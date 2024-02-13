Skip To Content
    If Your Skin Tends To Get *Really* Dry In The Winter Air, Check Out These 25 Target Beauty Items

    Including a makeup remover that doesn't strip the skin.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ultrasonic humidifier so that you can at least beat the dry air in your home! Unlike most humidifiers, this remote-controlled one can emit both cold and warm mist — the former being excellent for moistening your air and the latter being perfect for a pore-opening at-home spa day. Oh, and you can add essential oils to this bad boy for an aromatherapy session!

    the humidifier on a counter
    Target

    Promising review: "I immediately noticed the difference in humidity in my room. The mist is great because it’s strong! I do also like that they have a warm mist option on the machine. The light feature is nice because I tend to sleep with some type of light on anyway, and that pretty much lights my room up enough. Timer is great, and essential oil box is a nice addition too." —Jocelyn

    Price: $69.99 (originally $139.99)

    2. A Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, because traditional retinol can be drying during the height of winter. This oil contains avocado seed oil (rich in antioxidants), and chia seed oil (rich in omega-3s) to moisturize the skin and fortify it against retinol's stripping effects! The result is skin that becomes brighter and clearer over time — no flaky skin included.

    the face oil in its packaging, surrounded by blue oil
    Target

    Promising review: "Number one facial oil for a reason! Love it!" —ChristyLou

    Price: $55

    3. A luxurious leave-on lip mask to say goodbye to chapped lips once and for all. This mask is like a blast of hydration, containing a trio of hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, and squalene to create plump, pillowy puckers. This will moisturize your lips while you snooze away or whenever you feel that chilly-air-tightness coming on!

    the blue container and lip mask inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I have not been disappointed by a single E.l.f. product. I love the amount of hydration from this product. E.l.f. products are affordable, and I appreciate they are still higher quality products. The fragrance-free moisturizing lotion is the best!" —Christmastime

    Price: $7

    4. A glass skin refining serum because you need hydrating serums now more than ever! This serum contains pretty much everything you need in your winter skincare routine: peptides to help boost collagen production; niacinamide to brighten the skin and protect it from free-radical damage; peach extract and Asian mountain yam extract to firm the skin; and hyaluronic acid to add a glowing bounce to your complexion. How's all that for less than what you'd pay for a dinner out?

    a person holding the serum next to their face
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this serum, it's super bomb, it makes my skin look and feel super healthy!!!" —Cat

    Price: $19+ (available in two sizes)

    5. A double-repair moisturizer with SPF 30 that provides soothing hydration to damaged skin while protecting it from the sun. Try this thick moisturizer if your skin has just two moods: dry and angry.

    the product in its tube on a counter next to cotton swabs
    Target

    Promising review: "I have dry eczema-prone skin, and I was very surprised that I wasn’t allergic to this! It’s both hydrating and is a sunscreen. Another sunscreen lotion made my face so itchy. But this one made my face hydrated and a little dewy. It makes me look glowy. Plus, it’s not too expensive. Definitely recommend it for anyone with dry eczema-prone skin. It doesn’t pill or leave a white cast, which is another plus!" —Jlove28

    Price: $24.99

    6. A cleansing oil so that you can go to town on your waterproof mascara! Cleansing oils remove makeup, excess grime, and SPF while nourishing dry skin types with replenishing oils (this one contains olive oil). I've been using this formula for what feels like ages as the first step in my double-cleansing routine. I can firmly say that my skin is *always* completely clean after using this bad boy.

    lifestyle shots of two bottles of the product
    Target

    Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this brand at Target of all places. It's a Japanese brand that I used in the past for acne, and it was great. This item in particular is great — it gets off all my heavy makeup with just one to two pumps. Of course, I go in afterward with a regular cleanser (as you should after an oil cleanse). The makeup just melts right off. This also works well on eye makeup, and waterproof eyeliners are no longer a hassle to get off! I hope Target keeps this item in stock forever!" —Stella

    Price: $18.39+ (available in two sizes)

    7. A moisturizing cream that relieves redness brought on by heavy winter chills. This derm-loved, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic formula contains oat and chamomile to soothe even the most sensitive skin types, plus vitamin B5 and ceramide to restore the skin's moisture barrier.

