    28 Gifts From Target That'll Make Basically Everyone Happy

    An instant mood boost, if I do say so myself.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 35mm camera that includes flash and a handy wrist strap to help your giftee take a steady pic in any lighting. This could be a cute stocking stuffer for your seasoned photographer friend or can work as a first camera for a kid who's new to the game.

    the 35mm camera in an ivory color
    Target

    Price: $34.99

    2. A mini gel nail polish kit if your best friend is all about DIY beauty these days. They can have fun (and some inner peace) with the meditative self-care that is doing one's own nails, and then reap the benefits with a manicure that'll last them for as long as a salon-quality gel manicure would!

    @leminimacaron / Via instagram.com, @leminimacaron / Via instagram.com

    The kit includes a mini macaron LED nail lamp, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, ten gel polish remover wraps, and gel polish.

    Promising review: "Love this kit! I’m able to give myself a manicure in fifteen minutes! If you follow the directions with prep and purchase the top coat, it'll work perfectly! I’ve had my nails last two weeks without chipping or peeling. And the products smell good. :)" —ldelcid2

    Price: $46.49 (available in three colors)

    3. And an Olive & June mani tool to make sure their mani turns out perfectly! This suctions onto any nail polish cap to create more grip. (Which leads to more control!)

    Target

    Promising review: "The ONLY reason I like painting my nails now. I was never able to paint my nails well until this thing, and now I paint them weekly." —Anna

    Price: $15.99

    4. An LED light therapy device, because skincare devices are fun to use, but are even more fun when they make a noticeable difference! This device is a fraction of the cost of other comparable devices and actually works. Use the blue setting to fight active acne and the red setting to diminish the appearance of scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

    the white LED light therapy device with with blue and red settings
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow, this is a real winner. I've had a series of issues with 'mascne.' It's more severe than my teenage days. I couldn't get the acne to go away for weeks and I tried several over-the-counter treatments, including things that worked in the past. I've been using this for about a week and I've seen immediate improvement in my skin. My acne isn't completely gone, but has certainly shrunk and I think after another week of using this, it should be gone. I would highly recommend." —Ashley B

    Price: $44

    5. A bottle of Being Frenshe scent mist that I swear by for fresh-smelling...everything. This works well for anyone who likes one-and-done products, as this can act as a body, hair, or even linen mist. Plus, all of Being Frenshe's products contain a mood-boosting scent technology, meaning it'll help your pals relax while they waft in their new fave scent.

    Target

    Promising review: "I saw this brand pop up overnight at my Target and they had a whole display set up so obviously I immediately fell for the clean beauty/minimal aesthetic trap. I bought this on a whim and the scent is AMAZING. I've been using it as a cue for relaxation and mindfulness, so anytime I sit down to do my embroidery I spray a little on the couch and myself to get in a good headspace. This is the only product of this brand I've tried, but I'm very curious about the rest so I'll be going back for more!" —saratx

    Price: $14.99

    6. A stackable bamboo jewelry organizer, because your sibling, while they're so good at organizing their cosmetics, still keeps their jewelry in the same box they've had since their teen years. This is a great way to avoid tangled necklaces and lost studs, and it'll give their space a chic showroom feel!

    The trays, with light gray felt lining, in different configurations for storing different kinds of accessories
    Target

    This set comes with three trays and a lid.

    Promising review: "Wow! I’ve been looking for jewelry storage and these not only look nice but they work so well and your jewelry looks great in them! You can stack them or just display them next to each other." —M

    Price: $50

    7. And while you're at it, you may as well throw in a travel accessories organizer, too! This will help them see their pieces neatly, WITHOUT having to dump their entire jewelry pouch onto a counter just to find one ring.

    A white faux leather jewelry case with jewelry
    Target

    Promising review: "This travel jewelry case is the perfect addition for going on vacation! It holds all your jewelry without issues and has a spot for everything. It is assuring knowing that necklaces will not tangle with this jewelry case. 10/10 recommend!" —K Rice

    Price: $15

    8. A Nespresso Vertuo machine, because hand-packing beans and pulling a perfect crema-fill cup of espresso sounds relaxing — but the time-consuming process isn't really ideal for someone who usually has jammed-packed schedules. This machine is great for the busy person you know, as it can make a cup of coffee or a shot of espresso in just the click of a button.

    The machine in a light blue color
    Nespresso

    It can make 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

    Promising review: "Love everything about this! I’ve been wanting one for a while but was unsure about the price and which one to get. Saw this one went on sale and decided to take a chance. It is amazing and 100% worth the hype! Every cup of coffee comes out amazing and it is super easy to use. BUY IT!!" —mackenzie

    Price: $99.99 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)

    9. Or a pour-over coffee maker if your giftee is constantly hitting the trail on camping trips. This will brew a great pot of coffee without any wires or buttons necessary.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love the fact that the filter is so fine that I get little to no slug in my coffee, it’s easy to clean and easy to use. I’m definitely glad I took a chance on buying this. It’s economically and environmentally friendly while still producing quality coffee!" —Mystic

    Price: $44.99 (originally $49.99)

    10. A Stanley stainless-steel tumbler for the person you realllllly want to make a good impression on. Sure, practically everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this tumbler — but its specs take it over the edge into ❄️cool❄️ (ha, ha) territory. It can keep hot drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold drinks cool for up to 11 hours!

