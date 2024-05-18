BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Summer Shoes From Target So Stylish, You Probably Won’t Miss Wearing Boots For A While

    See ya next fall, booties.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds but with a grippy tread that keeps your feet firmly on the ground (hehe, see what I did there). These slides have a contoured footbed to provide extra comfort for those with high arches, giving you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!

    Beige slide sandal
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely comfortable! I wear them around the house as slippers. They are the perfect thing for people with hardwood floors." —Nickle

    Price: $15 (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors) 

    2. A slip-on sneaker, because mornings are already ~chaotique~ and anything that can help cut down your "getting ready" time is welcome. Slip-on shoes = no time wasted on laces (yay) — as a bonus, these have a super breathable foot-hugging knit upper that conforms to your feet as time passes.

    A pair of slip-on sneakers with textured fabric against a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these shoes. The design is sleek and modern, and they are exceptionally comfortable. Very lightweight, too! Highly recommend." —LkDowns

    Price: $44.99 (originally $60; available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors/patterns)

    3. A pair of mule heels with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite frilly-top-and-athletic-short outfit formula.

    Black strappy heeled sandal displayed against a neutral background
    Target

    Promising review: "I really love these shoes! My feet are a little wide, and I got a 7 (my normal size), and it was perfect. The straps aren’t tight at all. They’re very comfy and dress up any outfit! I recommend them!" —Tmmangi

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and three colors)

    4. A pair of funky low tops that'll make walking for hours on your next vacation actually fun! Nothing ups the fun factor like a comfy shoe with a cute gold accent.

    Target

    Promising review: "Most comfortable sneakers I’ve had in a long time. I will definitely be picking up a pair in other colors." —Nikki

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors)

    5. A pair of square-toe heels you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!

    Black heeled sandal with straps and a circular buckle detail on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these heels. So comfortable! Perfect height and so cute. They fit true to size." —Melmich

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    6. A strapped sandal with adjustable Velcro straps so your high-arched wide feet can actually slip into strappy sandals without feeling constricted. Plus, they look like something ripped straight from a fashion influencer's IG feed — hurray for style and comfort!

    Black strappy sandal with a buckle on a light background
    Target

    Promising review: "These make me look like I have my ish together and are very on trend right now. Comfy and perfect for wide feet." —grves

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors)

    7. A cozy slide if you need a no-thoughts-required shoe to wear everywhere on your upcoming vacation. These also slot seamlessly into any beach bag or carry-on. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)

    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for a summer sandal nice enough to wear to work while being relatively comfortable and affordable. The colors and details on this sandal make it elevated and easy to dress up and be done. They’re also relatively comfortable!" —Stephanie

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 6–11 and in two colors)

    8. A pair of ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your "going to a wedding" bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.

    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for flats that did not hurt my feet and looked stylish. I found everything I wanted in these. I wear them with jeans, skirts, leggings and anything else. They truly are the most comfortable shoes I own. Do not pass on these." —Target shopper

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in two colors)

    9. A woven mule heel with a sloped and supportive heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means saying buh-bye to the flip-flops you bring to every wedding.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are great! Comfortable, affordable, and true to size. Excited to wear for my rehearsal dinner!" —SC

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in two colors)

    10. A pair of Wild Fable Lola sneakers because they're perfff if you're looking for a comfy, supportive shoe that you'll wear day in and day out! Plus, they look so cute! How can you go wrong?!

    A single white classic style sneaker displayed against a light background
    Target

    Promising review: “Comfy and stylish. I have two pairs. I bought these to wear for cute/casual outfits and then started wearing them to work where they got super dirty. They're holding up really well and, to me, are comfy even on my feet for 6/7 hours bartending. I purchased a second pair to have to actually wear out I like them so much!” —LcSmith

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 6–11)

    11. A woven mule for folks who prefer closed-toed shoes but still want the look of wearing sandals.

    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and true to size. I will be getting a lot of use out of them this spring and summer. Bought the beige pair." —Boymama2

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    12. A mesh flat bringing the two things you've always wanted in a shoe — style and breathability! You can wear these with knee-high socks for a funky spin on the classic coquette shoes-and-sock combo, or wear them alone to show off your pedi!

    White ballet flat shoe with a small heel and round toe
    Target

    Promising review: "Was looking for a different mesh flat that was sold out, stumbled on these and got the white, I like how the mesh feels (fine, silky smooth), cute shoe." —KBN

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12)

    13. A platform wedge to help you release your inner moody '90s icon. These shoes are super simple to throw on and add an immediate edgy (and cute!) touch to your 'fit.

