25 Summer Shoes From Target So Stylish, You Probably Won’t Miss Wearing Boots For A While

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds but with a grippy tread that keeps your feet firmly on the ground (hehe, see what I did there). These slides have a contoured footbed to provide extra comfort for those with high arches, giving you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!
2. A slip-on sneaker, because mornings are already ~chaotique~ and anything that can help cut down your "getting ready" time is welcome. Slip-on shoes = no time wasted on laces (yay) — as a bonus, these have a super breathable foot-hugging knit upper that conforms to your feet as time passes.
3. A pair of mule heels with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite frilly-top-and-athletic-short outfit formula.
4. A pair of funky low tops that'll make walking for hours on your next vacation actually fun! Nothing ups the fun factor like a comfy shoe with a cute gold accent.
5. A pair of square-toe heels you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!
6. A strapped sandal with adjustable Velcro straps so your high-arched wide feet can actually slip into strappy sandals without feeling constricted. Plus, they look like something ripped straight from a fashion influencer's IG feed — hurray for style and comfort!
7. A cozy slide if you need a no-thoughts-required shoe to wear everywhere on your upcoming vacation. These also slot seamlessly into any beach bag or carry-on. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)
8. A pair of ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your "going to a wedding" bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.
9. A woven mule heel with a sloped and supportive heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means saying buh-bye to the flip-flops you bring to every wedding.
10. A pair of Wild Fable Lola sneakers because they're perfff if you're looking for a comfy, supportive shoe that you'll wear day in and day out! Plus, they look so cute! How can you go wrong?!
12. A mesh flat bringing the two things you've always wanted in a shoe — style and breathability! You can wear these with knee-high socks for a funky spin on the classic coquette shoes-and-sock combo, or wear them alone to show off your pedi!
13. A platform wedge to help you release your inner moody '90s icon. These shoes are super simple to throw on and add an immediate edgy (and cute!) touch to your 'fit.
14. A woven platform sandal that feels bouncy and cozy, despite the fact that they *look* like ultra-trendy uncomfortable shoes.
15. A lace-up heel, because dressing up for special occasions is fun and all until it's time to put on super chic but SUPER uncomfortable shoes. These heels pack a punch in both the style and the comfort department — they include a cozy memory foam insole to absorb shock and cushion your feet, plus a supportive wide heel.
16. A pair of slingback flats aka the finishing touch to all your chic, Parisian tee-and-blue-jeans outfits. These are also surprisingly great if you like dressing up (read: not wearing sweats) for the airport — their slip-on nature makes going through TSA a breeze, and their adjustable ankle strap secures your feet as you ~gracefully~ run to your gate.
17. A pair of comfy sandals that'll work great as house shoes or chic headed-around-town shoes when the moment strikes!
18. A Mary Jane flat because TikTokcores are cute, yes, but they're also fleeting! These prove that you can still dip your toes (ha, ha) into the latest microtrends without dropping hundreds of $$$.
19. A platform sport sandal to absorb shock with its platform sole and keep the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any outfit in your vacay wardrobe.
20. A strappy heel with a T-strap silhouette that secures your feet all night long. Plus, it has a cool sloped heel and square toe for people who need extra support both in the heel and toebox!
21. A slingback flat that will look equally good with casual and dressed-up 'fits. Their *verrrrryyyy* slight block heel makes them great at absorbing shock while walking, which is everything you could want from a cute shoe if you live in a walkable city.
22. A pair of Universal Thread Persephone sneakers because they look sleek and trendy while feeling like someone made shoes out of fluffy pillows specifically for your feet. These shoes have a memory foam insole to provide the ultimate support and cushion for your walks around town.
23. A huarache sandal practically made for wearing from the moment you wake up and walk the dog to when you take a long walk to the farmer's market and even on an evening stroll with your friend. It's a great replacement for your current all-day boots while still looking elevated.
24. A buckle-strap sandal that looks JUST like the viral buckle-strap sandal made by a certain doctor who shall not be named, but for a fraction of the price.
25. And a studded slide to bring the GLAM factor to your basic everyday sandal. Because you're worth it.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.