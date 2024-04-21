BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

    Gifts so good, you may want to buy a second for yourself.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of link earrings that'll up your mom's style tenfold while serving as a reminder of the indestructible bond that the two of you will cherish forever... :,). (You can use that in your letter to them this year, I don't mind.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments on these earrings! I decided to buy the silver as well and they are equally as beautiful. Looks like real silver and gold. Very light on the ear, so light I often forget I have them on and end up sleeping in them. The lock/clip is very secure and firm. These would be a perfect gift to someone. Would definitely but again if I lost them." —Memphis baby

    Price: $13.95+ (available in three colors and three styles)

    2. A spa gift basket is perfect for any new mom who's still trying to get the hang of, well, parenting. It really is no easy task, and this gift box (which already comes in its own packaging — yay for minimal wrapping) will remind them that it's OK to take some time to pamper themselves every once in a while.

    A gift basket with various bath products including lotions and bath bombs
    amazon.com

    This kit contains a 3-in-1 bar soap, a hand cream, a body lotion, a bubble bath, a shower gel, and a reusable burlap bag.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my grandmother for Mother’s Day. She really loves it so far. Especially the lotion. Good price for good products." —Dre

    Price: $28.04

    3. A portable travel kettle if your mom is always on the go, but is very specific about their coffee or tea! This travel kettle has different heat settings for various types of hot drinks, keeps liquids warm, and has a thin shape that fits into any bag!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect travel companion if you need your tea or coffee fix when you travel. If you don't want to worry about tea that tastes like coffee or the possibility of the hotel coffee maker being dirty, this is perfect. Very easy to understand and it has three temperature settings. Does take about the same time as a standard electric kettle to heat but it heats and performs great. Would make a good RV or camping-with-electricity gadget as well. Compact and sturdy. Nice color options. Highly recommend!" —LavenderLady

    Price: $33.99+ (available in five colors)

    4. A mini jewelry organizer is perfect if your mother *loves* having everything neat and tidy, but also loves traveling, which is notorious for igniting chaos in material goods. This'll hold all their favorite heirloom pieces while being compact enough to throw into any overnight travel bag!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is small and folds flat, so easy to stick in my tote or carry-on. It keeps everything visible, organized, and untangled. I don't take a ton of jewelry when I travel, but a few pieces that will work with several outfits. This would accommodate several necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and a watch or two, way more than I need." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $15.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors)

    5. An ultra-cozy weighted eye mask if all mom really wants is some peace to snooze. This will fit snugly on her face without the tension of a traditional sleep mask and will block out all light until she's ready to wake up! Plus, reviewers say that this stays put all night long — even through tossing and turning!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is the BEST! I bought it initially a couple of years ago and use it every single night. It's a weighed blanket for your eyes and so much better than a traditional sleep mask. It stays put all night long even when turning from side-to-side. It completely blocks out all light allowing for a better night sleep. I have given these as gifts to countless family members as well who love them just as much. They are very soft and easy to spot clean." —Nikki

    Price: $34 (available in five colors)

    6. A pair of Turkish cotton hand towels, because, really, can a person ever have enough decorative hand towels?! These towels are as absorbent as they are pretty, which'll work well in mom's kitchen or bathroom.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These towels are so beautiful I can't get over them. They also pre-wash them so they came smelling so darn good. The quality is extraordinary and the designs are stunning. I could say these are the best towels I have ever owned. I highly recommend them. You will not be disappointed." —Karin

    Price: $14.99 (available in 14 colors)

    7. A dishwasher-safe French press that'll make fresh cups of joe so good, everyone in town will want to come over to your mom's for breakfast in the morning.