    Target

    Promising review: "This moisturizer works better on my redness than high-end skincare brands! It calmed my skin almost instantly and is very moisturizing. Thankful for this product." —Erinann_

    Price: $24.49

    8. A milky vanilla moisturizing bath bomb because moisture starts from how you treat your skin during bath time! This bath bomb doesn't contain harsh ingredients — instead, it moisturizes and soothes redness with ingredients like coconut and oats. The best part? It smells like vanilla to up the cozy bath vibes.

    the bathbomb under a faucet
    Target

    Promising review: "These are really lovely bath bombs (proper bath bombs that fizz) at a reasonable price. I would absolutely buy these again, and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy as gifts either." —Sea

    Price: $14.99

    9. A French-favorite protective face cream that has Hailey Bieber's stamp of approval. The model-turned-mogul has mentioned using this cream when her skin is "angry and irritated," which makes sense given its balmy texture and protective post-biotics.

    a model holding the cream in their hand
    Target

    Price: $22.49

    10. A hydrating facial cleanser because cleaning your skin should NOT mean stripping it of its vital oils! Seriously, your skin *needs* the good bacteria and oils that traditional foaming cleansers tend to strip away. Protect your lipid barrier with a moisturizing cleanser (like this one) that rids the skin of the day's grime while simultaneously hydrating it to its plump glory.

    a person holding the green and white cleanser bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "I have tried every face wash, spot treatment, acne medication, birth control, and professional facial service under the sun, and I have had acne since I was 17. I bought this, and my skin cleared up completely in three months, so much that I was able to completely stop all other topicals and oral dermatologist medications. I use the a.m. and p.m. moisturizer, too; this was really a godsend." —Ks97

    Price: $5.99+ (available in four sizes)

    11. An all-in-one hydrating milk toner that rehydrates your skin after cleansing. Use this in conjunction with a hydrating serum and a moisturizing cream, and watch your skin ~glow.~

    Target

    Promising review: "Great to use just before my serums. It brings back moisture to my dry, dehydrated skin and helps my skin stay hydrated for most of the day. A wonderful new addition to my skincare routine! Also, the pump is perfect and makes it easy to use!" —Bubstex

    Price: $18.89

    12. A cuticle oil because dry, cracked hands are inevitable this time of year, and the secret to growing nails is a well-nourished root! And that means keeping the cuticles as moisturized as possible. Well, this oil contains vitamin E, which just so happens to be one of the best cuticle moisturizers available.

    a person putting the cuticle oil on their fingernails
    Target

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have dry, cracked cuticles all year long, no matter what I do. After using this oil for one day, I look like I just came home from getting a manicure." —Targetgal

    Price: $10.49

    13. A tube of Weleda Skin Food that's your new saving grace whenever the temps drop below freezing. This cream is a cult-favorite for soaking into the skin and creating a soft-lit, luminous glow that lasts. You can slather on a whopping amount to act as a moisturizing mask or apply a pea-sized amount in lieu of your typical moisturizer.

    the skinfood in its green tube. a person is holding it with the product under their eye
    Target

    Promising review: "This product is terrific. I must mention its hydration prowess, which was just outstanding. It hydrates the skin better than other brands I've tried. If you're in search of a cream that offers deep nourishment and superior skin hydration, then this is it!" —Amalia

    Price: $19.99

    14. A rose remedy mask to soothe red and irritated skin while providing deep hydration. Plus, this jar is HUGE! It'll last forever, so this is basically an investment product that won't break the bank.

    the mask in its green jar surrounded by roses
    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for a nourishing mask, and I picked this mask up along with the Hydrating Milky Jelly. This mask was amazing! It left my skin so soft and smooth! I love the way my skin is looking after each use. A new Pixi favorite! I use it throughout the week, and this mask makes me look forward to pampering myself! It comes with a lot of product and is definitely a great value!" —CCastle

    Price: $24

    15. A set of vitamin C under-eye masks that'll brighten uneven tones while helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you need immediate glow before an outing with your boo, you should totally get your hands on these.

    a person wearing the eye masks
    Target

    Promising review: "This product will take those puffy, saggy bags and turn them into the best skin possible. Now...I won't go so far as to say that it's a miracle worker but I will say it has made me look like I got a full eight hours vs. what I really did, which was roll out of bed after two hours of sleep." —Miss Rackley

    Price: $4.99

    16. A Neutrogena Hydro Boost sheet mask because it contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate dry skin and add a natural plump. A mask version of the beloved gel moisturizer, this is great to use during a spa night, but you can also use this during your morning routine to start your day off with a dewy glow!

