20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

1. A pair of link earrings that'll up your mom's style tenfold while serving as a reminder of the indestructible bond that the two of you will cherish forever... :,). (You can use that in your letter to them this year, I don't mind.)
2. A spa gift basket is perfect for any new mom who's still trying to get the hang of, well, parenting. It really is no easy task, and this gift box (which already comes in its own packaging — yay for minimal wrapping) will remind them that it's OK to take some time to pamper themselves every once in a while.
3. A portable travel kettle if your mom is always on the go, but is very specific about their coffee or tea! This travel kettle has different heat settings for various types of hot drinks, keeps liquids warm, and has a thin shape that fits into any bag!
4. A mini jewelry organizer is perfect if your mother *loves* having everything neat and tidy, but also loves traveling, which is notorious for igniting chaos in material goods. This'll hold all their favorite heirloom pieces while being compact enough to throw into any overnight travel bag!
5. An ultra-cozy weighted eye mask if all mom really wants is some peace to snooze. This will fit snugly on her face without the tension of a traditional sleep mask and will block out all light until she's ready to wake up! Plus, reviewers say that this stays put all night long — even through tossing and turning!
6. A pair of Turkish cotton hand towels, because, really, can a person ever have enough decorative hand towels?! These towels are as absorbent as they are pretty, which'll work well in mom's kitchen or bathroom.
7. A dishwasher-safe French press that'll make fresh cups of joe so good, everyone in town will want to come over to your mom's for breakfast in the morning.
8. A weighted page holder if your mom refuses to give up paper books, even if they're sometimes hard to hold open. Nothing screams "elevated reading experience" like something that will help them say goodbye to hand cramps while reading.
9. An LED vanity mirror, because your mom needs a place to keep their highly curated, minimalist beauty routine. This compact light-up mirror has a tray for beauty products, making it a 2-in-1 vanity mirror and storage solution.
10. A Dazzle Dry nail polish kit that I personally swear by for a salon-quality manicure in a flash. This nail polish dries in mere minutes (but actually, minutes) and lasts a while — perfect for any busy mom who has just a few moments in their day for "me time."
11. A memory foam wedge pillow, because gone are the days of your madre elevating their legs on a not-so-ergonomic stack of pillows. This one fits the contours of the body, whether they're resting their legs at the end of the day or are looking for neck support during a midday nap!
12. A cute recipe book for your mom who loves creating new and exciting dishes but wants something more romantic than their notes app to jot down all the ingredients.
13. A personalized storybook that you can customize with your mom's name, photo, skin tone, correct pronouns, and hairstyle (including hijabs if your mom wears one...)!! Basically, it's a story that tells your mom how amazing they are — even though they already know in their hearts that they're fabulous, this book will bring tears to their eyes.
14. A set of bath bombs because what's better than ending the day with a bath? Ending a day with a bath bomb bath, that's what. Consider this for the mother you know who is always on the hunt for things to help them unwind after a long and tiring day.
15. An acupressure mat and pillow set if your mom is on the hunt for new wellness tools to help them take the edge off. This set uses acupressure massage points to help stimulate the nerves and release muscle tension throughout the body, just by lying down. The results? A boost in relaxation and just a general sense of more ~ahhhs~ throughout the day.
16. A fresh herb keeper, because if your mom is a foodie, they'll always want some fresh cilantro on hand. Fresh herbs always seem to start wilting the second you buy them — but with this keeper, your mom can keep herbs like rosemary, dill, or parsley fresh for up to 10 days longer. That's 10 more days of rosemary potatoes and dill dips. (Which, hey, you might get to eat, so...win win!)
17. A smart oven that looks like it belongs in fancy restaurant, just sayin'. This nifty tool can air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, *and* dehydrate, so if your mom loves complex recipes but hates cluttering their countertop with forty different cooking devices, this is just the thing for them.
18. A set of modern champagne flutes, because your mom deserves a toast for doing all they do this Mother's Day.
19. A clinical skin therapy wand that uses high frequency to elevate your skincare-loving mother's routine to a whole new level. High frequency helps brighten the skin and minimizes breakouts — in short, it's a tool that can do it ALL.
20. And a super fancy Diptique Baies room spray because your mama's worth it. If they love daydreaming about being smack in the middle of a chic townhouse in Paris, they'll absolutely love this deep, slightly floral, and invigorating home fragrance. (Oh, and "Baies" is just French for berries, so bonus points if your mom is a Francophile who loves having French things around their home.)