    Stainless steel French press with matching container next to a ceramic mug with intricate design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m considered a coffee nut because everything matters, from the whole coffee bean, the amount and temperature of the water, and the brewing device. This French press makes one of the most superb cups of coffee — significantly better than my previous press and it keeps the brew steaming hot and with ZERO grounds. It’s simple to clean and for those as clumsy as me, it didn’t break or even dent when I dropped it on the floor. I highly recommend this very affordable French press." —PQ2

    Price: $25.98+ (available in two sizes)

    8. A weighted page holder if your mom refuses to give up paper books, even if they're sometimes hard to hold open. Nothing screams "elevated reading experience" like something that will help them say goodbye to hand cramps while reading.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to hold cookbooks open. It works wonderfully. The pages stay in place. It is very good quality and will last for years. It easily stores in a drawer until I need it." —PGram

    Price: $12.95+ (available in two textures, four colors, and in a multi-pack)

    9. An LED vanity mirror, because your mom needs a place to keep their highly curated, minimalist beauty routine. This compact light-up mirror has a tray for beauty products, making it a 2-in-1 vanity mirror and storage solution.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teen daughter on a whim when I was having trouble thinking of Christmas gifts for her. I'm so glad I did. She really likes it. It's a nice mirror, very streamlined, and of good quality. The little storage cups on the bottom are a nice bonus." —Geraldine

    Price: $39.99

    10. A Dazzle Dry nail polish kit that I personally swear by for a salon-quality manicure in a flash. This nail polish dries in mere minutes (but actually, minutes) and lasts a while — perfect for any busy mom who has just a few moments in their day for "me time."

    Hands with manicured nails holding a bottle of Dazzle Dry nail lacquer
    Amazon

    This kit includes a nail prep formula, base coat, nail polish, and top coat. 

    Promising review: "I heard about Dazzle Dry at the salon where I get manicures. I don’t like what acrylic or gel nails do to your natural nails, but my regular manicures would usually last three to four days. The salon asked me to try Dazzle Dry, and I was amazed when my manicure lasted almost two weeks! I bought some of my own Dazzle Dry, and I can’t believe how it outlasts my other nail polish." —Linda

    Price: $38 (you can shop the other colors here!)

    11. A memory foam wedge pillow, because gone are the days of your madre elevating their legs on a not-so-ergonomic stack of pillows. This one fits the contours of the body, whether they're resting their legs at the end of the day or are looking for neck support during a midday nap!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's such a relief to have this! I've been folding a pillow in half to put under my knees for my lower back pain/sciatica, and this is 100x better. I used it within 12 hours of getting it — didn't notice a smell, and it was firm and full enough for me. The manufacturer does note that it takes up to 48 hours to decompress." —Xanthe

    Price: $23.99+ (available in two sizes)

    12. A cute recipe book for your mom who loves creating new and exciting dishes but wants something more romantic than their notes app to jot down all the ingredients.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality! And super cute design. I bought it to put my personal recipes in but I would definitely buy it again for either a housewarming or host gift!" —zanna_lew

    Price: $38 (available in two colors)

    13. A personalized storybook that you can customize with your mom's name, photo, skin tone, correct pronouns, and hairstyle (including hijabs if your mom wears one...)!! Basically, it's a story that tells your mom how amazing they are — even though they already know in their hearts that they're fabulous, this book will bring tears to their eyes.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wooow! This is so cool! Everything about this personalized book is amazing! My kids and I got this book for their mom for Mother's Day and she was very surprised and amazed. She loves it, we love it. The perfect gift. Thank you to the creators for this awesome personalized book. Definitely 5 stars!" —Siosaia

    Price: $26.96

    14. A set of bath bombs because what's better than ending the day with a bath? Ending a day with a bath bomb bath, that's what. Consider this for the mother you know who is always on the hunt for things to help them unwind after a long and tiring day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So the women in my life love these. They're a staple gift for almost every holiday (Christmas, Valentine's, etc). They're a family-owned company that has great customer service and follow-up, but that's not the best part, the product is. My girls (girlfriend and daughter) love bath bombs and have tried a lot of them, but these are the ones they now use exclusively now. The only two negative things about them are that 1. If you gift them they will know, the smell gives away the greatness. 2. Once you gift them you will be expected to keep the supply train coming, but at the price point on Amazon it's a super easy holiday gift to stay in the winner's circle with the people you love the most." —Greg_i2003

    Price: $26.80 (available in three variations)

    15. An acupressure mat and pillow set if your mom is on the hunt for new wellness tools to help them take the edge off. This set uses acupressure massage points to help stimulate the nerves and release muscle tension throughout the body, just by lying down. The results? A boost in relaxation and just a general sense of more ~ahhhs~ throughout the day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Oh, and don't worry if the mat makes your back red! That just means it's doing its job at boosting circulation. AND, pro tip: Consider standing on it to massage the thousands of nerve endings at your feet!

