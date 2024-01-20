Skip To Content
20 Target Beauty Finds For People Who Absolutely Loathe Doing Their Hair

Products that do the work for you.

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A Shark HyperAir hair dryer designed to speed up the drying and styling process. You can use the concentrated styler tool to quickly whisk moisture from your hair and create a sleek finish. Or! Use the comb attachment to give yourself a salon-quality blowout in a flash!

Target

Price: $179.99

2. A TikTok-viral Mielle rosemary mint oil, because healthy hair starts at healthy roots, and scalp oiling is all the rage for moisturizing and fortifying follicles! Simply apply this oil before bed, throw your hair up into a bun, and then wash your roots in the morning. It'll hydrate your scalp while you sleep — it doesn't get easier than that.

the rosemary and mint oil in its packaging
Target

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this product! Every other night I put a few droppers all over and rub in my scalp and some directly on my ends. I pin my hair up and leave it several hours and then I wash my hair as usual. Leaves my hair soft, shiny, less frizzy and my ends are sooo much healthier." —Lovetoshop

Price: $9.99

3. A super moisturizing shampoo that contains Kristin Ess's proprietary Zip-Up Technology to seal split ends! Though this color-safe formula is sulfate-free, it lathers up like a dream *and* contains moisturizing avocado oil! If you want something to give your hair a boost in between salon appointments, this is the perfect no-thoughts-required shampoo.

the bottle of shampoo
Target

Promising review: "This is a GREAT shampoo/conditioner combo!!!! I was really nervous to go back to drugstore after falling in love with dae products, but this works just as well as the expensive stuff for half the price!!! My hair feels so soft and this has a nice smell that lasts!! I will be repurchasing!! Not to mention gorgeous packaging!!" —Kaylee

Price: $5.99+ (available in three sizes)

4. A Tangle Teezer detangling brush specifically designed for fine, fragile hair! (BTW, fine doesn't mean straight! You can totally have fine strands that form into curls of all types.) Speaking as someone with fine 2b curls, brushing knots out of your hair while you're still in the shower is the name of the game when it comes to keeping your hair tangle-free! Using this will help your conditioner coat your strands more fully while minimizing breakage that might happen during an out-of-the-shower boar bristle brushing session.

a model using the brush in teal
Target

Promising review: "I really love this version of the Tangle Teezer because it’s meant for fine & fragile hair. I have very fine, type 4a hair and I love how gentle this is when brushing through my hair. It doesn’t snag or pull. After lightly finger detangling I follow up with this brush. I highly recommend this brush for super fine hair, even if you have type 4 hair!" —Fit Babe

Price: $20.49

5. An Odele leave-in detangling tonic because using a hair detangler is the best way to quickly separate curls and get rid of knots without causing too much frizz. Along with conditioning the hair, ingredients like amino acids and plant proteins strengthen the strands while boosting shine. Use this on damp hair and watch how easily your wide-tooth comb will glide through your strands.

Target

Promising review: "I love how this product makes my hair feel after allowing it to dry then flat ironing it or curling it. I use it right after towel drying my hair. I start at the ends of my hair then root. I have thick frizzy wavy hair. This works wonders." —The taste was just right

Price: $11.99

6. A bottle of Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo since, hey, almost everyone deals with dandruff from time to time. This formula controls fungus that can cause flaking and helps relieve itchy scalps!

Target

Promising review: "I really like this shampoo it has worked better than any other brand. I tend to get dandruff when I stress for some reason and after 1–2 uses I notice a big difference and little to no dandruff." —Bre

Price: $20.49+ (available in two sizes)

7. An Eva NYC therapy session mask that will seriously heal your hair health (like a therapy sesh for your hair, hence the name). Hair health relies on a healthy balance of moisture and protein, and this mask has both argan oil to seal hydration into the hair and plant proteins to help heal broken bonds.

Target

Promising review: "Best hair mask. I recommend it to everyone I know! Makes my hair super moisturized and does not leave a weird film on my hair when it dries." —Ln19

Price: $19.59

8. A Kitsch heatless curling set, because hands hovering over your head while you curl your hair is not your idea of "fun" or "easy." This curling set forms your hair into luscious curls overnight — and it requires absolutely no heat!

a model with the heatless curling set in their hair
Target

Promising review: "Easy to use and my hair holds the curls for the work day- no additional hair products needed. I have straight, thick, semi silky hair and I’ve used this product before going to sleep to wake with tight curls that loosen throughout the day to waves." —Miramar

Price: $16 (originally $18)

9. A TIGI Bed Head wax stick so you can rock a slicked-back bun forever. OK, maybe not forever — but this wax keeps even the most stubborn flyaways in place all day, even through a good sweat sesh at the gym!