    the mask in its packaging next to the original hydro boost gel moisturizer
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this mask on a whim, and I loved it so much that I bought a couple more to bring on my international travels. Post-flight, this mask is phenomenal for hydration." —DanniJo

    Price: $4.39

    17. A rosewater spray that you can easily spritz on throughout the day to amp up your skin's glow factor. This spray contains rosewater, an antioxidant that keeps breakout- and redness-prone skin in check.

    the spray in a pink bottle with a white nozzle
    Target

    Promising review: "Just purchased this a few days ago and have loved it so far! Using it to refresh curly hair, as a facial mist when seasonal allergies are making me itchy all over, and as a makeup setting spray. Lovely scent that is fresh, but not overwhelming!" —NV Target Lover

    Price: $11.19

    18. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean you don't do skincare — you just complete your routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day and peptides that help your cell regeneration during the night!

    Target

    Promising review: "WONDERFUL moisturizer. 10/10. My skin was glowing for the first time after using this brand for a month and a half. I keep trying other brands to see if they’re better, but I keep coming back to Tula because they leave me breakout-free and with enough product assortment to help with every skin issue!" —Miss D

    Price: $28+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A serum stick to keep your skin clear and glowing all year round. This formula contains green microalgae and lactic acid to minimize breakouts, while calendula flower replenishes the skin with hydrating and soothing properties. Basically, it's a serum that CAN do both.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love this serum stick — I put it on in the morning, while my face is still damp from washing it and before I put on my moisturizer, and it leaves me feeling so refreshed and dewy all day. It's definitely a must-have for these dry winter months. I have sensitive acne-prone skin, and this didn't break me out at all." —Milo

    Price: $12.99

    20. A jar of Aquaphor healing ointment because, hear me out — Aquaphor isn't just for fading scars or stowing in a diaper bag. It's the skincare community's secret to glowing skin! Many people use Aquaphor for "slugging," a skincare practice that uses an ointment after a nighttime routine to seal in all the hydrating serums and moisturizing creams. I've been slugging for the past year with Aquaphor and GEEZ! I've never woken up with softer skin in my life.

    a person holding a jar of aquaphor
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Aquaphor is great for dry skin during the fall and winter. A little goes a long way. It's not like lotion, it's more concentrated and does a better job than just lotion." —Lulu

    Price: $4.39+ (available in three sizes)

    21. A gentle gel cleanser that you'll want to get ahold of if you're looking to give your skin a good cleansing while also soothing it at the same time! Chamomile and calendula work together to calm skin that's easily irritated — bye-bye, winter redness.

    the cleanser in its pump bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that it’s gentle on my skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. It removes everyday yuck and makeup without drying and causing any blemishes. I’m in my early 60s and have been using Honest Cleanser for a little more than three years." —Guammy

    Price: $18.29

    22. A Tree Hut Tropic Glow whipped body butter because your body's skin also deserves some love this season. This body butter smells like a warm, vanilla-y tropical dream, and it seeps into the skin to provide lasting hydration.

    the body butter in its jar
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great firming lotion and very similar to some more expensive products with similar promises. Plus, the smell is great. I've noticed a difference in the texture of my skin after using it for three months." —KB5

    Price: $12.19

    23. A soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your skin glowy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help get rid of breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.

    the mask in its yellow packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this mask! It smells divine and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished. I was a bit concerned about it coming off because it’s super gooey, but amazingly, it comes off as a foam when you wash it off with warm water." —Suyyennn

    Price: $2.19

    24. A micellar water for the first step in your nighttime skincare routine — removing your makeup. This micellar water is great because it removes ALL makeup, including waterproof mascara! And the best part? Micellar water only removes impurities, meaning it's non-stripping and generally great for those with dry skin.

    a person applying the micellar water to a cotton pad
    Target

    Promising review: "Very effective in deep cleaning and removing makeup, including mascara." —jr

    Price: $4.99+ (available in three sizes)

    25. And a silicone skin scrubber, aka a nifty tool that sloughs off dead skin cells from the skin on your face, body, and even lips (buh-bye, cracked winter skin)! You can use this wherever you need some good 'ole exfoliation without causing damage to sensitive skin, thanks to its soft silicone texture.

    the scrubber in pink and purple
    Target

    Promising review: "These skin face scrubbers are everything I love them so much! They really help with my face since I have really oily skin! They leave your face feeling smooth and looking so clean you can actually feel how clean your face is after you use one! A match made in heaven :) and highly recommend!" —Very soft

    Price: $5.69

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.