25 Cute Dresses From Target You’ll Want To Wear On Warmer Days

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A strappy polka-dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that you can wear to every fancy event on your docket this season. And the best part? Its unique pattern = minimal accessories necessary!
2. A flutter-sleeve lace slip dress that strikes the perfect balance between coquettecore and garden party-ready.
3. A bodycon maxi tank dress, just in case you're looking for a piece that is simple enough to go with pretty much every single belt, hat, or piece of jewelry in your closet right now.
4. A breathable mini wrap dress with balloon sleeves, because hot spring days are bound to turn into chilly spring nights. This dress will allow a cool breeze to flow during the day, while the sleeves will keep your arms warm in the evening!
5. A tiered skater dress that's practically made for a warm, breezy sunday picnic, either alone in your backyard with a good book or at a park with friends.
6. A slip dress with a casual linen fabric so that you can one-up everyone at the farmers market. OK, maybe the farmers market isn't a fashion show — but with this, you'll make it look like it is!
7. A plisse shift dress, because everyone deserves to SERVE this summer! Whether you're wearing this to a bridal shower, or are storing this for your next night out on the town, you'll surely look like a million bucks in this versatile number.
8. A mini bubble dress to bring baby doll vibes to your summer 'fits, while still being city-chic enough to wear on a downtown afternoon with friends.
9. A denim dress, because TikTok is all about Western fashion these days, and there's nothing more cowboy chic than classic blue jeans.
10. A fit and flare halter dress that'll feel so cozy on that you'll almost forget you're wearing one of the cutest dresses in your closet. Almost.
11. A sleeveless eyelet number to bring a cute and subtle design to your next Saturday date. This dress will go well with cozy sandals as you get ready for a romantic stroll through the city with your boo.
12. A flowy, boho faux wrap dress that you'll gravitate towards whenever you need a dress that you can wear to a poolside BBQ or backyard party. Pair this with your favorite mules and you'll be golden.
13. A textured tiered dress with an A-line cut that's perfect to wear to your WFH station for when you need to look ~profesh~ but want to feel as comfy as when you're wearing your favorite oversized shirt.
14. A V-neck sundress that serves serious "hanging in the Italian countryside" vibes. Sure, you might not be summering at a villa with Timothée Chalamet (le sigh), but at least you can look the part with this piece.
15. An airy wrap dress with ruffles and a floral design that'll remind you that the flowers have fully bloomed, and now, the only work you really have to do is enjoy the weather!
16. A versatile puff-sleeve dress, because wedding season is approaching, and you'll need to have a dress that can work for either daytime or nighttime festivities.
17. A shirtdress for when you want to dress up during your workday, but still need something breathable and cozy to transition to post-work happy hour.
18. A strapless floral dress, because you'll need something to wear while holding court at your fave bar patio! And what's better than a dress with a flowy skirt when you're out in the sun?
19. A midi tube sweater dress that'll go perfectly with your '70s-inspired style this summer — whether you're after a pastel-leaning flower-child look or are on the hunt for something to emulate your inner rocker a la Daisy Jones & The Six.
20. A midi ballet dress, because everyone needs that one dress that they'll throw on to run all their errands — may as well make it a cute one, like this pretty, breezy number.
21. A ruffle dress that brings a whole new meaning to florals. This dress will make you look like the dancing emoji (for reference: 💃) from afar — but! Upon closer inspection, it has a monochromatic floral detail stitched throughout, adding to this piece's luxurious vibes.
22. A striped crochet dress if you're planning on rocking one vibe and one vibe only: coastal-chic! This is perfect with a leather tote and slip-on sandals, or as a cute cover-up at the beach or pool.
23. A sleeveless midi dress that you can pair with a casual clog, or spruce up with a strappy heel. Whether you wear this dress casually or formally, you'll look absolutely fab either way.
24. A simple V-neck tiered dress so that you can look cute while working from home and enjoy the feeling of not having to wear pants.
25. And a flowy V-neck dress that will be essential for wearing over your brand-new bathing suits this summer. If you have a long list of beaches you're visiting this summer, all you'll need is SPF, a floppy hat, and this cute cover-up-style dress in tow.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.