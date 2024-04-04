BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’re Tired Of Looking At The Same Old Living Room, These 30 Wayfair Items Are Here To Add Some New Life To Your Space

    And some of these upgrades take almost zero minutes to install.

    Isabella Sarlija
    Isabella Sarlija

    1. A boucle swivel accent chair that's extra wide — meaning you ABSOLUTELY can curl up while enjoying your morning coffee or enjoying a light post-dinner read.

    A reviewer&#x27;s wide boucle swivel chair
    Lacey/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We LOVE this chair. It looks just like the chairs sold for 1,000 at CB2 but for more than half the price. Packaged well and easy delivery and set- up. Would highly recommend!" —Amanda

    Price: $359.99 (originally $399.99; available in five colors)

    2. A full-length mirror, because everyone needs a full-length reflection when checking out their outfit in the morning. Plus! Full-length mirrors are an excellent way to create the illusion of more space in even the tiniest of living rooms.

    a gold-tone mirror hung on a wall in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect full-length mirror! Great price, quality, and simple style to make any room larger!" —Elaine

    Price: $104.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in four sizes and 12 colors)

    3. An abstract canvas triptych that mixes and matches different paintings for you. Instead of searching for three different prints that'll fit your palette, you can buy this and place them next to each other, or around your living room!

    A set of three orange, green, black and white paintings in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, these canvas prints. Great quality, especially for the price. I have been searching for the perfect wall art to complete my office. I am so happy that I found these! Five plus stars, for sure!" —Jill

    Price: $129.99+ (available in two sizes and three frame colors)

    4. And you won't want to purchase art without this overhead wall-mounted picture light. This will turn any print or painting in your home into a piece worthy of being in a museum.

    the overhead light illuminating an abstract painting hung over a beige couch
    Jean / Wayfair

    It boasts a dimming function to adjust the luminosity and ensure your creation gets the attention it deserves. It features a timer and a remote control, so you can take in the full scope of your artistic vision from the comfort of your couch.

    Promising review: "Love my light. Have it over an antique picture with a frame and glass. Wasn’t sure how it would do with the glass but shows up really well." —Kim

    Price: $91.99+ (available in four finishes and three sizes)

    5. A gray corduroy couch that has looooong seats to make getting into cozy mode as easy as pie. Seriously, you may feel so comfy here, you'll look forward to nights where you "accidentally" fall asleep on the couch.

    large gray ribbed couch
    Kandy Hope / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch!! So comfy and is already holding up well to our cats and dogs!" —Wayfair Reviewer

    Price: $799.99+ (originally $1,149.99; available in four colors)

    6. A faux leather bin set, because living an #organizedlife sometimes means having a place to put all your knickknacks, extra magazines, or surplus of remotes (seriously, does everyone have a billion random remotes? Or is it just me?). This is great for ridding clutter in a flash!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased these in red and I love the quality of the faux leather. They are well-made and make my casual bookshelf less cluttered- looking.” —Mary

    Price: $33.99+ for a four-pack (originally $66.99+; available in three sizes and seven colors)

    7. A boucle bench just in case you want a ~proper~ living room set up, but don't have the space for various couches, loveseats, and chairs. This bench tucks into any corner of your space nicely and adds an immediate Instagram-worthy vibe to your space.

    A white boucle bench
    Gabby/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! The perfect addition to my bedroom and the color and material are exactly what I was looking for. My favorite feature are the legs!" —Oriel

    Price: $310 (originally $406)

    8. A pack of ten stainless steel bar knobs, because it's the easiest way to up the ante on any 'ole cabinet, armoire, or TV stand. Think of hardware like a good piece of jewelry — you may have a minimal outfit, but statement earrings can undoubtedly be the star of the show.

    Wayfair, Joanne/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Used these knobs to bring an old dresser back to life. They were surprisingly heavy and I could not be happier with the way they look! The pictures do not do them justice. Highly recommend!” —Sandra

    Price: $27.76 for a 10-pack (originally $68.99; available in four finishes)

    9. A hammock chair that you'll want to melt into at the end of every day. This will 1.) up the coastal vibes in your living room, and 2.) make EVERYONE jealous of your dreamy reading nook.

    Bonnie/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: “When I opened the package I thought...cheesy. I hung it up to test it out and instantly changed my mind. So comfortable. A few extra pillows and it is like laying in a cloud!” —Anonymous

    Price: $33.99 (originally $39.99; available in four colors)

    10. A cozy lumbar pillow, because maintaining lower back support is super important if you're sitting up for an extended period of time. While this pillow isn't busy looking chic on your couch, you can use it for extra support whenever you sit!

    Sarah / Wayfair, Jessica / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect! Pillow fits nicely with rocking chair. The cover also comes off so that you can wash it." —Dale

    Price: $39.99 (originally $46; available in four sizes and 25 colors)

    11. A plug-in sconce will up the ante on your MCM-inspired home while giving you the perfect amount of light for reading!

