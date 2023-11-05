Skip To Content
    17 Shoes That People With Wide Feet Say Are Actually Comfortable

    As a person with wide feet myself, these are some of my favorites, too.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A wedge gladiator sandal for folks who prefer closed-toed shoes, but still want a bit of ventilation. These sandals come with adjustable ankle straps to ensure a proper fit that conforms to your foot.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in navy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I had very low expectations about these shoes and holy guacamole these are actually pretty amazing. I have flat/wide feet and normally I struggle with finding good shoes in terms of width and comfort. These sandals nail down both. Very comfy." —Wendy

    Get it from Amazon for $27.67+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and in 13 colors).

    2. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.

    a photoset of the shoes in black on a reviewers foot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 26 colors).

    3. If you don't mind laces, a pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10k+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!

    Zappos

    Promising review: "I have wide forefoot with narrow heel. These shoes were a good fit. I have ankle instability which the wide sole helps with. These shoes have kept my plantar fasciitis at bay." —Zappos Customer

    Get it from Zappos for $164.95 (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 16 colors).

    4. A classic loafer, because finding a shoe that fits well *and* looks super cute can be an arduous task. This shoe has the best of both worlds: A toe box that actually has wiggle room, plus a chic silhouette to up the ante on your Parisian vibe.

    reviewer wearing the shoes in black patent
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are very stylish and comfortable! True to size and the wide width is perfect. Very happy with this purchase." —J Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 6–11, in regular and wide, and in four colors).

    5. A pair of faux leather strap sandals that will look equally good with casual and dressed-up 'fits. They're even engineered to absorb shock while walking, making them perfect for those living in big cities.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very wide feet and they fit perfect. Comfortable walking in these, love them!" —Maddy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, in regular and wide, and in six colors).

    6. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them :) LOVE Them!" —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $43.19+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 17 colors).

    7. A lightweight tennis shoe so roomy, you'll never have to worry about your aching toes while you practice your backhand.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I just got these today, they were late getting here but I am so glad they arrived. They are super comfy, cushiony, great support, nice fit, not too snug but not loose at all. They fit perfect to size. They feel great on my wide foot. I can slip them on without socks even, they just slide right on! I love them and will definitely buy more in other colors!" —JPF

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in nine colors).

    8. A pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots that just get better over time. Since this shoe has a leather upper, it molds to your feet the more you wear it, making it a great comfy option for long-haul walks.

    REI

    Promising review: "Such great boots. I have 2 pairs. Going to get a third. Love this color. I have wide feet and these are super comfortable. Easy on easy off." —Colorado

    Get it from REI for $229.95 (available in sizes 6–16 and in six colors).

    9. A sassy platform sandal with a swoopy heel to let you dance the night away without feeling like you have to slip into flip-flops after five minutes on the dancefloor.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I bought these for my daughter and she has a hard time with finding shoes. These work well for wide feet." —AmyBanks

    Get it from Anthropologie for $129.95 (originally $190; available in sizes 36–41 and in four colors).

    10. A classic leather Dansko clog, because these are some of the comfiest shoes I own. I have wide feet and high arches, and most shoes require lots of changes (i.e. inserts, stretching, etc.) before they feel just right on me. Well, these shoes fit perfectly right out the box, and I wear them absolutely everywhere.

    a reviewer wearing the clogs in a paisley design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these shoes. Not only are they supportive, comfortable with the wide toe bed, but fashionable. They go with every color scrubs you have. You won’t believe the amount of compliments I received on the colorful pattern. They are very sturdy with the ability to wear for years. Well worth the price and then some." —Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $78.95+ (available in sizes 4.5–13, in regular and wide, and in 39 colors).

    11. A classic white Reebok tennis shoe for those days where you just want to throw on your favorite cozy crew neck sweater and slouchy pair of jeans while still looking tres chic.

    a customer wearing the shoe in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these shoes!! The fit is perfect. And I have wide feet...so that's saying something. They are well made, super comfortable and so cute! I've worn them every day since they arrived!" —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 40 colors).

    12. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide and flat feet. I need good arch support and it can be a challenge. These slides are so comfortable and soft. Especially after a long day at work!" —Family

    Get it from Amazon for $20.38+ (available in women's sizes 4–16, men's sizes 3–14, and in 16 colors).

    13. A pair of heeled ankle boots if you want a bit of a lift to wear to work, but still want something that feels as cushy and secure as hiking boots.

    reviewer wearing the boots in brown
    reviewer wearing the boots in brown
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far these have held up. Pretty comfortable straight away even with my wide feet. I ordered my regular size. The black color arrived in 2 days!" —RR

    Get it from Amazon for $48.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors).

    14. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend roomy shoe with a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

    15. A pair of Sperry sneakers that are essential if you're taking the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your fall wardrobe. These shoes, plus an oversized button up shirt has ~going to Cap Cod this weekend~ written all over it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a very wide foot and they fit. I was happy to get a pair. I will add some support insoles to them." —Wendy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.39+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and dozens of colors).

    16. A pair of plush crossband slippers if you want everything in your home to be as cozy as possible, including your footwear. Along with working well for those with wide feet, this open-toed design is welcome for those with notoriously *hot* feet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m loving these pink slippers. They are so soft and fluffy. There is plenty of space if you have wide feet. I’m a 7.5 and the medium is perfect." —Lili

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

    17. And a pair of Crocs you can wear around town for a casual, errand-running shoe. Want to take it up a notch? Throw these into sports mode for those extra-long shifts where you'll be on your feet all day.

    the crocs in white
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "They are very comfortable, fit perfectly. I have trouble with finding shoes that are wide enough, these are fantastic. Fast delivery!" —Jannie O.

    Get it from Nordstrom for $49.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and in nine colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.