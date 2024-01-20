20 Target Beauty Finds For People Who Absolutely Loathe Doing Their Hair

1. A Shark HyperAir hair dryer designed to speed up the drying and styling process. You can use the concentrated styler tool to quickly whisk moisture from your hair and create a sleek finish. Or! Use the comb attachment to give yourself a salon-quality blowout in a flash!
2. A TikTok-viral Mielle rosemary mint oil, because healthy hair starts at healthy roots, and scalp oiling is all the rage for moisturizing and fortifying follicles! Simply apply this oil before bed, throw your hair up into a bun, and then wash your roots in the morning. It'll hydrate your scalp while you sleep — it doesn't get easier than that.
3. A super moisturizing shampoo that contains Kristin Ess's proprietary Zip-Up Technology to seal split ends! Though this color-safe formula is sulfate-free, it lathers up like a dream *and* contains moisturizing avocado oil! If you want something to give your hair a boost in between salon appointments, this is the perfect no-thoughts-required shampoo.
4. A Tangle Teezer detangling brush specifically designed for fine, fragile hair! (BTW, fine doesn't mean straight! You can totally have fine strands that form into curls of all types.) Speaking as someone with fine 2b curls, brushing knots out of your hair while you're still in the shower is the name of the game when it comes to keeping your hair tangle-free! Using this will help your conditioner coat your strands more fully while minimizing breakage that might happen during an out-of-the-shower boar bristle brushing session.
5. An Odele leave-in detangling tonic because using a hair detangler is the best way to quickly separate curls and get rid of knots without causing too much frizz. Along with conditioning the hair, ingredients like amino acids and plant proteins strengthen the strands while boosting shine. Use this on damp hair and watch how easily your wide-tooth comb will glide through your strands.
6. A bottle of Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo since, hey, almost everyone deals with dandruff from time to time. This formula controls fungus that can cause flaking and helps relieve itchy scalps!
7. An Eva NYC therapy session mask that will seriously heal your hair health (like a therapy sesh for your hair, hence the name). Hair health relies on a healthy balance of moisture and protein, and this mask has both argan oil to seal hydration into the hair and plant proteins to help heal broken bonds.
8. A Kitsch heatless curling set, because hands hovering over your head while you curl your hair is not your idea of "fun" or "easy." This curling set forms your hair into luscious curls overnight — and it requires absolutely no heat!
9. A TIGI Bed Head wax stick so you can rock a slicked-back bun forever. OK, maybe not forever — but this wax keeps even the most stubborn flyaways in place all day, even through a good sweat sesh at the gym!
10. A scalp scrubber aka a beauty insider's secret to voluminous hair and a healthy scalp. This brush exfoliates clogged pores on the scalp during shampooing and stimulates hair follicles to promote growth. I've been using this for years, and it has really upped the ante on my hair health. Oh, and did I mention that it feels like the most heavenly scalp massage?
11. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer, because you deserve to enjoy a salon-quality blowout every. single. day. This dries *and* styles your hair, so all you'll have to do is prep with heat protectant and watch this tool work its magic!
12. A bun twist if you want to hold a hairstyle in place all. day. long. This twists around hair from various angles to keep it secure, doing the job of a few bobby pins with one easy-to-hide pin!
13. A set of hair claw clips perfect for those who lose their hair ties like it's their job. These clips hold large volumes of hair without causing dents, making it great for anyone with long or coarse hair! Plus, it's such an easy way to spruce up any outfit!
14. A magic root cover spray, because there's concealer for your face — why not have a concealer for your hair? If you're in between coloring appointments and want to spruce up your roots for a meeting, dinner, or just for yourself, simply spray this and no one will be the wiser.
15. A tapered curling wand so you can easily bend your hair into gorgeous waves without dealing with a clunky clamp.
16. A hair oil mist if you just can't be bothered with flat-ironing flyaways daily. This is one of the easiest ways to smooth frizz in a flash while adding a gorgeous scent and moisturizing with argan oil!
17. A Bumble and Bumble dry shampoo powder, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your moisture levels — this dry shampoo absorbs excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days! The best part? It contains a hybrid silicone powder that soaks up oils while blending into your hair color!
18. A bottle of L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water if your hair is in need of a moisture treatment, but you have approximately five minutes in the morning for your entire hair routine. This formula contains both moisturizing agents *and* amino acids to rebuild your hair's structure while upping the ante on a lustrous shine!
19. A texturizing sea salt spray because even though summertime is still a ways off doesn't mean that sultry beach waves need to be a thing of the past (or future). Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture to your hair all year round.
20. And a Nexxus thickening mousse you can use to build volume in your hair without relying on hot (or heatless!) tools. Simply massage this at your roots while your hair is damp and air dry your hair as usual for a bouncy 'do.
