If You Have A House Full Of Cats, Check Out These Helpful 25 Chewy Products

The only question is — where can I get a human-sized "cuddle cave..."

by Isabella Sarlija

1. An automatic multi-pet feeder for the felines in your life who never seem to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cats do not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them; you can schedule when it releases food!

Three cats eating from a bowl next to an automatic feeder on a wooden floor
Promising review: "I originally bought a single bowl version of this and was very happy with it. The only problem was the more dominant cats would eat all of the food every time and the others would get little, if any. I bought this two-bowl feeder to keep downstairs and moved the other one upstairs. I timed the meals to drop at the same time, so everyone gets fed. This has been a lifesaver for feeding our cats because three of them simply cannot free feed responsibly. Everyone is now back to a healthy weight and I also don't have to worry when I go on overnight trips. The battery backup works great!" —Meghan

Price: $92.99

2. A cuddle cave that your cats will likely squabble over — you may as well get a few of these for each of your kitties. If your cats always chill in enclosed spaces, this super-plush bed gives them the coziness and support they need during cat naps.

A cat peeking out from a cozy pet bed on a quilted blanket
Promising review: "Years ago, I got one of these. My cats loved it enough that one day, I discovered all three of them stuffed inside, much to everyone's chagrin. So I got a second one, hoping they'd trade out. The two youngest have gotten bigger since they could (even somewhat unreasonably) fit inside a single pod together, and then I got a fourth cat. Lately, I'm noticing that the third and fourth cats on the scene are often looking forlornly at the occupied pods, so I've finally given in and purchased enough that every cat can have their own at all times, plus an extra for when one finally fails because despite several machine washings, neither one is showing any wear yet!" —Renee

Price: $29.50+ (originally $44.99; available in three colors)

3. An interactive roller cat toy, because playing isn't just for kittens! Playtime is vital for ALL the cats in your house to maintain their physical health and mental awareness throughout their life. I have this toy, and my two cats play with it for hours on end.

A cat playing with a triple-tiered blue cat toy
Promising review: "I couldn’t even get this put together before Button started playing with it. I put it out as a distraction so she would quit climbing the walls (literally), and so far, it’s working. She loves her cat dancer, so I hope she’ll start playing with the little butterfly on top, too. It comes with a replacement butterfly too, which is a thoughtful inclusion." —ButtonMama

Price: $12.38 (available in two colors)

4. A set of silicone food covers, just in case your cats are on different diets and always have wet food left over in the can! These fit easily onto most can sizes and are a breeze to clean.

Two cat food containers, one large and labeled Pure Balance beef &amp;amp; brown rice, the other smaller and labeled Friskies Pâté
Promising review: "These are great tops for your pets' cans. Unlike the harder plastic lids, this plastic material is more bendable. This means that they will not crack and have to be replaced. It is convenient to have a top that can fit any food can. The pretty blue lid is a pop of color that can be easily spotted in the crowded fridge. A good product for any pet owner." —Josiesmom

Price: $3.91

5. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around — especially when you're feeding several cats at once. This will keep your floors food-free and will also protect them from water damage if your kitties are the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

a grey silicone mat in the shape of a rectangle under a food bowl
Promising review: "Both of my cats like to pick up their wet food nuggets and drop them several inches away from the bowl before picking them back up and eating them. I tried wider bowls to relieve whisker tension, but they still dragged the moist morsels away like it was freshly-snagged prey. This mat is large enough that they can’t drag it too far away and get my floors messy. Perfect solution. I don’t put it in the dishwasher, but clean up is still super easy with a soapy paper towel, then quick rinse." —Dani

Price: $12.34+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

6. A self-warming mat to give your cats a comfortable place to lounge all day. This is great for both the small kitties and older cats in your home who need a bit of help keeping their bodies nice and warm.

