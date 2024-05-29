27 Beauty Products That Work So Well, You Won’t Need To Touch Up Halfway Through The Day

1. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara that lengthens lashes and adds volume at the base, just in case you're always after the *look* of falsies but have no time to finagle with eyelash glue day in and day out. This is one of my go-to affordable mascaras for ensuring that my lashes hold a curl all day, whether that's through a string of meetings or during a night out with friends.
2. A Unite detangling leave-in conditioner so you can enjoy soft, silky hair when you step out of the shower and well into the rest of your day. This product works on all hair types and is *chef's kiss* if you're planning on giving yourself a blowout that stays sleek for days on end.
3. Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, because this is hands down my FAVORITE blush for adding intense color while feeling like I'm wearing nothing on the skin. Seriously, just one drop is enough to add a flush to both cheeks, and it lasts for hours.
4. A Elizabeth Mott mattifying face primer to lock your foundation in place all day while effectively minimizing the appearance of pores, oiliness, and uneven texture.
5. A texturizing sea salt spray, because *actual* beach waves (like, from the ocean) may seem far away while you work your 9 to 5 — but that doesn't mean they're impossible to achieve. Use this to add a carefree, wavy texture that holds volume throughout the day.
6. A PÜR 4-in-1 tinted moisturizer aka a moisturizer, sunscreen, primer, and complexion product — all in one bottle! Don't let the words "tinted moisturizer" fool you — the coverage on this bad boy is pretty significant, especially when paired with a concealer. If applying fewer products during the day is a goal of yours, then this one is a no-brainer.
7. A glow-enhancing lotion if you're all about rocking dewy skin that doesn't dry up by midday. I have been using this for years, and I love to wear it under foundation for a glowing finish — even if my skin dries out, this formula's reflective sheen makes it *look* like I'm reapplying a face mist every hour on the hour.
8. A Dyson Airwrap, because, need we say more? This product is all over TikTok for its ability to create luscious salon-quality blowouts that last for DAYSSSS — and with minimal heat damage! It comes with a hefty variety of smoothing combs to ensure the best blowout for your hair type.
9. A Hero Cosmetics rescue balm and color corrector that's amazing at concealing any redness or irritation! And it stays put once applied, meaning you won't have to go to the bathroom as often for concealer touch-ups.
10. A non-greasy hair finishing cream so you can lay your baby hairs and seal flyaways without worrying about any frizzing happening during moments of high humidity. If you enjoy wearing your hair in a slicked-back bun, this is pretty much a necessity for nailing the look every time.
11. An Eadem Cashmere Peel exfoliating toner that, mark my words, will be the Next Big Thing in the skincare world. This toner combines the milky texture of a Korean essence with the gentle exfoliation of a French toner, which means skin that's bright, glowing, and hydrated. It's a necessity for anyone who enjoys the one-two punch of hydration and gentle exfoliation that works all day.
12. A Living Proof thickening mousse to amp up the volume in your blowout *and* lock that volume in all day. Spread this product through damp hair before styling, and watch your locks grow.
13. A two-piece eyebrow soap kit that takes just a few swipes to apply, and gives you fluffed up brows that stay in place for hours.
14. A scalp detox treatment to decrease oil, clarify the scalp, and soothe symptoms of psoriasis and dryness along the hairline. If you find that your hair becomes super greasy as the day goes on, then this scalp cleanse is basically a necessity for keeping that extra oiliness at bay.
15. A Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil so you can line your lips, fill in your brows, or create dimension around your eyes all with the same pencil! This multi-use pencil is a makeup lover's dream and comes in a high-impact, buttery formula that LASTS.
16. A chemical exfoliator, because the secret to fewer touchups is, well, minimizing the number of things you feel you need to touch up. This diminishes the appearance of hyperpigmentation and decreases acne breakouts over time. Not dealing with hyperpigmentation or breakouts? This chemical exfoliator also works hard to boost radiance and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
17. A two-sided waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner to make creating a killer wing seamless every single time. Plus, since this eyeliner stamps on a wing pattern for you, you'll never have to worry about asymmetrical liner!
18. A bottle of Bio-Oil Multi-Use Skincare Oil to help fade dark spots, effectively cutting out the need for concealer touch-ups over time!
19. A Eight Saints eye cream, because the trick to keeping your undereye concealer in place is by working with a supple, moisturized undereye area! This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.
Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell
Get it from Amazon for $36.
20. A bottle of Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector so you can restore your hair back to its natural glory! This product contains Olaplex's Bond Building Technology™, which repairs bonds that break due to things like heat styling, color damage, or chemical services. It helps hair hold its integrity and bounce, meaning you won't need to use styling products as often for zhuzhing.
21. A Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream with ceramides to plump all skin types — even sensitive skin! This cream is one of my go-tos for when my thirsty, redness-prone skin is in desperate need of a moisture surge that *actually* lasts throughout the work day.
22. A Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder so you can rock #CloudSkin with just a simple layer. This super-fine powder helps blur the skin without looking too cakey and helps reduce oil production throughout the day!
23. A Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer that dries your hair in a flash without straightening out your bouncy, springy locks! If your curls often frizz up or go flat during the day, you'll want to grab a hold of this.
24. A cute little box of hydrocolloid patches in STAR shapes, because even though having a pimple might not be fun, wearing a pimple patch can be, especially if you use it to give your look a whimsical touch. 💫 This helps to draw gunk to the surface and is a cute way to just slap something over your blemishes and fuggedaboutit.
25. An Ere Perez natural avocado mascara that's *drumroll please* — waterproof! Yes, you *did* read the words "waterproof" and "natural mascara" in the same sentence — what's more, this formula is also smudge-proof and lasts for up to 24 hours!
26. A heatless curling set allowing you to cut down on that extra hour you'd typically reserve for doing your hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls that hold — minus the heat damage.
27. And a moisturizing oil with rosehip if you're looking to fade scars, add moisture to dry skin, and up the ante on your glow before a long night out. This formula is made with 93% argan oil, which conditions the skin and helps to minimize old scars, and rosehip oil, all while adding moisture to the skin and calming redness. Smooth, even skin that smells like roses? Yes, please. 🌹
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.