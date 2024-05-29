BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Owning A Cat

    Including: an air purifier for under 100 bucks so that your guests can see — not smell — that you have a kitty.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of catnip sticks, because your kitties need your help with their dental hygiene. Most cats chew on catnip sticks incessantly, which actually helps them care for their teeth and gums. Already got their dental routine covered? These are a great alternative to traditional dried catnip, which can get messy when scattered all over your floors!

    two orange and white cats chewing on catnip sticks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sticks. Great for those gnawing cats out there. My cat plays with them every day and has one in every room. —Jessica Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in a 10-pack or 20-pack).

    2. A Petstages treat-dispensing puzzle that'll help your kitty slow down if they seem to eat as quickly as you serve them their food.

    a cat uncovering a treat from the puzzle board
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toy is awesome! At first, my cat didn't understand it — I would put the treat in and cover it, and he thought it was gone. So I started putting treats in the cups uncovered and he would just eat out of the cups. After a couple of days of that, I put the treat in and just partially covered it, so he could see it, but had to move the drop out of the way to get the treat. Once he'd mastered that, I was able to cover it completely and he knew to move the drop to get the treat. We haven't gotten to the advanced level with the pegs yet. It's SO much fun teaching him and seeing him get the hang of it, and it's great for indoor cats to have a mental challenge and 'hunt' for their food. Highly recommend!" —Trudi M. Rosenblum

    Get it from Amazon for $12.20.

    3. A pet hair remover, because there is no reason — not even your shedding cat — that you shouldn't have the white duvet cover of your dreams. I use this pet hair remover on everything fabric in my home, from my velvet chairs to my fluffy blankets. I even use it on my clothes before stepping out of the house!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have three cats, and two of them are long hair. I saw the Pet Hair Remover on Amazon and figured that I’ve tried just about everything else. I was blown away at its ease of use and thoroughness of fur pickup. One swipe picks it all up. I am not exaggerating!" —Carol M.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four colors).

    4. A cord protector for your kitty who thinks that all your charging cords are chew toys. This product provides that one-two punch of protecting your cats from chewing on dangerous wires while streamlining a corner of a room that may be riddled with cords.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat like chewing electrical cords. In the past two years, I have tried several products to cover cords. But nothing seems can stop my kitten chewing them. What I most worried is that my kitten will get an electric shock when chewing cords. A few days ago I found this product. My cord is flexible after I install the protector. At the beginning my cat tried to chew, but she can not chew through the cord protector. She had to give up. Seems like my cat lost interest in chewing my cords. Wow, I win." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 15 sizes and three colors).

    5. A set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks, because cat scratches are a thing, whether they're on your desk, drawer, or door. These nifty pens cover the appearance of scratches to make it seem as if they never even happened in the first place.

    amazon.com

    This set comes with six stain markers, six wax crayons, and one sharpener.

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than markers." —Shane

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. And for more intense nicks, a Turbo Microfiber mop system with washable pads, because cats tend to scratch everything from couches, to pillows, and even floors. This mop will deliver your floors from that post-cat scratch dullness.

    Before and after photos of a wooden floor, showing a cleaner and shinier appearance in the &quot;after&quot; image
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The day I received this mop, it felt like Christmas morning. Very easy to assemble. The microfiber pads are everything. They are easy to rinse and easy to put on the mop (and they stay on!) They pick up everything. The mop is sturdy and beautiful. I really love that I can use any cleaning liquid that I want. I also love that I can easily wash the pads and reuse them. Oh and BTW the company included a hand-written thank-you letter which I thought was super cute, sweet, and lovely." —Bel

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    7. A top entry litter box that'll rid your litter trail woes for good. This litter box traps litter before your cats' paws hit the floor, meaning that you'll never have to worry about stepping on little bits of litter as you walk around your home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this litter box. It comes with an adorable scooper and place to hang it, and the subtle color helps it blend in the room without really screaming 'there’s poop in here.' It’s not only discreet, but it keeps my cat from making a mess as she leaves. I got one of the dome types last because after she finishes she feels the random urge to bolt from the litter like a ghost is after her. (Cats, amiiright?!) but not with this. She has to take her time and jump out. And what little litter she does track out is caught on the top piece that is so easy to remove and clean. And the price point is perfect too!" —Shelly B.

    Get it from Amazon for $33.97+ (available in three versions and six colors).

    8. A wound and skincare spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My neighbor's cat had gotten into a fight with another cat and had a nasty wound that wasn't deep enough to need stitches but was pretty swollen. It took my neighbor two days before he could get her to a vet, so I bought this product along with a cone so she would stop scratching it. After her vet visit he told me that the wound drained on its own and it was good she got this product. The swelling started going down the next day after it was applied and started to heal. The day after, the swelling above her eye was pretty much gone, but he still took her to make sure. I would highly recommend this product if you have animals. And it arrived a few hours after ordering it which was SUPER helpful too." —Zachery

    Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three sizes).