Two cats resting indoors, one on a brown mat and another on a grey mat
Promising review: "I wish I would have found this product sooner. I take care of 5 feral cats who have access to my garage overnight. They eat, sleep, and play. I have a couple of pedestal cat beds and several areas with blankets/beds. I live in central Florida, so we don’t have severe cold weather here, but we do have some cold nights where I would like the outside cats to feel some warmth. I researched beds that need to be plugged in, but I don’t think that’s safe, unsupervised, and where I can’t hide the cord. I came across this bed, and I think it’s brilliant. I bought a few different sizes, and they love them. I’m happy, and they are keeping warm. I have since bought one for my inside cat and gifted one as well. My cat and the gifted cat use it often as well. The price is fair, and I will purchase again in the future." —Laura

Price: $11.49+ (originally $16.99; available in two colors)

7. A cat grass growing kit that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!

A cat sniffing a bowl of growing cat grass on a wooden surface
Promising review: "This kit is awesome. The seeds germinated quickly and there was grass for the kitties in no time. We could actually hear them nom nomming on the grass. We have to keep it shuttered away because “everything in moderation” and both cats sit at the door that separates them from this delectable treat." —Marcia

Price: $5.63

8. A hairball relief treat, because some cats, no matter how often you brush them, need a bit of help to suppress hairballs. Consider purchasing this for your long-haired cats who seem to produce hairballs at lightning speed.

Feline Greenies Smartbites tuna flavor treats for cats, mega size, 130g (4.6 oz), with natural ingredients for healthy indoor cats
Promising review: "My cat is a bit picky with food or treats in general, so I was very excited about his reaction to these. He loves them! Now he gets excited every time he hears a crinkling bag since he thinks he’s getting one of these treats. And I like that they are small too." —Treats

Price: $2.28+ (available in three sizes and two flavors)

9. A pair of cat grooming gloves, just in case your feline friends are DEATHLY afraid of the grooming comb. While your pets *think* you're just giving them loving pets, these gloves capture stray hair and fur with their gentle silicone teeth. 

the gloves covered in fur
a dog being groomed with the glove
Promising review: "When I first got these out, the cats and dog were a little scared of the giant blue gloves, but once they were petted with them, they did not mind one bit! These are easy to clean, fun to use, and very effective at getting the extra fur off. I used them to wash my dog also. They dry fast and are easy to clean. My only complaint is that I wish they came in a little smaller size also. These are definitely worth buying!!" —Rubysmom

Price: $9.99 (originally $10.99)

10. A large litter box, because sharing a bathroom isn't fun for anyone — both humans and cats alike. This box is large enough so that your cats can have room to share. Plus, it comes with cat pads and litter pellets, which are great for reducing dust and traction throughout the house!

A cat litter box filled with litter placed on a floor at the corner of a room
Promising review: "I have two cats, one is 8, the other is 6; after using traditional litter for that many years, I can tell you this is seriously a game changer! I wish I had done it a long time ago! It did take a long time to transition them so don't get frustrated and give up. Mine took about 3-4 weeks to transition to using the new box. Only suggestion I have is to definitely get this bigger box!" —Patricia

Price: $76.48

11. A catnip spray so that you can say "ta-ta!" to having to clean up little crumbs of catnip whenever your cats want to play. This is also a great spray for getting cats to use to new beds or cat trees!

Cat clinging to a green, tree-shaped scratching post
Promising review: "My cats had lost interest in playing with their toys and using their scratching posts. Once I misted these items with SmartyKat Catnip Mist, it was just like they were kittens again, playing, running, jumping, and using the scratching posts again for hours! Thank you for a great product!" —Francine

Price: $1.88+ (available in three sizes)

12. A Catit flower water fountain since some cats enjoy running water as opposed to water that sits still in a bowl. This fountain filters water to ensure that your cats have a crisp and clean drink at all times.

