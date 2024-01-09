Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 20 Target Beauty Items Are Cheap But You’ll Reach For Them Every Day

    Because in 2024, we're all about shopping smarter, not harder.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A magic root cover spray, because there's concealer for your face — why not have a concealer for your hair? If you're in between coloring appointments and want to spruce up your roots for a meeting, dinner, or just for yourself, simply spray this and no one will be the wiser.

    Target

    Promising review: "This gets the job done between salon visits! My only suggestion is placing a comb on your hair part when you spray so it doesn’t get on your scalp." —Karlton

    Price: $12.69 (available in nine shades)

    2. A plumping lip gloss if you're SUPER inspired by the 2000s revival of pillowy soft and glossy lips. Pair this with your favorite lip liner for a plump and reflective pout.

    a person applying the lip gloss onto their skin
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing lip gloss and 'rosewood' is the perfect color for me. Also, the color lasts quite a while." —curlygirl

    Price: $12.19 (available in seven colors)

    3. A niacinamide and zinc serum which pretty much belongs in your routine if you're no longer battling acne, but now have a new issue to tackle: acne scars. Niacinamide works to brighten any hyperpigmentation in the skin, while zinc works hard to calm down inflammation.

    the serum in its packaging next to its dropper
    Target

    Promising review: "This is one of my holy grail skin products. I use this on my skin every day. It is lightweight and a little goes a long way. I put this on right before my moisturizer. This helps decongest your skin and make it appear brighter. It feels great on the skin. I love this product and this brand. They offer high-quality products and great prices. I am almost done with my first bottle and I already have a replacement bottle purchased. I highly recommend this product for all skin types." —Mgaffney248

    Price: $6

    4. A pro nail tool kit, in case you want to kick your at-home manicure up a notch! This kit has everything you need to make daisies, smiley faces, and even geometric shapes!

    Target

    This kit contains a detailer brush, a striping brush, a marbling + dotting tool, and stencils.

    Promising review: "Loooved this product!! As a beginner on doing my own nail designs, I feel like this is a pretty good tool kit to begin with!! (:" —KD

    Price: $5.99

    5. A pore-minimizing primer since there is no dewy makeup finish without a smooth base to your foundation! This primer is perfect for those who have prominent pores or oily T-zones that causes makeup to melt off as quickly as it went on.

    the maybelline instant pore eraser primer
    Maybelline

    Promising review: "I love the way it makes my skin feel and look; glad that I bought two by mistake. All you need is less than a dime size to cover your face. Love that you don’t need a lot of product and it makes your skin feel smooth. Definitely a go-to in my makeup routine. I would buy this product again." —Jen31787

    Price: $8.89

    6. An E.l.f. contour palette, because it's been making the rounds on TikTok for its ability to sculpt the face, add warmth, and up any makeup look! People love that this pressed powder formula glides onto the skin easily and rarely appears blotchy.

    the palette with four powder shades
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this contour palette! Perfect for light contouring on days when you want to go light on makeup! Blends easily and colors go well with my medium skin tone!" —GirlMom09

    Price: $10

    7. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that TikTokers love because it's a sustainable alternative to blotting paper, soaking up excess oil, and diminishing shine throughout the day. Single-use blotting papers? Sorry, we don't know her anymore.

    Target

    Check out a reviewer trying this out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth the money!!! I am a whole oil field, and this thing got rid of it so easily and didn’t mess up my makeup ONE BIT!" —thiswasrequired

    Price: $18.29

    8. A brow glue, because the days of using glycerin soap to achieve wispy, feathery brows are DONE! This brow glue locks brow hairs into place and comes in a convenient tube with a spoolie, so that you'll never have to dip your tools into soap ever again.

    a model applying the brow glue
    Target

    Watch someone review this brow glue on TikTok here!

    Plus, unlike other brow-freezing products on the market, this one costs about the same price as glycerin soap! Cha-ching. If you don't know the soap brow trick, check out this comparison of $1 soap brows versus a $112 brow gel.

    Promising review: "I cannot express how much I love this product! I was looking for something that was easy to apply, did not leave white residue, and actually lasted throughout the day. This does all that! I have tried other brow-freezing products, soap brows, even putting hairspray on a spoolie…but none of them last and end up with white noticeable residue. For the price, it’s 100% worth a shot!" —Ely B

    Price: $8.99 (available in five shades)

    9. A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that'll whisk away dead skin cells in a flash! Dermaplaning is *fabulous* for exfoliating the skin, diminishing peach fuzz, and helping skincare soak in deeper.

    a model holding the razor in their hand
    Target

    Check out a dermatologist using this dermaplaning razor on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I get facials very occasionally, and I always get dermaplaning done during my facial. It makes my skin feel SO good, but it's way too expensive for me to get it done regularly. I found these randomly, and now I can do it myself whenever I want! These come with a little attachment piece to assist with eyebrow precision, too. I'm so glad I got these!" —AF

    Price: $7.99

    10. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! But! The best part? Every scent I've ever tried has been an otherworldly-type of amazing.

    the coco colada body scrub surrounded by coconuts
    Target

    Promising review: "Leaves my skin silky soft and smooth! The scent is light and warm without being overpowering. Looking forward to trying their other scents." —Dee

    Price: $7.99

    11. A Maybelline mascara that has cemented itself as one of TikTok's favorite lash-enhancing products, more than a year after first going viral! This mascara makes it easy to achieve full, defined, come-hither lashes with just a few strokes — clumps not included.