    9. An air purifier to help rid the air in your home of pet smells, pet dander, and anything else that might be floating around you.

    before and after switching out an air purifier filter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have had this purifier for six months and haven’t changed the filter until today. (I know, I definitely should have sooner). But I wanted to show how well it works. On the left is, of course, the used filter, and on the right is the brand-new filter I received today. This unit WORKS!" —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two colors).

    10. An interactive laser pointer, because playtime is not just about having fun — it's important for keeping your cat active and maintaining their cognitive health! This pointer is a necessity for busy people since it can "play" with your cat while you're on Zoom or if you're out of the house for most of the day!

    a cat chasing a red laser from an automatic laser pointer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two very active cats, and they both love chasing the red dot. But the standard ones require me to push the tiny button, and sometimes I am utterly swamped with work. So I ordered this for them, and they are HUGE FANS. They hear it whirr on, and they are all set to play for 15 minutes. They know exactly where the red dot comes from, but they don't care! Fun to watch them play, and it keeps them out of my hair for a while!"Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four versions).

    11. A pet hair dryer to assist your cat as they dry themselves off after a bath. This dryer has a brush attached to it for the ultimate grooming session.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this little brush! It’s super lightweight and compact, the dryer is quiet enough to not scare my pets, and the brush is soft but sturdy enough to get them completely dry in minutes!" –Maricarmen

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes narrow and wide).

    12. And if your cat would rather do ANYTHING instead of taking a bath, a grooming brush for cats who have some extra knots in their fur. This brush is self-cleaning (you just push the button on the back of the comb to release the fur) — so all you have to worry about is listening to your kitty purr as you rid them of a matted coat.

    A purple hertzko self-cleaning brush with mounds of fur sitting next to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This brush is 10x more comfortable for my cat, while still pulling a decent amount of shed hair. Cleaning it is AMAZING. Just press the button, pull the pad of hair off, and it doesn't fill up until after nearly a full session of brushing." cThe Horse Doc

    Get it from Amazon for $12.70.

    13. A self-warming bed, because cats like to feel warm and cozy 24/7 (can relate). This pad contains a thermal insert that traps heat and warms your cat during their entire nap.

    a white cat sitting on a bed on a windowsill
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two cats. One likes cat beds (she has several) and one does not. This is a picture of Abby who does not normally sleep on a cat bed but she took to this one almost immediately! I may get another one so they don't have to share (or fight over!) the bed." –Buffalogal Bonnie

    Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available two sizes and six colors).

    14. A set of interactive toy wands to help your cat get the recommended amount of exercise they need. These wands are retractable and include many attachments, meaning your cat will always come running when it hears you setting up this jingly toy.

    a kitten chasing a green and red feather on a pole
    Amazon

    This set comes with two poles and nine attachments.

    Promising review: "My Maine Coon mix is a bit on the lazy side, so getting him to exercise can be a challenge. These toys keep him jumping! The price is great and the extra feathers and chenille 'worms' are a nice add-on." —Wanda

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    15. A FURemover broom, because there is no telling how much fur you have hiding in your carpets until you purchase one of these brooms. I have this broom and use it regularly on my area rugs. I'm always shocked (and grossed out) by the amount of hair that accumulates from my two lovely cats.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It worked really well at getting pet hair off carpets. I have two fluffy cats and saw an advertisement that convinced me I needed this. It cleaned really well, and my beige bedroom carpet looked fresher afterward. Again, I had absolutely no idea that much hair/fur was on there. I expect it will save some trouble for my vacuum cleaner." —KMiddle

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    16. A Capstar cat flea treatment that'll help relieve the pain that your cat goes through when dealing with fleas. Unlike other flea treatments that you'd apply to your cat's scruff, this one is an oral treatment and starts working in as little as half an hour. Reviewers note that they literally see fleas falling off their kitties after using this — just sayin'.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My beloved INDOOR felines have been bombarded with an infestation the likes of which I have never experienced. I invested in 'top quality' collars for each. No relief. Later, I applied a vet-recommended topical solution. No improvement. This is the first time I have tried an oral application for flea treatment. Within ONE day, their itching and scratching is MARKEDLY reduced. I know of no cat who likes a pill shoved down their throat, but this very small pill makes the task a little less intrusive. I will keep a supply on hand year round." —klf

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    PetSafe automatic pet feeder dispenses dry food into three stainless steel bowls on a silicone non-slip mat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this mat. It completes my cats' automatic feeding station, and the bowls don’t move around on the floor. Win-win" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five sizes and 28 colors).

    18. A self-grooming cat toy for the feline in your life who cannot get enough of those precious cheek scratches. This product adheres to any corner in your home, making self-grooming a breeze for your kitty.

    a white and black cat scratching its cheek on a self groomer toy adhered to a corner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat likes nothing. He doesn't go into paper bags, ignores boxes, isn't curious about the birds. Mostly he eats and sleeps and allows us to pet him. But he LOVES this!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    19. A pet food storage system so that your cats' food stays fresh right until the last kibble. The double-tier airtight design is great for storing dry food and treats — but it also works well at separating foods for your cats on different diets!

    a cat smelling a two tiered airtight pet food container with a transparent body and navy lids
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We hated picking up litter and food bags heavier than us so this is definitely a game-changer! It's an awesome find and organizing idea. My husband was so happy to see that it came with a scoop!" —P Bocanegra

    Get it from Amazon for $26.75+ (available in five colors).

