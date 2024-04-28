BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

    Gifts that will win you the title of "favorite child."

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 4-in-1 bedside lamp that is a charging station, lamp, sound machine, and alarm clock! All while looking chic and compact enough for your hard-to-buy-for mom who seems to have everything.

    a reviewer&#x27;s lamp on a nightstand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love that it's affordable and has so many uses! Great as a gift for iPhone users. Sound machine, alarm clock, night-light, speaker, and charger all in one. This product is totally worth the money." —Amy Rose

    Price: $69.99 (available in two colors)

    2. A pocket-size fill-in-the-blank journal so you can show your mom just how much they mean to you. Simply write out your responses to the prompts in this journal, then watch their eyes light (or tear) up as they read all the special things you have to say.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This book is absolutely adorable! I bought this for my mom’s birthday. The book itself is very small but not so small to where it’s uncomfortable to write in it or read it. The pages are nice and thick and the spine of the book is flexible. The cover of the book is sturdy and overall it’s made very well. There are 50 pages for you to fill out, which I thought was perfect! Such a meaningful DIY gift to give for a small price!" —Kaeli

    Price: $9.97

    3. An aesthetically pleasing set of 60 (!!!) dual-tip calligraphy markers that, get this, can diffuse into a watercolor by adding a touch of, you guessed it, water! So whether your madre is looking to bring out their inner Bob Ross, or they're just looking for a marker-fine-tip pen duo to help them bullet journal, they're sure to thank you immensely for this colorful gift.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for my mom as she enjoys journaling, making vision boards, and scrapbooking. I loved the design of the case and the color palette; I'm a sucker for anything that can be double-dipped as a functional and decorative gift :) Our favorite part is the felt tip replacements! If any of the pens get flat or torn or cut for any reason, there are tip replacements, so you don't have to toss out the entire pen. I always recommend these to friends, 10/10 would buy again." —Kori

    Price: $33.99 for 60 markers (available in two versions)

    4. A makeup eraser perfect for your mommy who loves their eyeshadow and mascara, but doesn't love the process of removing everything at the end of the day. This super-soft towelette removes makeup with warm water and light scrubbing for a clean face ready for its skincare routine.

    amazon.com / Via Instagram: @chastityst.cage

    Promising review: "THIS. THING. IS. AMAZING. I have literally never had clearer skin. It does exactly what it says it does: erases your makeup. Waterproof or not, it all goes away with just a little water and a little bit of scrubbing. I will forever be amazed by this. Never buying another makeup remover product again." —Brittany

    Price: $20 (available in 16 colors)

    5. A reading light that wraps around the neck can be a gift for your mom and their sleep mate! A gift for them because they can read until the wee hours of the night, and a gift for their partner because your mom will no longer keep them up with a bright lamp.

    a reviewer wearing their reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This gadget is the best thing since sliced bread. It’s easy to use and comfortable around my neck. I like the different brightness levels too. I’m reading more than ever now! My hubby isn’t kept awake anymore. 👌🏻" —Chris

    Price: $21.99+ (available in eight colors)

    6. A Dyson Airwrap, because your mother literally BIRTHED you and took care of you when you were just a wee baby... they're worth the splurge. This TikTok-loved tool is everything your mama needs to create a salon-quality blowout in a flash, and it utilizes waaaay less heat than most hot hair brushes!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my Dyson air wrap! I've been wanting it for years, and it was so worth the wait and the money. It's super easy to use and gives me healthy, shiny, soft curls. I got asked several times if I had just been to the salon. 100% recommend buying it!!" —Jennifer

    Price: $599 (available in three colors)

    7. A nifty cosmetic organizer that will FINALLY give a home to all your skincare-obsessed mother's products. Unlike other acrylic organizers, this one has a compartment for large jars and tall bottles to keep them clean and organized.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this cosmetics organizer! I was pleasantly surprised by the size of it, and it did its job. I was able to store all my beauty products in one place. My vanity now looks so much more organized and clean. I’m so glad I purchased it." —Sarah Lau

    Price: $44.99+ (available in two sizes and in eight colors)

