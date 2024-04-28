20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

1. A 4-in-1 bedside lamp that is a charging station, lamp, sound machine, and alarm clock! All while looking chic and compact enough for your hard-to-buy-for mom who seems to have everything.
2. A pocket-size fill-in-the-blank journal so you can show your mom just how much they mean to you. Simply write out your responses to the prompts in this journal, then watch their eyes light (or tear) up as they read all the special things you have to say.
3. An aesthetically pleasing set of 60 (!!!) dual-tip calligraphy markers that, get this, can diffuse into a watercolor by adding a touch of, you guessed it, water! So whether your madre is looking to bring out their inner Bob Ross, or they're just looking for a marker-fine-tip pen duo to help them bullet journal, they're sure to thank you immensely for this colorful gift.
4. A makeup eraser perfect for your mommy who loves their eyeshadow and mascara, but doesn't love the process of removing everything at the end of the day. This super-soft towelette removes makeup with warm water and light scrubbing for a clean face ready for its skincare routine.
5. A reading light that wraps around the neck can be a gift for your mom and their sleep mate! A gift for them because they can read until the wee hours of the night, and a gift for their partner because your mom will no longer keep them up with a bright lamp.
6. A Dyson Airwrap, because your mother literally BIRTHED you and took care of you when you were just a wee baby... they're worth the splurge. This TikTok-loved tool is everything your mama needs to create a salon-quality blowout in a flash, and it utilizes waaaay less heat than most hot hair brushes!
7. A nifty cosmetic organizer that will FINALLY give a home to all your skincare-obsessed mother's products. Unlike other acrylic organizers, this one has a compartment for large jars and tall bottles to keep them clean and organized.
8. An electric wine opener because is there *anything* worse than hosting a beautiful dinner, only to put on a show as you struggle with a traditional corkscrew effectively spilling the Beaujolais nouveau everywhere? You'll def win the "favorite child" award for saving them from future dinner party mishaps, just sayin'.
9. An Osea body oil that I would bathe in if I could, it's that amazing. This body oil is chock full of Undaria seaweed to plump the skin with moisture from head to toe without ever feeling sticky-icky. This body oil has a fast dry-down time and a light, beachy scent, making it perfect for your mom who's into easy body care.
10. A hand-casting kit so your mom can have tangible proof that your bond will last a lifetime (plus, it doubles as super-unique decor).
11. A set of Korean exfoliating washcloths I absolutely LOVE for dealing with my keratosis pilaris (aka, those tiny bumps on the back of my arms), and highly recommend you gift to your mom (like I have). This washcloth gently exfoliates the skin to whisk away dull, dead skin cells far better than any loofah I've ever tried.
12. A Shiatsu foot massager, just in case your mother is ALWAYS headed to the salon for a relaxing reflexology sesh. This massager has six massage heads that knead tired feet at two speeds for as long as they like. Oh, AND it heats up to add to the spa-like experience.
13. A Salt & Stone deodorant that smells like a fancy hotel lobby. But! Looking and smelling chic isn't all this deo can do; it's also aluminum-free, making it a great natural alternative to traditional deodorants!
14. A candle accessory set if making a candlelit Mother's Day dinner *sounds* sweet until your mom's candles start flickering dangerously because of the super long wick. This will ensure that their fancy candles burn evenly and will look super cute on any coffee table!
15. A gel-effect top coat for making any DIY polish job look like your beauty-loving madre sat in a salon for hours to achieve such an impeccable manicure. This top coat seals any type of nail polish to ensure that they'll go days without chipping their meticulous at-home artistry.
16. A dry brush if your wellness-loving mom is super into their me-time. Dry brushing is perfect for incorporating into any relaxing morning or nighttime routine since it gives them a chance to slow down as they brush their body from head to toe. And this tool has great benefits: it exfoliates and smooths the skin, helps diminish ingrown hairs, aaaand increases circulation!
17. A splurge-worthy towel warmer because what's worse than stepping out of a shower onto a cold tile floor? Feeling the cool air of said bathroom against wet skin! This will keep your mom's towels nice and toasty and will feel like a warm hug after their ablutions.
18. A pack of six makeup sponges that reviewers swear are just as good as the, ahem, unspoken pink makeup sponge that's sold at most beauty stores — while being a fraction of the cost! This is great for your beauty lover mom who is very serious about replacing their beauty sponges every three months, but doesn't want to drop serious coin on new sponges each time!
19. An electric gooseneck kettle so you can save your poor mama from having to hassle with clanky pots whenever she wants to boil water for her midday tea! This kettle brings water to a boil in a flash and has a smooth pour (which is vital for pour-over coffees).
20. And a Weleda Skin Food cream because nothing gives me an otherworldly glow quite like this cream. This is the perfect day cream if your mom has particularly dry skin, or they can use it as a night cream if they err on the combo-oily side!
