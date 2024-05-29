BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Beauty Products That Work So Well, You Won’t Need To Touch Up Halfway Through The Day

    Because it's 2024, people — you should be able to have a one-and-done approach to your beauty routine.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara that lengthens lashes and adds volume at the base, just in case you're always after the *look* of falsies but have no time to finagle with eyelash glue day in and day out. This is one of my go-to affordable mascaras for ensuring that my lashes hold a curl all day, whether that's through a string of meetings or during a night out with friends.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in two colors).

    2. A Unite detangling leave-in conditioner so you can enjoy soft, silky hair when you step out of the shower and well into the rest of your day. This product works on all hair types and is *chef's kiss* if you're planning on giving yourself a blowout that stays sleek for days on end.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This leave-in conditioner is a holy grail that I use every. single. day. The smell of this product is so good and the way it makes my hair so silky and smooth without getting greasy is amazing. I would recommend this to anyone who has hair on their head. My mom has short hair and she uses it, I have long hair and it works great. Definitely recommend this!" —Timberly

    Get it from Amazon for $38.

    3. Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, because this is hands down my FAVORITE blush for adding intense color while feeling like I'm wearing nothing on the skin. Seriously, just one drop is enough to add a flush to both cheeks, and it lasts for hours.

    Four images in a collage featuring three smiling models showcasing makeup,and a swatch of pink blush
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love this blush. I usually go for powder blush and I was scared to try liquid blush but I’m amazed with the results. Easy to blend and good amount of pigment. Would highly recommend." —gursimran13

    Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in two sizes, two finishes, and in 13 colors).

    4. A Elizabeth Mott mattifying face primer to lock your foundation in place all day while effectively minimizing the appearance of pores, oiliness, and uneven texture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. It's soft and goes on like a silky primer, and is slightly pigmented that you could even wear it on its own if you wanted. It holds my shadows well. The first photo was after applying, the second is after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital (above). Quite impressed." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $18.25.

    5. A texturizing sea salt spray, because *actual* beach waves (like, from the ocean) may seem far away while you work your 9 to 5 — but that doesn't mean they're impossible to achieve. Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture that holds volume throughout the day.

    a person holding the spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this stuff! Definitely going to be taking it with me to the beach this summer. I have very straight, fine hair, so to be able to have some waves without adding any heat is great!! This smells amazing, too!" —Swiftie013

    Get it from Target for $5.89.

    6. A PÜR 4-in-1 tinted moisturizer aka a moisturizer, sunscreen, primer, and complexion product — all in one bottle! Don't let the words "tinted moisturizer" fool you — the coverage on this bad boy is pretty significant, especially when paired with a concealer. If applying fewer products during the day is a goal of yours, then this one is a no-brainer.

    a reviewer wearing the tinted moisturizer on their skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hello new favorite! This stuff is excellent quality and blends so seamless into my light olive skin tone...and it is really really hard to find a shade that works for me. Perfect for warmer weather and pairs excellent with natural cream blush/concealer/illuminator for that dewy no-makeup makeup look. Feels like I don’t have anything on which is a huge bonus. Highly recommend!" —Leanna

    Get it from Amazon for $36 (available in 13 shades). 

    7. A glow-enhancing lotion if you're all about rocking dewy skin that doesn't dry up by midday. I have been using this for years, and I love to wear it under foundation for a glowing finish — even if my skin dries out, this formula's reflective sheen makes it *look* like I'm reapplying a face mist every hour on the hour.

    a reviewer wearing the glow enhancing lotion
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this product warrants one. When it comes to highlighters or glow lotions, I don't like a ton of shine where my face looks like I've got high beams on. This 'glotion' provides the perfect balance of hydration and glow; it isn't drying whatsoever and it lasts awhile. For this price, don't think, just buy it and try it. You won't regret!" —City Boy

    Get it from Amazon for $13.28+ (available in five shades). 

    8. A Dyson Airwrap, because, need we say more? This product is all over TikTok for its ability to create luscious salon-quality blowouts that last for DAYSSSS — and with minimal heat damage! It comes with a hefty variety of smoothing combs to ensure the best blowout for your hair type.

    Reviewer&#x27;s curled blonde hair after using the Dyson Airwrap
    amazon.com

    The Dyson Airwrap comes with a main body, 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel, 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, smoothing dryer, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, and a storage case. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my Dyson Airwrap! I've been wanting it for years and it was so worth the wait and the money. It's super easy to use and gives me healthy shiny soft curls. I got asked several times if I had just been to the salon. One hundred percent recommend buying it!!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $599 (available in three colors).

    9. A Hero Cosmetics rescue balm and color corrector that's amazing at concealing any redness or irritation! And it stays put once applied, meaning you won't have to go to the bathroom as often for concealer touch-ups.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this product. I am not a big makeup person and I wear this everyday. It lasts from morning to evening and matches my skin perfectly with the type of cream it is. It is matte, however it does not make my face look blah, simply evenly covered." —LAReader

    Get it from Amazon for $11.94.