    Target

    Watch a person's reaction to their lashes after using this mascara on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’ve seen people raving about this mascara a lot on TikTok, so I had to try it. I got it in the shade 'very black.' I’ve purchased it two times now. I love how lengthening and thickening it is without being clumpy, and it’s not hard to remove." —Natalie

    Price: $12.69 (available in seven colors)

    12. A pair of exfoliating gloves because they are the easiest way to get rid of ingrown hairs, help minimize keratosis pilaris, or just start your journey towards smoother, more radiant skin. Instead of awkwardly trying to loofah hard-to-reach areas, try these gloves that are as easy to use as gliding your hands across your skin.

    the gloves in pink
    Target

    Promising review: "Tried this item because I was looking for something to use that’s not a loofah to lather in the shower and whatnot. I can honestly say the gloves don’t disappoint!! Not only did I sleep amazing after pairing the gloves and body wash for my routine in the shower, but my skin feels AMAZING. If you’re looking for a sign to purchase, this is it!!!" —Taylee

    Price: $6.29

    13. A balancing capsule toner in case your skin just doesn't know when to stop producing oil. This hydrating toner won't dry your skin out completely, but rather balances it to a state of perfect moisturization.

    a person pouring toner into their palm
    Target

    Promising review: "This toner blew me away! Absolutely the best toner for oily skin on the market. I have trouble with dehydration while treating my oiliness and stopping acne. A lot of other hydrating toners are expensive, break me out, or have irritating ingredients. This toner is so incredibly hydrating, soothing, and keeps my pores clear. Love that it is free of fragrance/essential oils, and is such a reasonable price! The cleanser in this set is also really great (have not tried the moisturizer yet), but I am so impressed with Hero Cosmetics. Their pimple patches have been my favorite ones for a while now, and this skincare is top tier. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND." —Jo

    Price: $12.99

    14. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil, because the secret ingredient for healthy nails is healthy cuticles! This blend of jojoba oil and vitamin E softens the cuticles, and nourishes the nail bed between salon visits.

    the bottle of nail oil next to its packaging
    Target

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’m on day 10 of using this Solar Oil, and the transformation of my nails has been visible from my first application! I bought it primarily to try to strengthen weak and thin nails, and it absolutely works. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long with bare nails (not a requirement, BTW, as you can apply over your manicure as well), but I’m just super impressed with the growth it's promoted! I’ll def be keeping a supply of this on hand." —Target Customer

    Price: $16.99

    15. A lip liner by Pink Lipps, which is one of my go-tos when I'm looking to sculpt out my lips for a poutier appearance (the way the #BeautyTok does these days). This formula stays on for a while, meaning you'll really just have to line your lips and then go about your day without worrying *so* much about re-application.

    a person with the lip liner on
    Target

    Price: $14.69 (available in four shades)

    16. A silicone skin scrubber, aka a nifty tool that sloughs off dead skin cells from the skin on your face, body, and even lips! You can use this wherever you need some good 'ole exfoliation without causing damage to sensitive skin, thanks to its soft silicone texture.

    the scrubber in pink and purple
    Target

    Promising review: "These skin face scrubbers are everything I love them so much! They really help with my face since I have really oily skin! They leave your face feeling smooth and looking so clean you can actually feel how clean your face is after you use one! A match made in heaven :) and highly recommend!" —Very soft

    Price: $5.69

    17. A liquid eyeliner because graphic liner looks and killer wings are still all the rage these days, but they're painfully difficult to perfect. Luckily, even novices can master a cut-worthy wing with this liner's easy-to-use stencil!

    Target

    Promising review: "This eyeliner does its job, but what I really like is the cap. The wing on the cap is so useful for helping me make a wing tip without making a mess on my 50-year-old eyelids. I love it!" —Reviewer

    "Once it's on...it stays. I love that once it dries, there is no smearing!" —abrewer19

    Price: $11.49

    18. A micellar water for the first step in your nighttime skincare routine — removing your makeup. This micellar water is great because it removes ALL makeup, including waterproof mascara! And the best part? Micellar water really only removes impurities, meaning that it's nonstripping and generally great for those with dry skin.

    a person applying the micellar water to a cotton pad
    Target

    Promising review: "Very effective in deep cleaning and removing makeup, including mascara." —jr

    Price: $4.99+ (available in three sizes)

    19. A texturizing sea salt spray because even though summertime is still a ways off doesn't mean that sultry beach waves need to be a thing of the past (or future). Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture to your hair all year round.

    a person holding the spray
    Target

    Watch a person get ready with this texturizing spray on TikTok here!

    Promising review:  "Love this stuff! Definitely going to be taking it with me to the beach this summer. I have very straight, fine hair, so to be able to have some waves without adding any heat is great!! This smells amazing, too!" —Swiftie013

    Price: $5.99

    20. And a soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your skin glowy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help get rid of breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.

    the mask in its yellow packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this mask! It smells divine and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished. I was a bit concerned about it coming off because it’s super gooey but amazingly it comes off as a foam when you wash it off with warm water." —Suyyennn

    Price: $2.49

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.