    The tumbler in five bright colors, including pink, green, blue, and confetti
    Target

    Promising review: "It keeps my water cold all day, even several cups of water. Fantastic. Love it." —Jdawg

    Price: $45 (available in five colors)

    11. A weighted sleep mask set that'll let them rest their tired eyes. This helps to depuff the skin with a cooling gel insert while lulling them to sleep with a gentle lavender scent.

    Target

    Promising review: "The fabric feels amazing against my skin. The lavender scent is there but faintly, so it’s not overpowering or distracting as I try to fall asleep. Had the best sleep in ages this week after trying it out; hoping this pattern continues, and so glad I picked this up!" —mk221

    Price: $19.59 (originally $24.49)

    12. An enameled cast-iron Dutch oven aka the perfect gift for anyone who can't stop talking about the wonders of homesteading. Dutch ovens last a realllyyyy long time, and people have used them for generations to make stews, homemade yogurt, or even homemade sourdough bread!

    The cream-colored pot on a stove
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful Dutch oven! Love the enameled inside! Amazing for making bread, soups. Great quality for the price!" —Talifarrow

    Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes)

    13. A karaoke microphone so that your pal can save all that money they spend renting out karaoke rooms at the bar! This, plus a color-changing light bulb is everything they need for a fun-filled night in their living room.

    A model holding the mic, which has rainbow lights on the side
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the best gift. I have bought five of these now because as soon as someone uses mine, they beg for their own. Now we can do campfire duets and bands. Best karaoke fun, plus the many voice options will have your friends laughing." —Amundalynn

    Price: $29.99 (available in three colors)

    14. A bamboo bath caddy, because there is nothing like a warm bath and a glass of wine at the end of the day. Help your loved ones unwind without having to worry about whether or not their drink will fall off the tub's ledge at any given moment.

    The caddy holding a glass of wine, an iPad, and a candle
    Target

    Promising review: "Looked up and down for a bathtub caddy that would hold my book and beverage, that wasn’t too small or flimsy. My poor husband thought it was a stool in our bathtub and sat on it. It passed the sturdy test! 😂 I use this once a week for my Friday night bubble baths and love it." —SimplyAly

    Price: $35

    15. A cooling eye treatment that not only includes an eye cream to plump the under-eye area and diminish the appearance of fine lines — it ALSO includes a super cool ice globe! Yes, this is the same type of ice globe an aesthetician would use during a facial. Ice globes are great for diminishing dark circles and decreasing puffiness, so this set is basically like a facial for your skincare-loving giftee's eyes (eye-cial? Don't mind me, I'm still workshopping that one).

    instagram.com, instagram.com

    Promising review: "My son just turned one, so sleep has been rocky the last year. I bought this kit to help with my tired, puffy eyes I see looking back at me every morning. The gel with the ice globe has honestly been the best addition to my skincare routine. I use it all over my eye area and it helps so much! I’ve been using both products for a little over a week and I can’t imagine not using them now, even on days that my eyes don’t have any puff. It’s just a refreshing way to wake my face up. I ordered a second kit for my friend, who’s also a struggling new mama!" —Arica B

    Price: $20.49

    16. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! If you want to gift your mom something they'll actually use (not just store as fancy bathroom decor), then this is it.

    the coco colada body scrub surrounded by coconuts
    Target

    Promising review: "Leaves my skin silky soft and smooth! The scent is light and warm without being overpowering. Looking forward to trying their other scents." —Dee

    Price: $7.99 (originally $8.69)

    17. A reusable Stasher bag that, yes, everyone loves on TikTok — but I love them, too! I've been using dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe Stasher bags for years to store fruits, pack sandwiches, and even collect food scraps for my next stock! If your work spouse is always looking for a way to optimize their food storage, this is the perf option.

    the stasher bag in orange, pink, blue, and green, all holding fruits
    Target

    Watch a person talk about why they love using Stasher bags in place of plastic bags on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Obsessed with Stashers! Great quality and very versatile. Wish I got them sooner!" —Kathy

    Price: $16.39

    18. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean they don't do skincare — your boo just completes their routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day, and peptides to help cell regeneration during the night!