    10. A non-greasy hair finishing cream so you can lay your baby hairs and seal flyaways without worrying about any frizzing happening during moments of high humidity. If you enjoy wearing your hair in a slicked-back bun, this is pretty much a necessity for nailing the look every time.

    A customer review photo showing their hair before and after using the finishing stick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.88.

    11. An Eadem Cashmere Peel exfoliating toner that, mark my words, will be the Next Big Thing in the skincare world. This toner combines the milky texture of a Korean essence with the gentle exfoliation of a French toner, which means skin that's bright, glowing, and hydrated. It's a necessity for anyone who enjoys the one-two punch of hydration and gentle exfoliation that works all day.

    person wearing a plush sweater and posing with EADEM skincare product
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Love the texture of this toner!! It's milky and luxurious, compared to the other toners that I've used that have been runny and watery. It's gentle on my skin when applied, doesn't sting, and leaves my skin feeling softer immediately. I use it every other day at night, and it's already made a huge difference in the appearance of blackheads and minimizing my normal hormonal breakouts. This is absolutely going to be a staple for me!" —pleung8

    Get it from Sephora for $42.

    12. A Living Proof thickening mousse to amp up the volume in your blowout *and* lock that volume in all day. Spread this product through damp hair before styling, and watch your locks grow.

    before and after using the full system
    Living Proof

    Get it from Living Proof for $17+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A two-piece eyebrow soap kit that takes just a few swipes to apply, and gives you fluffed up brows that stay in place for hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how much fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures — the top picture is before I applied it, the middle picture is after application, and the third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    14. A scalp detox treatment to decrease oil, clarify the scalp, and soothe symptoms of psoriasis and dryness along the hairline. If you find that your hair becomes super greasy as the day goes on, then this scalp cleanse is basically a necessity for keeping that extra oiliness at bay.

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has saved my hair and scalp. I was losing and shedding hair like crazy due to stress at work and between this scalp detox and the shampoo and conditioner by Act+Acre, my hair was revived. When I don’t use this product I can tell a difference in my hair; when using this detox regularly my hair feels cleaner, lighter, and more voluminous. I would definitely recommend this product!" —Lyndsey

    Get it from Amazon for $43.20.

    15. A Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil so you can line your lips, fill in your brows, or create dimension around your eyes all with the same pencil! This multi-use pencil is a makeup lover's dream and comes in a high-impact, buttery formula that LASTS.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I have never gotten as many compliments on my lip until I bought this in wherever walnut. I pair it with the vanilla Summer Fridays lip gloss and it’s the perfect combo!" —klc14

    Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in 10 colors).

    16. A chemical exfoliator, because the secret to fewer touchups is, well, minimizing the number of things you feel you need to touch up. This diminishes the appearance of hyperpigmentation and decreases acne breakouts over time. Not dealing with hyperpigmentation or breakouts? This chemical exfoliator also works hard to boost radiance and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    a reviewer before and after one week of using solution by glossier
    sphsph / Glossier

    Promising review:  "I tried solution for the first time around six months ago. I have very sensitive skin and I wasn't expecting much. MY WHOLE LIFE I'VE BEEN FIGHTING MY SKIN. little breakouts wouldn't heal, and bigger ones would stay for weeks and scar badly. My skin wasn't bad enough to get a prescription, so I was bending over backward trying to fix my skin with otc products. Solution cleared it up to the point where I stopped wearing foundation altogether. My scars started fading and what breakouts I did get cleared faster." —Sensitive

    Get it from Glossier for $28.

    17. A two-sided waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner to make creating a killer wing seamless every single time. Plus, since this eyeliner stamps on a wing pattern for you, you'll never have to worry about asymmetrical liner!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazon makes all things possible, even the perfect winged liner. I’m speechless. I’ve never been able to do winged liner in the 30 years I’ve walked the earth. This product is amazing; it’s seamless. Literally, it’s foolproof. Not to mention, it has great staying power, it’s very dark, and hasn’t smudged all day. I seriously wasn’t expecting to like it this much; you’ve got a customer for life!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three wing sizes and a combo pack).

    18. A bottle of Bio-Oil Multi-Use Skincare Oil to help fade dark spots, effectively cutting out the need for concealer touch-ups over time!

    A customer review photo showing their skin before (with acne) and after (without acne) using the oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face, and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April, and it's August now. Check the before and after pics. It works." —twitch

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    19. Eight Saints eye cream, because the trick to keeping your undereye concealer in place is by working with a supple, moisturized undereye area! This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.

    reviewer photo of the container of eye cream
    reviewer before and after, day 1 and day 6
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.

    Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell

    Get it from Amazon for $36.

    20. A bottle of Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector so you can restore your hair back to its natural glory! This product contains Olaplex's Bond Building Technology™, which repairs bonds that break due to things like heat styling, color damage, or chemical services. It helps hair hold its integrity and bounce, meaning you won't need to use styling products as often for zhuzhing.

    Before and after comparison of hair treated with Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, showing improved curl definition and reduced frizz
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this for a a couple of years now. Once every 1–2 weeks. It has been the one hair product that has kept my hair strong while I consistently bleach and dye my hair blonde. My hair feels so soft, shiny, and luxurious. Best hair product I’ve ever used in my life, and I’ve tried many expensive products. Must buy!" —Cristinadonati

    Get it from Nordstrom for $30.

    21. A Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream with ceramides to plump all skin types — even sensitive skin! This cream is one of my go-tos for when my thirsty, redness-prone skin is in desperate need of a moisture surge that *actually* lasts throughout the work day.

    Close-up comparison of skin before and after 56 days using Instant Angel cream, showing visible improvement
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is my first review ever because this product is just that amazing! I have extremely dry skin so it’s hard to find a moisturizer that works for me. This lotion is AMAZING!! And I can feel the difference!" —nx6791

    Get it from Sephora for $45+ (available in two sizes).

    22. A Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder so you can rock #CloudSkin with just a simple layer. This super-fine powder helps blur the skin without looking too cakey and helps reduce oil production throughout the day!

    person showcasing makeup and holding a compact powder
    Ulta

    Promising review: "This is the BEST setting powder I've tried. I always have issues with my powder separating or skin getting oily throughout the day. I never have to touch up my makeup with this powder. A little goes a long way!" —Morgan H

    Get it from Ulta for $48 (available in four shades).

    23. A Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer that dries your hair in a flash without straightening out your bouncy, springy locks! If your curls often frizz up or go flat during the day, you'll want to grab a hold of this.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The best thing I have ever bought for my hair...EVER. This was a game-changer for me. I've already recommended this to friends who have ordered it and said the same thing. The picture is with a regular blow dryer vs. with THIS blow dryer. If you have curly hair, you NEED this in your life. No questions asked. Buy it now! Don't read anymore reviews, you're wasting valuable time. Just trust me. This is all you need in life." —Kimberly Deloge

    Get it from Amazon for $27.97.

    24. A cute little box of hydrocolloid patches in STAR shapes, because even though having a pimple might not be fun, wearing a pimple patch can be, especially if you use it to give your look a whimsical touch. 💫 This helps to draw gunk to the surface and is a cute way to just slap something over your blemishes and fuggedaboutit.

    a reviewer wearing three of the star-shaped pimple patches
    amazon.com

    This comes with a pack of 32 star pimple patches.

    Promising review: "No joke—I literally swear by these. I need to use pimple patches when I get spots, because otherwise my face would become a whole excavation site. And not only do they keep me from picking at my face, but they also work extremely well! Any spot I have will be gone in like a day or so, and they stick on pretty well, even if you have oily skin like I do. And they’re super cute! The compact it comes with is also cute and convenient, and has a little mirror inside. I really love these!" —fern

    Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two colors).

    25. An Ere Perez natural avocado mascara that's *drumroll please* — waterproof! Yes, you *did* read the words "waterproof" and "natural mascara" in the same sentence — what's more, this formula is also smudge-proof and lasts for up to 24 hours!

    reviewer showing off their lengthy lashes after using the Ere Perez mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stayed on all day and night. Makes my lashes look amazing and gives the right amount of volume/length. It’s not clumpy during application and doesn’t ‘shed’ during the day. Honestly, I feel like I’ve tried every mascara out there and have never found something that holds my long, straight lashes up. This is definitely underrated and will be my new go-to mascara." —Amelie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.

    26. A heatless curling set allowing you to cut down on that extra hour you'd typically reserve for doing your hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls that hold — minus the heat damage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to do. Comfortable to sleep in. Really amazing curls in the morning. Touched up ONE spot with the curling iron, but the rest was absolutely perfect. Really excited to cut down on my days with hot tools and supplement with this." —Whitney Mathers

    Get it from Amazon for $12.72+ (available in two sizes, 12 colors, and also in a five-pack).

    27. And a moisturizing oil with rosehip if you're looking to fade scars, add moisture to dry skin, and up the ante on your glow before a long night out. This formula is made with 93% argan oil, which conditions the skin and helps to minimize old scars, and rosehip oil, all while adding moisture to the skin and calming redness. Smooth, even skin that smells like roses? Yes, please. 🌹

    a person applying the oil to their skin
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I have used this item for many years, and I just love it; my skin is so healthy looking!" —carol

    Get it from Walmart for $9.70 (originally $15).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.