28 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Owning A Cat

BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has this cat tree and said: "I own this exact cat tree and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!"

Get it from Amazon for $67.80+ (available in five colors).