    8. An electric wine opener because is there *anything* worse than hosting a beautiful dinner, only to put on a show as you struggle with a traditional corkscrew effectively spilling the Beaujolais nouveau everywhere? You'll def win the "favorite child" award for saving them from future dinner party mishaps, just sayin'.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for both my mother and step mother on Mother's Day. They both love it. My mom has arthritis pretty bad in her hands but loves wine. This product saves her hands from having to grip and twist the cork bottle opener. You can have a bottle of wine opened in four seconds with this product. The foil remover is super spiffy, too, because there is no more sliding a knife carefully around the edge! Just place over the foil, grip together, and twist in one motion. This is a great product, and as soon as I'm not broke anymore, I'm getting myself one." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.99

    9. An Osea body oil that I would bathe in if I could, it's that amazing. This body oil is chock full of Undaria seaweed to plump the skin with moisture from head to toe without ever feeling sticky-icky. This body oil has a fast dry-down time and a light, beachy scent, making it perfect for your mom who's into easy body care.

    OSEA body oil bottle in front of a sunset sky
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "My mom lives this stuff, what a great Mother’s Day gift!!" —Zerocool223

    Price: $52

    10. A hand-casting kit so your mom can have tangible proof that your bond will last a lifetime (plus, it doubles as super-unique decor).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a perfect early Mother’s Day gift. It was surprisingly easy, in fact, much easier than the instructions. This is a mother’s dream craft project. It gets a little messy, but the kit comes with everything you’ll need. This was very fun and an interesting experience. We’ve already had so many compliments and everyone loves the idea and now wants to do their own. Will definitely buy again. Also, shipping was very fast!" —Ryan Leighton

    Price: $34.98+ (available in two kit types)

    11. A set of Korean exfoliating washcloths I absolutely LOVE for dealing with my keratosis pilaris (aka, those tiny bumps on the back of my arms), and highly recommend you gift to your mom (like I have). This washcloth gently exfoliates the skin to whisk away dull, dead skin cells far better than any loofah I've ever tried.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "While the pockets are small (as others said, they shrink when wet, too!) they fit fine around my four fingers to form a mitt to use for scrubbing. I bought these because I read somewhere they help with keratosis pilaris. I have that on my upper arms and have never found anything that works until now! I was skeptical because literally nothing else has made an improvement before, and now this has eliminated it. Will definitely buy again and hope it keeps working!" —Emily S

    Price: $4.48

    12. A Shiatsu foot massager, just in case your mother is ALWAYS headed to the salon for a relaxing reflexology sesh. This massager has six massage heads that knead tired feet at two speeds for as long as they like. Oh, AND it heats up to add to the spa-like experience.

    a person resting their feet on the foot massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We got this for my mom for Mother's Day. She's never liked massages from a person and prefers vibration massage. I looked at those constricting types, but I thought she would like the open concept of this better. It angles up so she can sit on the couch with her short legs and still massage her feet. She said it's great reflexology and helps her back after doing yard work. I asked for criticism about it, and she had none! Just said she really likes it." —angeljesso

    Price: $59.99

    13. A Salt & Stone deodorant that smells like a fancy hotel lobby. But! Looking and smelling chic isn't all this deo can do; it's also aluminum-free, making it a great natural alternative to traditional deodorants!

    A deodorant bottle labeled &quot;SALT &amp;amp; STONE&quot; on a magazine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The deodorant works 24 hours which I am very happy and surprised about since it is not an antiperspiration product. It is also aluminum-free. The scent is not overpowering and is subtle while being worn throughout the day. It is gentle on my skin and has not stained my clothing. Great quality. It is not sticky." —Merlinsyoyo

    Price: $20 (available in four scents)

    14. A candle accessory set if making a candlelit Mother's Day dinner *sounds* sweet until your mom's candles start flickering dangerously because of the super long wick. This will ensure that their fancy candles burn evenly and will look super cute on any coffee table!

    the set in rose gold
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very impressed with the quality/sturdiness/craftsmanship of this candle care and use set. It's the second set I've purchased and was a gift for my mom — she loves it. The three pieces are the perfect length (some sets are much too long) and can be placed back in the pretty box they came in and left out when not in use. 5+ stars." —Andrea Paul

