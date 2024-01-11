20 Target TikTok Products You’ll Be So Happy You Took A Chance On

1. A set of pimple patches that'll cover up pimples *and* prevent you from picking them. These hydrocolloid patches draw pus out of zits overnight to speed up the life cycle of a breakout, getting your skin healed faster.
2. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil, because the secret to having healthy nails is healthy cuticles! This blend of jojoba oil and vitamin E softens the cuticles and nourishes the nail bed in between salon visits.
3. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that TikTokers love because it's a sustainable alternative to blotting paper, soaking up excess oil, and diminishing shine throughout the day. Single-use blotting papers? Sorry, we don't know her anymore.
4. A bottle of laundry scent booster beads so all your laundry can smell as fresh as a daisy — even your gym clothes that have been sitting in the hamper for most of the week...
5. A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that'll whisk away dead skin cells in a flash! Dermaplaning is *fabulous* for exfoliating the skin, diminishing peach fuzz, and helping skincare soak in deeper.
6. A NYX brow glue, because the days of using glycerin soap to achieve wispy, feathery brows are DONE! This brow glue locks brow hairs into place and comes in a convenient tube with a spoolie, so that you'll never have to dip your tools into soap ever again.
7. A Scrub Daddy, because although it's strange to have a favorite sponge, I will proudly proclaim this: Scrub Daddy really is the best sponge that I have ever used. This sponge is tough enough to scrub away any caked-on grime from my stove while also being gentle enough to clean more delicate dishes, like wine glasses. It's no wonder why it's so popular on TikTok — it's one of the best cleaning tools I've ever used.
8. A hardwood cleaner that people use to restore their floors to look brand-new! This soap oil moisturizes hardwood floors while you clean, leaving them both shiny and spotless!
9. A concentrated multipurpose cleaner, because it's perfect if you're into both minimalism and sustainability. This cleaner cuts through grease, which is great for daily kitchen maintenance — but it's also gentle enough to work on most surfaces in your home! (More multi-use products means less clutter under your sink!) Plus, this smells like lavender, which'll make your entire home smell like a glorious grove.
10. A Maybelline mascara that has cemented itself as one of TikTok's favorite lash-enhancing products, more than a year after first going viral! This mascara makes it easy to achieve full, defined, come-hither lashes with just a few strokes — clumps not included.
11. An acne treatment gel because it's essentially an all-in-one for combating breakouts, fine lines, and even hyperpigmentation in skin, across age groups. With just a few weeks of use, everyone will be asking who your dermatologist is (even though you actually just spent less than 20 bucks on this simple addition to your routine).
12. A mini waffle maker that has a lot of use in keto kitchens. A lot of people enjoy making cheese taco shells and toast in this waffle maker, along with using this device to cook their eggs! But even if you are not about that keto life, this is still a great way to whip up delicious breakfast treats.
13. A fabric defuzzer so you can sing "So Long, Farewell" as you FINALLY get rid of all the fabric pilling from your furniture, cashmere blouses, leggings, and sweaters!
14. A cute tumbler with a straw, because cute drinkware will almost always make you drink more water. What's more, this BPA-free tumbler is double-insulated, meaning you won't have to deal with condensation during those hot summer days!
15. An Olive & June mani tool to make sure your mani turns out perfectly! This suctions onto any nail polish cap to create more grip (Which leads to more control!) — but TikTokers also love using this to add extra grip to nail glue when applying press-ons!
16. A bottle of Being Frenshe scent mist that I swear by for fresh-smelling...everything. This works well for anyone who likes one-and-done products, as this can act as a body, hair, or even linen mist. Plus, all of Being Frenshe's products contain a mood-boosting scent technology, meaning it'll help you relax as you waft in your new fave scent.
17. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! It's also a bonus that this scent, in particular, smells like sweet, warm luxury in a jar.
18. A Revlon volumizing hair dryer brush so you can experience a salon-quality blowout every day — this'll cut down your at-home blow-drying time DRASTICALLY while helping you achieve the full and shiny look you crave.
19. An astrological candle that has a different scent for each sign! You can get one to let people in on your star sign, or go all out and decorate your place with different Astro candles that represent each of your house placements.
20. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket, because if you're on #CleanTok and don't have this mop yet, then BOY OH BOY, will this be the best investment of your year. This cleans up grime from floors in a jiffy and gets to stains that traditional mops usually leave behind. I have this, and I'm always a bit disgusted (and satisfied) by how murky the mop water becomes, even when I think my floors are ~clean enough~ to begin with. But, hey, at least I can tell it's working!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.