    Promising reviews: "I've had lower back pain off and on for years. I also get tension headaches. The first time I laid on this mat, I loved it! I laid on it for about fifteen minutes and my headache was gone. It says to start off laying on something soft. But I dived right in and laid on the floor with it. It wasn't painful or uncomfortable at all. There are little loops on the mat and decided to sew buttons on the opposite side so I could fold it up. That worked out great." —Charlotte L

    "I’m a teen and I got this as a gift for my mother and she loves it. She works out many times a week and she uses it everyday. I recommend for anyone who has muscle pain often. I even use it when sore from physical activity. Definitely recommend!" —sofiia

    Price: $25.27+ (available in 15 colors)

    16. A fresh herb keeper, because if your mom is a foodie, they'll always want some fresh cilantro on hand. Fresh herbs always seem to start wilting the second you buy them — but with this keeper, your mom can keep herbs like rosemary, dill, or parsley fresh for up to 10 days longer. That's 10 more days of rosemary potatoes and dill dips. (Which, hey, you might get to eat, so...win win!)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Annoyed all our fresh herbs barely last a week! I bought this solution and holy smokes, it's been two months since we put fresh-cut stems of rosemary into it and we are still able to harvest from it — it looks just as fresh as the first day. We change the water every 1–2 weeks and it really doesn't require a lot of attention in our fridge. We haven't tried this yet with delicate thin stem herbs like cilantro and parsley. Highly highly recommend this as a kitchen solution and we'll probably be giving these to our friends as a housewarming gift that surprisingly super extends the life of herbs." —SchwebelJ

    Price: $19.95

    17. A smart oven that looks like it belongs in fancy restaurant, just sayin'. This nifty tool can air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, *and* dehydrate, so if your mom loves complex recipes but hates cluttering their countertop with forty different cooking devices, this is just the thing for them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took me so long to finally get an air fryer. I wish I got one sooner. This thing made cooking soooo much easier. It's a very big save on using pots and pans, it's fast, healthy and overall, a must0have kitchen tool. Do not hesitate to buy it." —Mahan

    Price: $99.99

    18. A set of modern champagne flutes, because your mom deserves a toast for doing all they do this Mother's Day.

    a reviewer photo of the two flutes filled with champagne on a picnic
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE everything about these champagne (actually Prosecco for me!) glasses. They are the epitome of elegance. The design is beautiful, the stem is perfect in length, and everything about the glass is delightful. I’m extremely satisfied and will definitely buy more." —Sabra Ray

    Price: $16.10 for a set of two flutes

    19. A clinical skin therapy wand that uses high frequency to elevate your skincare-loving mother's routine to a whole new level. High frequency helps brighten the skin and minimizes breakouts — in short, it's a tool that can do it ALL.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This wand comes with a mushroom wand, a Y-shape wand, a comb wand with Tungsten, a tongue wand, a bent wand, and a rod wand with Tungsten.

    Promising review: "I purchased this product to use for adult acne and wrinkles after an aesthetician recommended I use one. I love all of the attachments and how easy it is to use. I have used it three times this week, and already see a reduction in pore size on my nose and fewer breakouts. I am looking forward to seeing more results with continued use." —Kelly

    Price: $149.95

    20. And a super fancy Diptique Baies room spray because your mama's worth it. If they love daydreaming about being smack in the middle of a chic townhouse in Paris, they'll absolutely love this deep, slightly floral, and invigorating home fragrance. (Oh, and "Baies" is just French for berries, so bonus points if your mom is a Francophile who loves having French things around their home.)

    the bottle of the Baies room spray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got as a gift and will never be without again! Two pumps lasts for hours, gentle floral fragrance, — something a little complex and so pleasing. This scent lingers and just makes me smile [and] makes me happy. My granddaughter has the same reaction when she visits me, so [I] got her this for her birthday. Now her mama wants her own!" —JustShoppin

    Price: $73.45

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.