    Target

    Promising review: "WONDERFUL moisturizer. 10/10. My skin was glowing for the first time after using this brand for a month and a half. I keep trying other brands to see if they’re better, but I keep coming back to Tula because they leave me breakout free and with enough product assortment to help with every skin issue!" —Miss D

    Price: $28+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A weekender duffel bag — it's basically like any other duffle bag times a million. It's ideal for anyone bit by the wanderlust bug since it has a compartment for clothes, a sleeve for a laptop, and even a band that hooks around a carry-on handle to avoid mid-airport sprint slipping!

    the duffel bag in pale pink
    Target

    Promising review: "This bag is great! I bought this bag in August 2021 for weekend trips home from college. It fits more than enough stuff. I was able to use packing cubes which helped me organize and allowed me to fit more in the bag. I would definitely recommend this bag for weekend trips!" —Madds

    Price: $79.99 (also available in black) 

    20. A NutriBullet blender, because there's not better way to kickstart a new meal plan than with a machine that makes yummy veggie-filled smoothies. This is especially great for the parent you know who's always hiding vegetables in their kid's muffin or pancake batter.

    The nutribullet, featuring a short blending cup and a tall blending cup, both of which convert into travel mugs
    Target

    Promising review: "Use this daily for protein shakes (with ice and banana). Super happy with it! Mind you, zero issues after daily use for a year. Traditional blenders have always been too cumbersome to use/clean for me. My recommendation: do not try to save a few bucks with a lesser brand. The NutriBullet truly delivers in how it blends — no chunks of ice or chunks of insert whatever. Texture of the shake is on point as well. Have also found it useful for mixing up little homemade dessert recipes." —Malew91

    Price: $69.99

    21. A mobile charger since we all have that one friend whose phone is always in the single-digit category. This'll help them avoid losing their connection while they commute or travel!

    A rose gold phone charger with a black cord in it
    Target

    Promising review: "An amazing battery pack. My whole family each has one and we love them. They're easy to charge and easy to use anywhere and anytime." —Great cd

    Price: $9.99 (available in seven colors)

    22. A breakfast sandwich maker that'll turn the phrase "we have food at home," into something everyone will actually look forward to hearing. This makes all the parts of a great breakfast sandwich in one easy-to-clean appliance, which is helpful for your pal who usually skips out on making breakfast at home because "they just don't have the time."

    Target

    Promising review: "This little breakfast machine is such a hit. No more stopping before work for breakfast. This cooks all of the sandwich quickly and at once. Amazing hit with the whole family." —Sami

    Price: $29.99

    23. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil, because the secret to having healthy nails is healthy cuticles! This blend of jojoba oil and vitamin E softens the cuticles, and nourishes the nail bed in between salon visits.

    the bottle of nail oil next to its packaging
    Target

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’m on day 10 of using this Solar Oil, and the transformation of my nails has been visible from my first application! I bought it primarily to try to strengthen weak and thin nails, and it absolutely works. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long with bare nails (not a requirement, BTW, as you can apply over your manicure as well), but I’m just super impressed with the growth it's promoted! I’ll def be keeping a supply of this on hand." —Target Customer

    Price: $16.99

    24. A cute tumbler with a straw, since cute drinkware will almost always ignite the need to drink more water. What's more, this BPA-free tumbler is double-insulated, meaning your giftee won't have to deal with condensation!

    Woman using the tumbler
    Target

    Promising review: "Great quality for almost half the price of Starbucks! I get compliments on it all the time. I would like to see it in more colors!" —shop girl 

    Price: $14.99 (available in three colors)

    25. A Revlon volumizing hair dryer brush, because your bestie deserves to experience a salon-quality blowout every day — this'll cut down their at-home blow-drying time DRASTICALLY while helping them achieve the full and shiny look they crave.

    the hair dryer brush
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I love this dryer! I have naturally wavy hair and this does the trick when blow drying since it smooths and defrizzes my hair!" —Morgan

    Price: $40.49 (available in two colors)

    26. An astrological candle that has a different scent for each sign! This is perfect if you want to get a personal gift for someone without shelling out the $$$ on something that's monogrammed.

    Target

    Promising review: "This has become a go-to for me when I need to grab a small gift for a birthday. Each sign has its own signature scent. I’m in my second candle for my sign and it smells delish!" —Satori

    Price: $9 (available in all 12 zodiac signs)

    27. A guided journal that takes just a few minutes in the morning and night to fill in. Each day, your giftee will fill in the prompts which include gratitude lists, intention setting, and recalling the great things that happened that day. If your friend is going through a transitory time and needs some extra love, this (plus a huge box of chocolates) will be the perfect gift to help them along.

    Target

    Promising review: "Well made, nice aesthetic and useful journal. There’s plenty of room to write and it’s a nice size." —KT

    Price: $9.89 (originally $10.99)

    28. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket, because if your friend is on #CleanTok and doesn't have this mop yet, then BOY OH BOY will they be happy with this gift! This cleans up grime from floors in a jiffy and gets to stains that traditional mops usually leave behind.

    an O-Cedar mop and bucket being used in a kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely recommend this mop. Easy to use and wrings out the water very easily so you won’t have soaking wet floors." —Makayla

    Price: $38.49

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.