall planner pages on a wall
    Goodful

    Promising review: "Wall calendars with space to write on make my household's lives run much more smoothly but I've never been able to find a colorful hanging one that wasn't grandma florals. Until THISSSS! This perfect calendar! It's so great in our apartment where we can't paint the walls because it also adds so much color! Would recommend." —Toni Bish

    Price: $48

    14. A silk sleep mask that's super helpful if you and your partner are on opposite sides of the "night light vs. total darkness" debate. If you prefer to sleep in a pitch-black room, use this eye mask that'll block out the light while causing very little friction on your skin.

    a person wearing the mask in green
    Goodful

    Price: $24 (available in four colors)

    15. And an Indie Lee brightening cleanser so you can rid your skin of the daily grime (haha, get it, like daily grind). Anyway... this cleanser is a powerhouse — it cleans the skin with sunflower oil, brightens with lycopene, and contains strawberry seed oil, tomato extract, and hydrolyzed wheat protein for added antioxidant benefits!

    the cleanser surrounded by strawberries
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I adore clean skincare and love the natural feel on my skin, but this product blew away my expectations. I'm always left with clean, nourished skin that feels hydrated and nurtured versus stripped and abrasively cleaned. I'm satisfied with this product as we move into the fall season and noticing the added moisturizing effect I'm seeing from using this cleanser as well. The scent is pleasant as well!" —Lilani

    Price: $38

    Reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.