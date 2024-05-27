If You Have A House Full Of Cats, Check Out These Helpful 25 Chewy Products

1. An automatic multi-pet feeder for the felines in your life who never seem to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cats do not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them; you can schedule when it releases food!
2. A cuddle cave that your cats will likely squabble over — you may as well get a few of these for each of your kitties. If your cats always chill in enclosed spaces, this super-plush bed gives them the coziness and support they need during cat naps.
3. An interactive roller cat toy, because playing isn't just for kittens! Playtime is vital for ALL the cats in your house to maintain their physical health and mental awareness throughout their life. I have this toy, and my two cats play with it for hours on end.
4. A set of silicone food covers, just in case your cats are on different diets and always have wet food left over in the can! These fit easily onto most can sizes and are a breeze to clean.
5. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around — especially when you're feeding several cats at once. This will keep your floors food-free and will also protect them from water damage if your kitties are the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
6. A self-warming mat to give your cats a comfortable place to lounge all day. This is great for both the small kitties and older cats in your home who need a bit of help keeping their bodies nice and warm.
7. A cat grass growing kit that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!
8. A hairball relief treat, because some cats, no matter how often you brush them, need a bit of help to suppress hairballs. Consider purchasing this for your long-haired cats who seem to produce hairballs at lightning speed.
9. A pair of cat grooming gloves, just in case your feline friends are DEATHLY afraid of the grooming comb. While your pets *think* you're just giving them loving pets, these gloves capture stray hair and fur with their gentle silicone teeth.
Promising review: "When I first got these out, the cats and dog were a little scared of the giant blue gloves, but once they were petted with them, they did not mind one bit! These are easy to clean, fun to use, and very effective at getting the extra fur off. I used them to wash my dog also. They dry fast and are easy to clean. My only complaint is that I wish they came in a little smaller size also. These are definitely worth buying!!" —Rubysmom
Price: $9.99 (originally $10.99)
10. A large litter box, because sharing a bathroom isn't fun for anyone — both humans and cats alike. This box is large enough so that your cats can have room to share. Plus, it comes with cat pads and litter pellets, which are great for reducing dust and traction throughout the house!
11. A catnip spray so that you can say "ta-ta!" to having to clean up little crumbs of catnip whenever your cats want to play. This is also a great spray for getting cats to use to new beds or cat trees!
12. A Catit flower water fountain since some cats enjoy running water as opposed to water that sits still in a bowl. This fountain filters water to ensure that your cats have a crisp and clean drink at all times.
13. A professional-strength odor and stain remover, because although your little fur babies can do NO wrong EVER, sometimes, ahem, accidents (which are in no way their fault because, again, they're perfect) happen. This stain and odor remover contains enzymes that eat away at foul odors on carpets, hard floors, furniture, and fabrics (I've even used it near my cats' litter box). The result? A stain-free space that smells heavenly.
Promising review: "I love the functionality and efficiency of this product. Its pet-friendly and non-toxic nature is very reassuring. Plus it's safe for carpets and easy to use! The odor elimination properties are simply superb. Quick-drying is another feature that I absolutely adore. It's not just a stain eliminator, but also a professional strength solution that works wonders even on old stains. The 32-oz spray is a generous amount that lasts. A fantastic solution for pet owners!" —Erica
Price: $16.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in two sizes)
14. An Advantage small cat flea treatment to provide sweet relief to your indoor/outdoor cats. This treatment attacks fleas at all stages of life, making the annihilation of those pesky little critters hassle free.
15. A fuzzy cat tree so your cats can have something other than your couch to scratch during their free time. This tree has a hammock, too, which is perfect for midday cat naps.
16. Or a multi-level cat tree if you really want to go all out (and have the space to do so)! This tree has a few beds, a hammock, and different scratch surfaces to entertain all your cats in peace.
17. A Feline Greenies Pill Pocket that's like a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Giving one cat medicine can be a chore — giving several cats their pills day in and day out? A seemingly impossible task. Simply hide your cat's pill inside the treat, press the treat to mold it around the pill, and watch them enjoy.
18. And a Fresh Step clumping litter with Febreze, because you love your cats — but with so many felines using the WC, it can be hard to keep up with a litter-cleaning schedule. This litter traps odor and has a fresh scent that'll make walking past the litter box bearable.
19. A 41-inch tall pet gate that closes automatically, making it perfect for your newest cat to get acclimated to your environment. When introducing a new cat into the mix, it's best to use a gate like this that keeps cats separate while still allowing them to see, smell, and interact with one another.
Promising review: "We have one jumper and one climber. This is tall enough to discourage the jumping and the vertical bars keep them from climbing. It was easy to install, it's solid and sturdy, easy to open with full hands, definitely well worth the price if you install it correctly. I'll be purchasing more when we move!" —grace
Price: $43.40+ (available in three colors)
20. A pair of cat nail covers because your furniture's worst enemy might just be your best friend's claws. This also helps minimize scratches from new kittens who still can't see the difference between your arm and a scratching post.
This set include 20 nail covers and glue.
Promising reviews: "I finally decided to try these caps and they are the best ever! I put them on myself and have only replaced one in two and a half weeks. Plus, the rainbow nails are styling!" —pearlsmommy
Price: $7.99+ (available in five sizes, 15 colors, and packs of 20 or 40)
21. A window hammock, just in case your cats are the type to lounge around on your window sill all day. Not only does this hammock provide your felines with an easy way to access their favorite view, but it also functions as a scratch pad.
Promising review: "All three cats love these shelves! I replaced inferior designs with these because the suction cups STICK! Cats feel secure, nap happily all hours of the day and night. In fact, my large 13-lb Smokey prefers to sleep on this at night instead of my bed. I have large windows all over my house, and these beds are in seven of them, sometimes hung at different heights so the cats can jump from one to the other and use them as a cat highway. They even serve as scratch pads when the mood strikes them. They fold up when I want to shut curtains or blinds. Great product!" —Sassy
Price: $36.54 (originally $53.99)
22. A raised cat food bowl, because raised bowls provide cats with a better eating posture, making digestion easier. And you know what better digestion means: less post-dinner messes to clean up!
23. A set of foldable pet stairs to assist any four-legged friends who might have mobility issues preventing them from jumping onto high surfaces like beds, couches, or counters. These stairs support up to 150 pounds, so you can rest assured that your elder kitties *will* be able to climb into bed with you for cuddle sessions every night.
Promising review: “Our older cat has a neurological issue that affects his rear legs and he struggles to walk sometimes. Jumping is out of the question. We had been using an older set of steps that were steeper and shorter, and he did ok with them, but when we replaced them with this one — taller and a longer stretch making it less steep — he almost bounded up them. The carpet gives him something to grip, as well. I five 5 stars for sure!” —Bevy
Price: $42.95+ (originally $59.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)
24. A cat scratcher bowl, because if you think you have enough cat scratching posts, you probably can stand to have one or two more in your space. This doubles as a bed for your kitties, so they can play and nap in one space!
25. And a Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you purchased it sooner.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.