    Wall-mounted light fixture with a clear shade next to a round mirror and green plant leaf
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was perfect for my little reading nook. Love it.” —Courtney

    Price: $30.99+ (available in two shade colors and in three metal finishes)

    12. A Bissell steam mop, because sometimes a good cleaning is all you need to make your space look like new. While mopping is generally simple to do, dealing with mop water can sometimes feel like a hassle (hello, finding a spout large enough to fill up the bucket, concocting your perfect mix of detergent, and hauling the water around the house while hoping not to tip it over). This lightweight steam mop only needs water in its tank (!!) to get your floors clean, sanitized, and shiny!

    the steam mop on a wooden floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this mop! Great way to clean the floors without chemicals. Highly recommend!" —Michelle

    Price: $68.99 (originally $82.99)

    13. A convertible daybed if you love having guests stay the night but have the finite square footage of a city apartment. This daybed can easily act as your couch day in and day out while extending into a queen-sized mattress for guests to snooze away comfortably.

    white daybed with white pillows in room
    D./Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely velvety daybed in a soft linen/light mushroom-cream color. With the addition of a feather bed topper, it makes a comfy queen guest bed. I know because I’ve tested it out." —D. 

    Price: $839.99 (originally $899.99; available in eight colors)

    14. Or! A Novogratz convertible sofa to be the main focus of your living room. This sofa turns into a bed, which is ideal for those who always seem to have guests staying over.

    a green convertible couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s perfect for what I ordered it for! It’s comfortable while not having a bunch of padding, can be upright, tilted, and laid flat for a bed, easy to vacuum, and the navy blue is gorgeous. It’s both bold and subtle, I love it!" —Ali

    Price: $207.63 (originally $789; available in eight colors)

    15. A pet hair robotic vacuum cleaner, since, let's face it, we all wish we could permanently forget about cleaning up crumbs and pet dander. This two-in-one vacuum and mop will make sure your floors remain extra shiny practically 24/7, which is an upgrade worth celebrating.

    A red robotic vacuum cleaner on the floor sitting in front of a child and brown labrador
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this so far. I foster senior dogs so my floors need constant attention. It picks up short hair very well, and my long hair. I put water and vinegar on the mop pad and let it run for an hour. My floors feel clean and sanitized (the UV light is awesome). I have vinyl floors and rugs, it goes from floor to rug easily without the mop attachment. It has returned to the base every time on its own." –Stacey

    Price: $291.99+ (originally $669; available in two colors)

    16. A curtain of fairy lights that you can hang on your window or above your couch, just in case you want your living room to look like the set of a Taylor Swift music video.

    Michelle/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This fit so perfect in my living room. Perfect size and looks so pretty at night. Recommend!!” —Stephanie Estrella

    Price: $31.99 (originally $35.99)

    17. A set of floating shelves with ends that prevent your books or knickknacks from falling off the sides! Shelves are great to add to any wall in high-traffic areas since they double as storage.

    Jian Hong / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Each set comes with three shelves.

    Promising review: "These shelves are awesome. They look great and now I can display things that were just clutter before." —Tammy

    Price: $19.99 for a set of three (originally $34.99; available in four colors)

    18. A steel ladder bookcase that hooks onto the wall and provides a traditional bookcase's look (and functionality!). And thanks to its slim design, it even works in tiny apartments!

    Reviewer image of bookshelf with accessories on it in a living room
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Couldn’t be happier with this purchase. Perfect size, sturdy construction, and very easy to put together. Love them!!!" —Thomas

    Price: $139.99 (originally $159.99, available in seven colors)

    19. A set of blackout curtains, because what's an at-home cinema experience without the coziness of a dark movie theater? Cover your windows with these, get the popcorn and plush blanket ready, and you'll forget that you are, in fact, streaming on your living room TV and NOT in an IMAX theater.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of three blackout curtains
    Nisha / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these curtains. They are soft and luxurious. They make my living room look more cozy and home-like." —Dayna

    Price: $30.99+ for a set of two (originally $43.99+; available in six sizes and 12 colors)

    20. A TV stand that's as sleek and chic as the rest of your space. If you're over the clunky TV stands with multiple drawers and doors but still need a place to hide your backup candles, you can procure a trendy basket to store on these shelves.