    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable sandals! I have flat feet and I don't usually find good sandals which are both classy as well as comfy! This is a rare find. They are true to size. I would highly recommend buying this." —HappyFeet

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 6–11)

    14. A woven platform sandal that feels bouncy and cozy, despite the fact that they *look* like ultra-trendy uncomfortable shoes.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love these shoes! I often tend to have a wide foot for sandals so I was nervous at first, but once I wore these for a bit the bands stretched to my feet comfortably! So versatile!!" —Kim

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    15. A lace-up heel, because dressing up for special occasions is fun and all until it's time to put on super chic but SUPER uncomfortable shoes. These heels pack a punch in both the style and the comfort department — they include a cozy memory foam insole to absorb shock and cushion your feet, plus a supportive wide heel.

    Strappy nude heel with lace-up ankle ties displayed against a plain background. No persons in image
    Target

    Promising review: "I usually complain about walking in heels all night, but these are so comfortable. I wore them while walking around Tulum, where there were all the potholes. Highly recommend!" —Nya

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–12)

    16. A pair of slingback flats aka the finishing touch to all your chic, Parisian tee-and-blue-jeans outfits. These are also surprisingly great if you like dressing up (read: not wearing sweats) for the airport — their slip-on nature makes going through TSA a breeze, and their adjustable ankle strap secures your feet as you ~gracefully~ run to your gate.

    Beige T-strap flat shoe with a contrasting black toe cap
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute!! I got these and wore [them] to Christmas Eve church, and they elevated a plain outfit! I did have to size down one whole size. I’m usually an 8 but got a 7! Cant wait to buy the pink pair!!" —Rachel

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 5–12)

    17. A pair of comfy sandals that'll work great as house shoes or chic headed-around-town shoes when the moment strikes!

    Pair of green buckle-strapped sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and perfect for spring and summer! Love how easy they are to slide on and off. Super affordable, too! Hoping to purchase in more colors." —gemtay

    Price: $10 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors)

    18. A Mary Jane flat because TikTokcores are cute, yes, but they're also fleeting! These prove that you can still dip your toes (ha, ha) into the latest microtrends without dropping hundreds of $$$.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable! I love that there is padding and support and you can’t beat the price! I wore these all day at work without my feet bothering me once. Fits TTS." —KB88

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 6–11, two widths, and in three colors)

    19. A platform sport sandal to absorb shock with its platform sole and keep the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any outfit in your vacay wardrobe.

    Black espadrille sandal with ankle strap and braided platform sole
    Target

    Promising review: "The perfect summer sandal will go great with a lot of different outfits. And I love the ankle strap it fits perfectly." —EviesMom

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    20. A strappy heel with a T-strap silhouette that secures your feet all night long. Plus, it has a cool sloped heel and square toe for people who need extra support both in the heel and toebox!

    Target

    Promising review: "Very sexy, and the back strap and tapered heel makes them very wearable. Could even go dancing in these! I'm returning to heels after not wearing them for years and these were an easy wear. Target is killing it in shoes right now. Red color is sort of picante red. I am size 6 in New Day, 6 was tts. I have medium-wide feet and these were snug+ perfect, not sliding around but not too tight." —TexanInCali

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    21. A slingback flat that will look equally good with casual and dressed-up 'fits. Their *verrrrryyyy* slight block heel makes them great at absorbing shock while walking, which is everything you could want from a cute shoe if you live in a walkable city.

    Target

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99; available in sizes 6–11, two widths, and three colors)

    22. A pair of Universal Thread Persephone sneakers because they look sleek and trendy while feeling like someone made shoes out of fluffy pillows specifically for your feet. These shoes have a memory foam insole to provide the ultimate support and cushion for your walks around town.

    Cream-colored knitted sneaker with a ribbed sole displayed against a plain background
    Target

    Promising review: “I wanted the designer version of these shoes but was not sure about the look so I tried these first. I don't need to buy the designer ones! These are so comfortable and wear great. They look great with wide leg jeans and give you a little lift. Perfect.” —Tuckerboo

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)     

    23. A huarache sandal practically made for wearing from the moment you wake up and walk the dog to when you take a long walk to the farmer's market and even on an evening stroll with your friend. It's a great replacement for your current all-day boots while still looking elevated.

    Target

    Promising review: "Goes with everything. Sole is soft and flexible. My feet don't get sweaty or stinky in these." —Conscious human

    Price: $118 (originally $138; available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors)

    24. A buckle-strap sandal that looks JUST like the viral buckle-strap sandal made by a certain doctor who shall not be named, but for a fraction of the price.

    Target

    Promising review: "They are comfortable and look very stylish." —QB

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors)

    25. And a studded slide to bring the GLAM factor to your basic everyday sandal. Because you're worth it.

    Black sandal with metallic embellishments on the straps
    Target

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.