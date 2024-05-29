28 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Owning A Cat

1. A set of catnip sticks, because your kitties need your help with their dental hygiene. Most cats chew on catnip sticks incessantly, which actually helps them care for their teeth and gums. Already got their dental routine covered? These are a great alternative to traditional dried catnip, which can get messy when scattered all over your floors!
2. A Petstages treat-dispensing puzzle that'll help your kitty slow down if they seem to eat as quickly as you serve them their food.
3. A pet hair remover, because there is no reason — not even your shedding cat — that you shouldn't have the white duvet cover of your dreams. I use this pet hair remover on everything fabric in my home, from my velvet chairs to my fluffy blankets. I even use it on my clothes before stepping out of the house!
4. A cord protector for your kitty who thinks that all your charging cords are chew toys. This product provides that one-two punch of protecting your cats from chewing on dangerous wires while streamlining a corner of a room that may be riddled with cords.
5. A set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks, because cat scratches are a thing, whether they're on your desk, drawer, or door. These nifty pens cover the appearance of scratches to make it seem as if they never even happened in the first place.
6. And for more intense nicks, a Turbo Microfiber mop system with washable pads, because cats tend to scratch everything from couches, to pillows, and even floors. This mop will deliver your floors from that post-cat scratch dullness.
7. A top entry litter box that'll rid your litter trail woes for good. This litter box traps litter before your cats' paws hit the floor, meaning that you'll never have to worry about stepping on little bits of litter as you walk around your home.
8. A wound and skincare spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.
9. An air purifier to help rid the air in your home of pet smells, pet dander, and anything else that might be floating around you.
10. An interactive laser pointer, because playtime is not just about having fun — it's important for keeping your cat active and maintaining their cognitive health! This pointer is a necessity for busy people since it can "play" with your cat while you're on Zoom or if you're out of the house for most of the day!
11. A pet hair dryer to assist your cat as they dry themselves off after a bath. This dryer has a brush attached to it for the ultimate grooming session.
12. And if your cat would rather do ANYTHING instead of taking a bath, a grooming brush for cats who have some extra knots in their fur. This brush is self-cleaning (you just push the button on the back of the comb to release the fur) — so all you have to worry about is listening to your kitty purr as you rid them of a matted coat.
13. A self-warming bed, because cats like to feel warm and cozy 24/7 (can relate). This pad contains a thermal insert that traps heat and warms your cat during their entire nap.
14. A set of interactive toy wands to help your cat get the recommended amount of exercise they need. These wands are retractable and include many attachments, meaning your cat will always come running when it hears you setting up this jingly toy.
15. A FURemover broom, because there is no telling how much fur you have hiding in your carpets until you purchase one of these brooms. I have this broom and use it regularly on my area rugs. I'm always shocked (and grossed out) by the amount of hair that accumulates from my two lovely cats.
16. A Capstar cat flea treatment that'll help relieve the pain that your cat goes through when dealing with fleas. Unlike other flea treatments that you'd apply to your cat's scruff, this one is an oral treatment and starts working in as little as half an hour. Reviewers note that they literally see fleas falling off their kitties after using this — just sayin'.
17. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
18. A self-grooming cat toy for the feline in your life who cannot get enough of those precious cheek scratches. This product adheres to any corner in your home, making self-grooming a breeze for your kitty.
19. A pet food storage system so that your cats' food stays fresh right until the last kibble. The double-tier airtight design is great for storing dry food and treats — but it also works well at separating foods for your cats on different diets!
20. A Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray for your elderly cat who needs a bit of help with grooming. This formula contains colloidal oat to promote skin health, and aloe vera to add shiny hydration to their coat. If your cat is deathly afraid of sprays (I get it — mine are, too), you can just spray this formula onto a microfiber towel and wipe them down!
21. A raised cat food bowl, because raised bowls provide cats with a better eating posture, making digestion easier.
23. A Gorilla Grips litter box mat, because stepping on litter crumbs throughout the house is no one's idea of fun. This mat traps litter and dust from your cat's paws as they exit their litter box, making traction less of a problem. If you worry, though, about the, ahem, smell of a mat that traps litter, don't fret — this is washable!
24. An oatmeal paw butter that works to soothe cracked paws on your feline friends. This is especially helpful for cats who are always rough-housing in the yard — you'd be surprised at how dry dirt or sand can whisk moisture from their sweet little paws!
25. A hangable scratch pad, because your cat needs something other than both your couch *and* your brand-new rug to file their nails on.
26. A Forticep itch relief spray for the cats in your life who SWEARS that they're invincible as they peruse your wooded backyard. This spray is antibacterial and antifungal and is said to help heal wounds, which is always great to have on hand for your more adventurous indoor/outdoor cat.
27. And a cat door, because some cats are persistent and will viciously scratch at a door for as long as they need to until you open it for them. Consider giving them the freedom of mobility with this cat door.
28. And a cat tree so your kitty (or kitties if you have several felines at home) can have their spot that's not the couch, bed, or another scratchable piece of furniture. They'll look so cute napping *or* climbing on each of the shelves.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has this cat tree and said: "I own this exact cat tree and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!"
Get it from Amazon for $67.80+ (available in five colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.