    20. A Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray for your elderly cat who needs a bit of help with grooming. This formula contains colloidal oat to promote skin health, and aloe vera to add shiny hydration to their coat. If your cat is deathly afraid of sprays (I get it — mine are, too), you can just spray this formula onto a microfiber towel and wipe them down!

    reviewer&#x27;s before and after of cat with dander and then clean coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat is 10-years-old and fluctuates with his weight. He has trouble cleaning himself and I think this is why he gets dandruff on his back. His dandruff was extremely bad and his skin was super sensitive to the point where he didn’t like to be brushed anymore. After literally one day of use it has cleared up...at least 80% better...his coat is softer and he loves to be brushed again!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $6.03 (also available in a two-pack).

    21. A raised cat food bowl, because raised bowls provide cats with a better eating posture, making digestion easier.

    a grey striped cat eating out of a light grey raised food bowl
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ended up ordering four bowls total as I have four cats. The bowls work perfectly for breakfast and dinner wet food. They wash easy and the cats no longer have to strain to eat from the dish on the floor." —Darkastlec7

    Get it from Amazon for $8.79+ (available in two color combinations, and a slow-feeder option).

    22. A window perch for your feline who loves to lay in the sun while watching birds fly by.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat is IN LOVE with this window bed. She used to try to squish her body on that tiny ledge and I knew it was time to get her something comfy. It’s actually more sturdy than I expected and it does suction pretty well. My cat is about 10 pounds right now and it can easily hold more weight as she gets bigger. I was so happy when I saw it also came with the little soft grey cover! Overall, I would so recommend this product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in two colors).

    23. A Gorilla Grips litter box mat, because stepping on litter crumbs throughout the house is no one's idea of fun. This mat traps litter and dust from your cat's paws as they exit their litter box, making traction less of a problem. If you worry, though, about the, ahem, smell of a mat that traps litter, don't fret — this is washable!

    a grey litter mat under a hooded litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hate stepping on stray cat litter! We have a jumbo hooded box, which controls odor and most litter for our two adolescent male cats. I also recommend what another reviewer posted. Turn the box away so your cats have more chance to wipe their paws before hitting the linoleum." —Karyn

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven sizes and 10 colors).

    24. An oatmeal paw butter that works to soothe cracked paws on your feline friends. This is especially helpful for cats who are always rough-housing in the yard — you'd be surprised at how dry dirt or sand can whisk moisture from their sweet little paws!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this on her paws for two weeks now. I do it every day when I get home from work. My cat's paws look so much better. You can't even tell they're cracked! Worth the buy for sure." —lilbeth0303

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two sizes).

    25. A hangable scratch pad, because your cat needs something other than both your couch *and* your brand-new rug to file their nails on.

    a white and grey cat scratching at an oval-shaped cat scratching pad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is no ordinary cat scratcher! It's sleek, well-made, and takes up minimal space, which makes a big difference in our smaller home. Our cat has been a complete terror lately, moving on from shredding our couch to literally tearing the paint off our walls. This seemed like the perfect fix, as it attaches to the wall. I rubbed some cat nip and set it flat to get our cat used to it. Then, I hung it on the wall a few hours later. So far so good, he seemed to take to it really quickly!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    26. A Forticep itch relief spray for the cats in your life who SWEARS that they're invincible as they peruse your wooded backyard. This spray is antibacterial and antifungal and is said to help heal wounds, which is always great to have on hand for your more adventurous indoor/outdoor cat.

    a white bottle with a black sprayer with flowers around the base of the bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Maxi-Wash cleaned up the lesion very easy. The spray bottle has a nice spray and it definitely did the trick. Since I bought it, I used it several times and it does seem to help control infection in cuts and scrapes." —Vlad

    Get it from Amazon for $14.42+ (available in two sizes).

    27. And a cat door, because some cats are persistent and will viciously scratch at a door for as long as they need to until you open it for them. Consider giving them the freedom of mobility with this cat door.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This item is adorable and a must-have. I did take the door down to make it easier, but you could install it without taking down the door. Once the hole is cut, it is super easy to install and even comes with a great template inside to help you cut the exact correct hole. It is also adjustable for doors of different sizes and thicknesses. We have a huge Maine coon, and he can fit through it and is also comfortable for our small cat to go through and has a door that opens and closes if you don’t want the cat to be able to go in and out through the door. A great super fun product." —Steve's Haunted Yard

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in three colors).

    28. And a cat tree so your kitty (or kitties if you have several felines at home) can have their spot that's not the couch, bed, or another scratchable piece of furniture. They'll look so cute napping *or* climbing on each of the shelves.

    a beige multi level cat tree with two cats on it
    a cat sleeping on a level of the cat tree and another sleeping in a basket
    www.amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has this cat tree and said: "I own this exact cat tree and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!"

    Get it from Amazon for $67.80+ (available in five colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.