Promising review: "Our cat is a freshwater kitty and loves this fountain! It took her about a day to get used to it. It has three different flow settings and one of them is like a standard bowl of water. She prefers the full flower setup setting, as she was used to drinking from the faucet, and this trickles water over the flower to mimic that. It's easy to assemble and clean. We use purified water, so we don't have to worry about calcium build-up ruining the pump. Overall, very satisfied with this product!" —Happy Customer

Price: $17.79+ (originally $32.99+; available in two styles)

13. A professional-strength odor and stain remover, because although your little fur babies can do NO wrong EVER, sometimes, ahem, accidents (which are in no way their fault because, again, they're perfect) happen. This stain and odor remover contains enzymes that eat away at foul odors on carpets, hard floors, furniture, and fabrics (I've even used it near my cats' litter box). The result? A stain-free space that smells heavenly. 

reveiewer;s cat sitting on a tiled floor looking to the side with a toy in the background
Promising review: "I love the functionality and efficiency of this product. Its pet-friendly and non-toxic nature is very reassuring. Plus it's safe for carpets and easy to use! The odor elimination properties are simply superb. Quick-drying is another feature that I absolutely adore. It's not just a stain eliminator, but also a professional strength solution that works wonders even on old stains. The 32-oz spray is a generous amount that lasts. A fantastic solution for pet owners!" —Erica

Price: $16.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in two sizes)

14. An Advantage small cat flea treatment to provide sweet relief to your indoor/outdoor cats. This treatment attacks fleas at all stages of life, making the annihilation of those pesky little critters hassle free.

Promising review: "I was hesitant as I’ve always used another brand. But I have five cats and needed a cheaper option. Absolutely no more itching for my babies within three days! It has been one month, and it still going strong! Zero negative skin reactions or health issues. Every cat is different of course. But all of mine are totally different breeds and all are just great. It was well worth my purchase." —Siamic

Price: $16.98+ (available in packs of one, two, four, six, and 12 doses, and in three cat sizes)

15. A fuzzy cat tree so your cats can have something other than your couch to scratch during their free time. This tree has a hammock, too, which is perfect for midday cat naps.

a white and orange cat sitting in an ivory cat tree with two scratching posts and two furry pom poms
Promising review: "This was an excellent purchase! It is so much sturdier than I thought it would be. Our kitten can be as naughty as she wants on it. She bites it, climbs it, scratches it, attacks the little balls. She is so happy with it and I’m happy she’s found something good to scratch. It’s a great deterrent to our couches. It allows her to work out all her kitten energy and tendencies while saving our couches and hands." —Niecie

Price: $33.99+ (available in four colors)

16. Or a multi-level cat tree if you really want to go all out (and have the space to do so)! This tree has a few beds, a hammock, and different scratch surfaces to entertain all your cats in peace.

four cats play on a multi-level cat tree with various platforms and holes
Promising review: "The product was just as the website described. It was easy to put together with the directions provided. It is sturdy, seems durable and my 2 newly adopted kittens love it! I would purchase this again!" —Julie

Price: $79.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in two sizes and five colors)

17. A Feline Greenies Pill Pocket that's like a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Giving one cat medicine can be a chore — giving several cats their pills day in and day out? A seemingly impossible task. Simply hide your cat's pill inside the treat, press the treat to mold it around the pill, and watch them enjoy.

Promising review: "Our cat is on a daily medication and it is very challenging to pop it in his mouth and get him to swallow without getting bit or scratched in the process. He takes his pills easily using the pill pocket. He just thinks it's a treat and there's no problem getting it down. Less trauma for cat and owner alike!" —Loosescrew21

Price: $6.48+ (available in two sizes and three flavors)

18. And a Fresh Step clumping litter with Febreze, because you love your cats — but with so many felines using the WC, it can be hard to keep up with a litter-cleaning schedule. This litter traps odor and has a fresh scent that'll make walking past the litter box bearable.

Fresh Step Extreme Clumping Cat Litter, Mountain Spring Scent, 25 lbs, with Febreze freshness, features an illustrated orange cat wearing a red scarf
Promising review: "I've used different brands and types of litter. Fresh Step is one of the better litters, but I must tell you the 'Extreme Odor Control' rates 5 stars. The pleasant smell continues as I clean the litter box every day. If your kitty's urine has a strong ammonia smell...this will take care of it. It clumps really well, also. I add clean litter to the old about once a week, and it continues to control the odors 'Very Well!'" —BeBe

Price: $17.49+ (originally $19.79+; available in four sizes and three scents)

19. A 41-inch tall pet gate that closes automatically, making it perfect for your newest cat to get acclimated to your environment. When introducing a new cat into the mix, it's best to use a gate like this that keeps cats separate while still allowing them to see, smell, and interact with one another. 

