    18 Cute Dresses From Target You’ll Want To Wear On Warmer Days

    Look cute without breaking a sweat.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A strappy polka-dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that you can wear to every fancy event on your docket this season. And the best part? Its unique pattern = minimal accessories necessary!

    person in a polka dot dress with asymmetrical hemline and strappy heels
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this dress. The fit is great and I love the print. Very soft and flows nicely too." —Jenn

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS-4X and five colors)

    2. A flutter-sleeve lace slip dress that strikes the perfect balance between coquettecore and garden party-ready.

    Person wearing a sleeveless white lace dress with a ruffled hem
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute fit. Out of the three dresses I bought, this is the one I kept." —Amber

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    3. A tiered skater dress that's practically made for a warm, breezy sunday picnic, either alone in your backyard with a good book or at a park with friends.

    person in a white ruffled dress with sunglasses and hoop earrings
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a cute dress. I wore it with a jean jacket and got so many compliments. I wish I could have gotten it in more colors, but white did it for me!" —Sunburntbabe

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    4. A plisse shift dress, because everyone deserves to SERVE this summer! Whether you're wearing this to a bridal shower, or are storing this for your next night out on the town, you'll surely look like a million bucks in this versatile number.

    Target

    Promising review: "Simple yet beautiful black dress. Can be dressed up and down." —Keela k

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    5. A mini bubble dress to bring baby doll vibes to your summer 'fits, while still being city-chic enough to wear on a downtown afternoon with friends.

    A model wearing a strapless orange bubble mini dress and white strappy heels
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for a bubble skirt/dress forever and was surprised to find one at Target! It’s so cute I can’t wait to wear it as the weather gets warmer." —Bella

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    6. A denim dress, because TikTok is all about Western fashion these days, and there's nothing more cowboy chic than classic blue jeans.

    Model in a sleeveless, button-front denim dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit and so cute! Love the pockets too. Perfect denim dress." —TLD

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in white)

    7. A fit and flare halter dress that'll feel so cozy on that you'll almost forget you're wearing one of the cutest dresses in your closet. Almost.

    person in a sleek sleeveless dress posing with one hand on hip
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this dress! It has a lining underneath, so there is no need for shapewear. The fabric is almost like a light sweater, but very stretchy and comfortable. It has a slight shimmer, making it good for a dressier occasion. But you could easily dress it down with a denim jacket and sneakers as well." —Kate

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    8. A sleeveless eyelet number to bring a cute and subtle design to your next Saturday date. This dress will go well with cozy sandals as you get ready for a romantic stroll through the city with your boo.

    person posing in a white mid-length sundress with strapped sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "Very stylish and comfortable. It feels like it should cost a lot more than it did. —Abq

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes XS–4X)

    9. A flowy, boho faux wrap dress that you'll gravitate towards whenever you need a dress that you can wear to a poolside BBQ or backyard party. Pair this with your favorite mules and you'll be golden.

    Woman in floral dress with sheer sleeves, holding hat, and a shoulder bag
    Target

    Promising review: "Dreamy, romantic, feminine. I got a lot of compliments. Love the material, style, and colorways of both blue and green options. I'd recommend this to everyone, all sizes!" —mayla

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    10. A textured tiered dress with an A-line cut that's perfect to wear to your WFH station for when you need to look ~profesh~ but want to feel as comfy as when you're wearing your favorite oversized shirt.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love this dress! Quality material, well-made, comfortable. Dress it up or down with jewelry, a scarf, flip-flops, or pretty sandals. Great summer dress!" —Scitgal

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

    11. A versatile puff-sleeve dress, because wedding season is approaching, and you'll need to have a dress that can work for either daytime or nighttime festivities.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love the lightness and pattern of dress. A very pretty dress." —Lala31

    Price: $35 (available XS–4X and four colors/patterns)

    12. A shirtdress for when you want to dress up during your workday, but still need something breathable and cozy to transition to post-work happy hour.

    person in a casual blue-striped dress and white sandals standing and smiling
    Target

    Promising review: "This dress is so cute and comfy. My favorite feature are the pockets. I can wear to just run errands, brunch date, or when I’m having just a casual evening date night at the movies. Perfect for spring season." —Spunky

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and in black)

    13. A midi ballet dress, because everyone needs that one dress that they'll throw on to run all their errands — may as well make it a cute one, like this pretty, breezy number.

    Target

    Promising review: "This is definitely my favorite Target dress ever. It's so stretchy, soft, and flowy! Goes great with a cardigan, sandals, boots, all the things." —jojo17

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    14. A ruffle dress that brings a whole new meaning to florals. This dress will make you look like the dancing emoji (for reference: 💃) from afar — but! Upon closer inspection, it has a monochromatic floral detail stitched throughout, adding to this piece's luxurious vibes.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love this dress, was perfect for a wedding I attended in warm, sticky, Florida weather." —Alcor92

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    15. A striped crochet dress if you're planning on rocking one vibe and one vibe only: coastal-chic! This is perfect with a leather tote and slip-on sandals, or as a cute cover-up at the beach or pool.

    model in a sleeveless striped dress with a handbag, standing
    Target

    Promising review: "It looks beautiful and expensive! I recommend!" —Fashionista

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    16. A sleeveless midi dress that you can pair with a casual clog, or spruce up with a strappy heel. Whether you wear this dress casually or formally, you'll look absolutely fab either way.

    person standing in a sleeveless pink midi dress with a square neckline and sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the cut, pockets, and adjustable straps. Fabric is lightweight but crisp and will be great for warm days. I grabbed two in store and will order another color online." —Happy shopper

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    17. A simple V-neck tiered dress so that you can look cute while working from home and enjoy the feeling of not having to wear pants.

    Model in a V-neck, short-sleeve floral-print dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Casual cute dress! It’s so flowy and gives a relaxed vibe. It’s cute for work, brunch, and life." —E

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    18. And a flowy V-neck dress that will be essential for wearing over your brand-new bathing suits this summer. If you have a long list of beaches you're visiting this summer, all you'll need is SPF, a floppy hat, and this cute cover-up-style dress in tow.

    person in a wide-brimmed hat and v-neck short dress with lace details, accessorized with sunglasses, bracelets, and a necklace
    Target

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.