    A black open shelve TV stand with a plant and record player on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I think this is a really great option if you want something affordable. It was super easy to set up. I love the height of the stand. I am happy with this purchase!" —Anonymous

    Price: $66.99+ (originally $105.99; available in nine colors)

    21. A classic white down-filled couch so that you can bring a light and airy vibe to your humble abode. What's great about this couch's down filling is that it'll fluff *basically* until the end of time, which means no sagging after a few months of use!

    all-white accent couch
    Lina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wish I could give this sofa many more stars. I had to pry myself out in the first few hours after it arrived. Because...omgosh it's. so. comfortable. If you want a floppy, lazy, reading, napping sofa...this is that. It's not fancy...but it sure is comfy." —Kellini

    Price: $1,749.99+ (originally $1,925+; available in 51 colors)

    22. A square wall mirror, because the secret to nailing industrial-style decor is by using as many warehouse-y decor pieces as possible. This will make the space above your couch look like it's in a loft in a flash.

    Square mirror on wall above living room table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this mirror! I initially purchased it as a horizontal 'place holder' for over my fireplace/mantel until I could find an appropriate piece of art. I now love the look so much that I am no longer searching for a painting. The mirror is well-made, and has an interesting 'industrial' look that compliments the eclectic style of my living room." —Theresa 

    Price: $83.99 (originally $150)

    23. An oversized wall clock so that you can commit to your "no screen" hours — which includes picking up your phone or smartwatch to check the time! This clock is pretty big, so it's a great one-and-done purchase for a wall that's extra bare right now.

    The oversized wall clock
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the clock! No ticking just quiet and accurate. Perfect for our bedroom or any other room in the house. Beautiful!" —Rebecca

    Price: $58.99+ (originally $137.52+; available in three sizes and two colors)

    24. A cute sideboard that will immediately make your room look like it's a set on HGTV. This piece is great for families since there's space for everyone's things, from your most cherished magazines to the kid's toys that somehow ALWAYS end up splayed on the living room floor.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This piece looks fabulous! It is sturdy! Took an hour to put it together, but it was worth it. Will be designing my living room around this piece." —Melissa

    Price: $389.99+ (originally $650; available in three colors)

    25. A bar cart so that you can show off your mixology skills without having to move the ENTIRE party from the living room to the kitchen. If you and your friends aren't big into mixed drinks, you can also use this as a shelf in your reading nook!

    the silver bar cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this cart. It was easy to put together and looks really great in a corner of our living room. The glass and mirror shelves really reflect the stemware and bottles." —Susan

    Price: $159.99

    26. A velvet storage ottoman that you can use to rest literally anything from your feet to your laptop, or even your TV dinner (we don't judge, because, same). This is great for hiding those various charging cords that, despite your best efforts, always end up in a pile on your TV stand.

    Steph / Wayfair, Kathleen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wonderful, adorable, versatile, and surprisingly VERY STURDY!!! Ottoman-stool-table-storage!!! In tons of cute colors, going to order another one right now!!!!" —Jeffrey

    Price: $62.99 (originally $203.99, available in four colors)

    27. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper if you don't have the time to whip out a can of paint, but want to do something different with your walls. This is great for adding both a new color and texture!

    the bluish gray wallpaper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I read the reviews about air bubbles and it not sticking; I find that hard to believe if it had been installed correctly. The air bubbles have to be worked out, and it needs to be gone over with a sponge roller or something to press it to the wall. Mine turned out absolutely amazing, as did others that installed it the correct way. Mine has been up for at least a week, and it’s not going anywhere. Five plus stars." —Wayfair Reviewer

    Price: $1.44 per sq. ft. (available in four colors) 

    28. A small three-tiered shelf, just in case you've Marie Kondo'd your book collection but still want to display your prized hardcovers. This also works great as a bathroom shelf to hold extra TP and towels, just sayin'.

    three tiered bookshelf with curved top edges
    Madeleine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect little shelf. Very sturdy. I looked for a shelf this size for a long time, and I'm so happy I found this one. Very easy to fold and put away. You will not regret this little beauty." —Lori

    Price: $44.99+ (available in six sizes and three finishes)

    29. A wall-mounted electric fireplace, because, hello! Does anything say "I'm fancy" much more than an electric fireplace? It's great if you just mounted your TV and want something to fill the empty wall underneath.

    the lit fireplace mounted to a blue wall with an abstract painting above
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Features a remote control that allows you to adjust the heat from across the room.

    Promising review: "Fireplace looks great, and was very easy to install. The controls on top mean that there is no need for the remote to use it, and the ability to just have the fire effect on, with no heat is great. Takes the chill out of the three-season room in a few minutes." —Jordan 

    Price: $209.99 (originally $499.99)

    30. And a sleek wall planter so that you can display your plant babies with pride. If you're not one for plants, these planters also work well with potpourri or dried grass.

    Geometric wall-mounted planter with cascading foliage, hung beside artwork
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this as well as the two-pack of smaller holders for a recent powder room remodel. Looks lovely! I used artificial succulents in them, so there's no worry of watering plants or damaging the walls with too much weight. Really helps complete an otherwise bare wall. Came exactly as described and was beyond easy to install!" —Colette

    Price: $28.81

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.