A black cat behind a gate with pet furniture in the background
A British Shorthair cat in the foreground with another cat partially visible behind a gate
Promising review: "We have one jumper and one climber. This is tall enough to discourage the jumping and the vertical bars keep them from climbing. It was easy to install, it's solid and sturdy, easy to open with full hands, definitely well worth the price if you install it correctly. I'll be purchasing more when we move!" —grace

Price: $43.40+ (available in three colors)

20. A pair of cat nail covers because your furniture's worst enemy might just be your best friend's claws. This also helps minimize scratches from new kittens who still can't see the difference between your arm and a scratching post. 

a cat wearing the nail caps
This set include 20 nail covers and glue. 

Promising reviews: "I finally decided to try these caps and they are the best ever! I put them on myself and have only replaced one in two and a half weeks. Plus, the rainbow nails are styling!" —pearlsmommy

Price: $7.99+ (available in five sizes, 15 colors, and packs of 20 or 40)

21. A window hammock, just in case your cats are the type to lounge around on your window sill all day. Not only does this hammock provide your felines with an easy way to access their favorite view, but it also functions as a scratch pad. 

a cat sitting on a window hammock
Promising review: "All three cats love these shelves! I replaced inferior designs with these because the suction cups STICK! Cats feel secure, nap happily all hours of the day and night. In fact, my large 13-lb Smokey prefers to sleep on this at night instead of my bed. I have large windows all over my house, and these beds are in seven of them, sometimes hung at different heights so the cats can jump from one to the other and use them as a cat highway. They even serve as scratch pads when the mood strikes them. They fold up when I want to shut curtains or blinds. Great product!" —Sassy

Price: $36.54 (originally $53.99)

22. A raised cat food bowl, because raised bowls provide cats with a better eating posture, making digestion easier. And you know what better digestion means: less post-dinner messes to clean up!

A cat is eating from a decorative bowl with floral and paw print designs
Promising review: "The regular size is perfect for my size cat. The pattern is colorful and pretty. My cat eats so much better out of this dish and they don't throw up after eating anymore. There is something to raised dishes for eating! My order arrived a couple of days after ordering. So fast and unexpected!!" —Ginger

Price: $18.99+ (available in two sizes)

23. A set of foldable pet stairs to assist any four-legged friends who might have mobility issues preventing them from jumping onto high surfaces like beds, couches, or counters. These stairs support up to 150 pounds, so you can rest assured that your elder kitties *will* be able to climb into bed with you for cuddle sessions every night. 

a cat using the stairs
Promising review: “Our older cat has a neurological issue that affects his rear legs and he struggles to walk sometimes. Jumping is out of the question. We had been using an older set of steps that were steeper and shorter, and he did ok with them, but when we replaced them with this one — taller and a longer stretch making it less steep — he almost bounded up them. The carpet gives him something to grip, as well. I five 5 stars for sure!” —Bevy

Price: $42.95+ (originally $59.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

24. A cat scratcher bowl, because if you think you have enough cat scratching posts, you probably can stand to have one or two more in your space. This doubles as a bed for your kitties, so they can play and nap in one space!

A fluffy cat sitting inside a round scratcher on a wooden floor
Promising review: "My momma cat and her three kittens love to snuggle on this. I bought two sizes. The larger seems their new favorite place — even though there are beds, caves, and condos all over the house. The medium size gets played on and scratched. Very pleased with these purchases bc the cats like them!" —Nancy

Price: $37.99+ (originally $43.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

25. And a Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you purchased it sooner.

a person holding fur from the self-cleaning cat brush
Promising review: "This is a great gadget that helps to get all that excess hair off your cats. And my bigger cat LOVES it too! I can brush a few times, push the button, and there is all that hair in my hand~just like that!" —Cheri

Price: $12.70+ (originally $19.99; available in two sizes)

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.