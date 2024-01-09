These 20 Target Beauty Items Are Cheap But You’ll Reach For Them Every Day

1. A magic root cover spray, because there's concealer for your face — why not have a concealer for your hair? If you're in between coloring appointments and want to spruce up your roots for a meeting, dinner, or just for yourself, simply spray this and no one will be the wiser.
2. A plumping lip gloss if you're SUPER inspired by the 2000s revival of pillowy soft and glossy lips. Pair this with your favorite lip liner for a plump and reflective pout.
3. A niacinamide and zinc serum which pretty much belongs in your routine if you're no longer battling acne, but now have a new issue to tackle: acne scars. Niacinamide works to brighten any hyperpigmentation in the skin, while zinc works hard to calm down inflammation.
4. A pro nail tool kit, in case you want to kick your at-home manicure up a notch! This kit has everything you need to make daisies, smiley faces, and even geometric shapes!
5. A pore-minimizing primer since there is no dewy makeup finish without a smooth base to your foundation! This primer is perfect for those who have prominent pores or oily T-zones that causes makeup to melt off as quickly as it went on.
6. An E.l.f. contour palette, because it's been making the rounds on TikTok for its ability to sculpt the face, add warmth, and up any makeup look! People love that this pressed powder formula glides onto the skin easily and rarely appears blotchy.
7. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that TikTokers love because it's a sustainable alternative to blotting paper, soaking up excess oil, and diminishing shine throughout the day. Single-use blotting papers? Sorry, we don't know her anymore.
8. A brow glue, because the days of using glycerin soap to achieve wispy, feathery brows are DONE! This brow glue locks brow hairs into place and comes in a convenient tube with a spoolie, so that you'll never have to dip your tools into soap ever again.
9. A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that'll whisk away dead skin cells in a flash! Dermaplaning is *fabulous* for exfoliating the skin, diminishing peach fuzz, and helping skincare soak in deeper.
10. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! But! The best part? Every scent I've ever tried has been an otherworldly-type of amazing.
11. A Maybelline mascara that has cemented itself as one of TikTok's favorite lash-enhancing products, more than a year after first going viral! This mascara makes it easy to achieve full, defined, come-hither lashes with just a few strokes — clumps not included.
12. A pair of exfoliating gloves because they are the easiest way to get rid of ingrown hairs, help minimize keratosis pilaris, or just start your journey towards smoother, more radiant skin. Instead of awkwardly trying to loofah hard-to-reach areas, try these gloves that are as easy to use as gliding your hands across your skin.
13. A balancing capsule toner in case your skin just doesn't know when to stop producing oil. This hydrating toner won't dry your skin out completely, but rather balances it to a state of perfect moisturization.
14. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil, because the secret ingredient for healthy nails is healthy cuticles! This blend of jojoba oil and vitamin E softens the cuticles, and nourishes the nail bed between salon visits.
15. A lip liner by Pink Lipps, which is one of my go-tos when I'm looking to sculpt out my lips for a poutier appearance (the way the #BeautyTok does these days). This formula stays on for a while, meaning you'll really just have to line your lips and then go about your day without worrying *so* much about re-application.
16. A silicone skin scrubber, aka a nifty tool that sloughs off dead skin cells from the skin on your face, body, and even lips! You can use this wherever you need some good 'ole exfoliation without causing damage to sensitive skin, thanks to its soft silicone texture.
17. A liquid eyeliner because graphic liner looks and killer wings are still all the rage these days, but they're painfully difficult to perfect. Luckily, even novices can master a cut-worthy wing with this liner's easy-to-use stencil!
18. A micellar water for the first step in your nighttime skincare routine — removing your makeup. This micellar water is great because it removes ALL makeup, including waterproof mascara! And the best part? Micellar water really only removes impurities, meaning that it's nonstripping and generally great for those with dry skin.
19. A texturizing sea salt spray because even though summertime is still a ways off doesn't mean that sultry beach waves need to be a thing of the past (or future). Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture to your hair all year round.
20. And a soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your skin glowy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help get rid of breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.