a person using the wax stick on a model&#x27;s hair
Target

Promising review: "love this product and how easy it is to use. smooths all of my baby hairs effectively!" —kara

Price: $12.99

10. A scalp scrubber aka a beauty insider's secret to voluminous hair and a healthy scalp. This brush exfoliates clogged pores on the scalp during shampooing and stimulates hair follicles to promote growth. I've been using this for years, and it has really upped the ante on my hair health. Oh, and did I mention that it feels like the most heavenly scalp massage?

the scrubber in teal
Target

Promising review: "If you think most scalp massagers are too soft, this one is for you. Doesn't take a ton of pressure to feel clean, and doesn't hurt unless you push too hard. I have curly hair, and not a single tine has broken after months." —E

Price: $5.29

11. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer, because you deserve to enjoy a salon-quality blowout every. single. day. This dries *and* styles your hair, so all you'll have to do is prep with heat protectant and watch this tool work its magic!

the dryer in pink and black
Target

Promising reviews: "I should have bought this sooner! I have fine, flat hair, and this gives me some volume that is much easier to achieve than with a brush and a hairdryer! While using this, I can skip using a straightener, too!" —Kay Tee

Price: $48.99 (available in two colors)

12. A bun twist if you want to hold a hairstyle in place all. day. long. This twists around hair from various angles to keep it secure, doing the job of a few bobby pins with one easy-to-hide pin!

Target

Promising review: "Easier to use than I thought and they hold my hair in a bun perfectly!! I really only need one to keep my hair together but my hair is pretty thin, and two is best for longer hold." —Alicia

Price: $8 for a pack of three

13. A set of hair claw clips perfect for those who lose their hair ties like it's their job. These clips hold large volumes of hair without causing dents, making it great for anyone with long or coarse hair! Plus, it's such an easy way to spruce up any outfit!

the pearl claw clip in cream
Target

Promising review: "This is a beautiful faux pearl hair clip that is also very functional. It holds all of my long, thick hair up nicely. This is very cute and I would highly recommend it." —Mgaffney248

Price: $5

14. A magic root cover spray, because there's concealer for your face — why not have a concealer for your hair? If you're in between coloring appointments and want to spruce up your roots for a meeting, dinner, or just for yourself, simply spray this and no one will be the wiser.

youtube.com

Promising review: "This gets the job done between salon visits! My only suggestion is placing a comb on your hair part when you spray so it doesn’t get on your scalp." —Karlton

Price: $12.69 (available in nine shades)

15. A tapered curling wand so you can easily bend your hair into gorgeous waves without dealing with a clunky clamp.

the wand with a silver base
Target

Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Needed a wand curler and so happy I got this right before Christmas. Made my holiday hair pop. Curls lasted all day and even days later." —Nicole

Price: $14.39

16. A hair oil mist if you just can't be bothered with flat-ironing flyaways daily. This is one of the easiest ways to smooth frizz in a flash while adding a gorgeous scent and moisturizing with argan oil!

the oil bottle
Target

Promising review: "Smells so good and good bye fizz and fly aways. Does not leave hair oily! Love it!" —Dog Momma

Price: $8.99

17. A Bumble and Bumble dry shampoo powder, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your moisture levels — this dry shampoo absorbs excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days! The best part? It contains a hybrid silicone powder that soaks up oils while blending into your hair color!

Target

Promising review: "This is the best dry shampoo I have used. You don’t need to apply a lot. It smells great. It is a solid so it is great for airline carry on travel. Overall this is incredible dry shampoo and I highly recommend giving it a try." —RCBeall1

Price: $32

18. A bottle of L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water if your hair is in need of a moisture treatment, but you have approximately five minutes in the morning for your entire hair routine. This formula contains both moisturizing agents *and* amino acids to rebuild your hair's structure while upping the ante on a lustrous shine!

Target

Promising review: "I love this product for our seven year old’s tangly knitted hair. It really helps smooth it out and make it easier to brush. We’ve been using it for a few years now and it’s a lifesaver!" —redrocks

Price: $11.49

19. A texturizing sea salt spray because even though summertime is still a ways off doesn't mean that sultry beach waves need to be a thing of the past (or future). Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture to your hair all year round.

a person holding the spray
Target

Watch a person get ready with this texturizing spray on TikTok here!

Promising review:  "Love this stuff! Definitely going to be taking it with me to the beach this summer. I have very straight, fine hair, so to be able to have some waves without adding any heat is great!! This smells amazing, too!" —Swiftie013

Price: $5.89

20. And a Nexxus thickening mousse you can use to build volume in your hair without relying on hot (or heatless!) tools. Simply massage this at your roots while your hair is damp and air dry your hair as usual for a bouncy 'do.

Target

Promising review: "This is my favorite hair product.My hair has volume and the style lasts for days" —Queenie

Price: $15.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.