    Price: $9.99+ (available in eight colors)

    15. A gel-effect top coat for making any DIY polish job look like your beauty-loving madre sat in a salon for hours to achieve such an impeccable manicure. This top coat seals any type of nail polish to ensure that they'll go days without chipping their meticulous at-home artistry.

    a reviewer&#x27;s manicure after using this product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am apparently hard on all nail polishes. A typical DIY manicure would last a day or two before chipping. I have tried MANY top coats and DIY gel solutions, but read recent reviews on the Seche Vive gel top coat and thought I would try it. I was surprised. I did my nails on a Thursday, and they lasted me through Tuesday before chipping. This was pretty amazing." —Mommy May

    Price: $12.02

    16. A dry brush if your wellness-loving mom is super into their me-time. Dry brushing is perfect for incorporating into any relaxing morning or nighttime routine since it gives them a chance to slow down as they brush their body from head to toe. And this tool has great benefits: it exfoliates and smooths the skin, helps diminish ingrown hairs, aaaand increases circulation!

    Person using a dry brush on their leg for skincare
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought one of these dry skin brushes for myself and liked it so much that I ordered five additional brushes to give to my daughters and daughters-in-law for Mother's Day. I love that they even come with a stick-on hook to hang them up. I put my hook right by the bathtub and use it every day before bathing. It is a great size, and the bristles are just right for a really good exfoliation without being too rough. I love mine, and I think you would like it too!" —C. White

    Price: $8.99

    17. A splurge-worthy towel warmer because what's worse than stepping out of a shower onto a cold tile floor? Feeling the cool air of said bathroom against wet skin! This will keep your mom's towels nice and toasty and will feel like a warm hug after their ablutions.

    The circular-shaped bin in grey with a lid and wood handle and a small screen on the front
    Amazon

    It can fit up to two towels and has an adjustable timer you can set for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes.

    Promising review: "Nothing better than a hot towel when you get out of the shower. It will hold two full-size bath sheets, and it takes about 15 minutes to heat both fully. I've been using it every day since Christmas, fantastic buy. Even bought one for my mom for Mother's Day." —a.isaacs

    Price: $139.99

    18. A pack of six makeup sponges that reviewers swear are just as good as the, ahem, unspoken pink makeup sponge that's sold at most beauty stores — while being a fraction of the cost! This is great for your beauty lover mom who is very serious about replacing their beauty sponges every three months, but doesn't want to drop serious coin on new sponges each time!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sponges are a godsend! I’ve been a user of Beauty Blenders and Real Techniques sponges for years. However, as you are supposed to replace your makeup sponges every three months, my bank account doesn’t love it. These sponges are the softest and best makeup sponges I’ve ever used. Don’t break the bank and use these instead! Make sure to wash them first before using, though." —Kris

    Price: $9.95 for a six-pack

    19. An electric gooseneck kettle so you can save your poor mama from having to hassle with clanky pots whenever she wants to boil water for her midday tea! This kettle brings water to a boil in a flash and has a smooth pour (which is vital for pour-over coffees).

    The black matte kettle with matching base
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this item because most kettles on the market are priced lower than this, but I do have to say. ***It is worth every freaking penny.*** This kettle heats up lightning fast to the degree chosen, holds temp, is easy to pour, and it did make the best cup of coffee in my life. Another thing that sets this kettle apart from any other electric kettle really is that it is very very easy to clean! It is worth the investment." —Allison J.

    Price: $165+ (available in three styles and six colors)

    20. And a Weleda Skin Food cream because nothing gives me an otherworldly glow quite like this cream. This is the perfect day cream if your mom has particularly dry skin, or they can use it as a night cream if they err on the combo-oily side!

    reviewer in a car wearing the cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received Weleda Skin Food as an early Mother's Day gift from my daughter. The brown spots on the back of my hands have faded several shades in just a few days. Best to use at night, so you are not washing it off." —Nancy

    Price: $10.99+ (available in two sizes and in various packs)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.